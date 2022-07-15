Japan edges from constitutional pacifism to security posturing

Course reversal in the midst of Ukraine crisis would be a tragedy for the nation, the continent, and the world as a whole

People standing next to the atomic bomb dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, one day before the 74th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, on Aug. 5, 2019. (Photo by JIJI PRESS/ AFP)

With the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the security posture in Japan has been transformed forever. No longer a rival, the East Asian nation is getting thoroughly integrated with the US and the West to become a regional military powerhouse that will leave the global anti-nuclear movement poorer by many standards.

After its defeat in World War II, Japan became one of the world’s most peaceful nations. It would be a tragedy for the nation, the Asian continent, and the world as a whole to reverse this course.

Japan has been at the forefront of efforts to achieve the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons and played a crucial role in the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative, which aims at eventually abolishing nuclear arms. The 12-member group, set up by Japan and Australia in 2010, adopted the Hiroshima Declaration in April 2014 containing concrete proposals for disarmament, nonproliferation, nuclear safety and safeguards.

In 1967, the nation adopted three non-principles that banned the production, possession and hosting of nuclear weapons.

Japan was the fourth nation in the world to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which prohibits all nuclear weapon test explosions. The country has set aside 10 facilities for the International Monitoring System to keep a tab on nuclear explosions, including seismological, hydroacoustic and infrasound monitoring.

"Because of its anti-nuclear stand, Japan has provided a model of nation-building for many countries, particularly those in Asia"

The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyo), comprising atomic bomb survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, has been spreading information on the ill effects of nuclear weapons worldwide and its members have been tirelessly touring to convince the world not to use nuclear weapons again.

At its June 9 meeting, the organization adopted a special resolution that was skeptical of the move by Japan to possess nuclear weapons in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged on June 21 at the first meeting of parties to the United Nations nuclear weapons ban treaty in Vienna to stand with Japan “in the pursuit of nuclear weapons abolition and lasting world peace.”

Responding to the repeated calls by the Holy See, the bishops’ conference in Japan also initiated many programs both nationally and locally to spread information on the dangers of using nuclear weapons.

Because of its anti-nuclear stand, Japan has provided a model of nation-building for many countries, particularly those in Asia. Investment and technology from Japan elevated the living standards of many Asians. Japan’s contributions to the development of Asia had a positive influence on the world as a whole. No wonder Japan was the largest donor in the world for most of the 1990s.

As the only nation to have ever suffered the devastation of atomic bombings, Japan has consistently earned the sobriquet of a peace-loving nation by proactively addressing a wide variety of pressing global issues, including poverty, climate change, environmental issues, disaster management, water and sanitation, health, education, and agriculture.

"Becoming the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO summit in Spain on June 29, Kishida highlighted the threat that Japan is being circled by three nuclear powers"

Undoing years of progress made by Japan in making a world free of nuclear weapons, the country is all set to upgrade its partnership with NATO significantly due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has meticulously tied the security of Europe with that of Asia and welcomed the US-led Western alliance's increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Becoming the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO summit in Spain on June 29, Kishida highlighted the threat that Japan is being circled by three nuclear powers — China, North Korea and Russia.

Japan, the sole Asian member of the ‘Group of Seven’ industrialized nations and a NATO partner, has imposed sanctions on Moscow with which it shares a 1,924-km long maritime boundary. The sanctions included the freezing of Japan-based assets of three Russian banks. The latest sanctions by Japan, which is Russia’s fifth largest source of imports, include a ban on imports of Russian gold.

In an unprecedented move, this time NATO invited the leaders of Japan and South Korea to its summit, where Kishida said Japan, which had a military budget of US$47 billion that was supplemented by an additional appropriation of $6.7 billion in November 2021, is seeking more partnerships with NATO and to boost cooperation in cyber and maritime security.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has already proposed doubling the country’s defense spending to 2 percent or more of GDP on a par with other NATO nations.

With the apparent blessing of the US, the aim is to make Japan a major player in the East and South China seas. Japan, whose Self-Defense Forces are the world’s fifth most powerful military, will act as the US’ junior partner in both Asia and beyond.

Though the militarization of Japan contradicts Article 9 of the constitution that bans “the threat or use of force,” the government is hell-bent on hobnobbing with the US-led global theater of war.

To start with, Japan, because of its past nuclear tragedy, may opt for low-yield nuclear warheads which the nuclear powers are planning to churn out soon.

