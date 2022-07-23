News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan defense report sounds alarm on Russia

The defense ministry document expresses concern that Russia could further enhance and deepen relationships with China

Japan defense report sounds alarm on Russia

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force take part in a military display on the sidelines of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 (PALS 22), at Camp Kisarazu in Chiba prefecture on June 16. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo, AFP

By Tokyo, AFP

Published: July 23, 2022 05:48 AM GMT

Updated: July 23, 2022 05:55 AM GMT

Japan's defense ministry said Friday it was alarmed at fresh threats from Russia and had growing worries about Taiwan, in an annual report that comes as Tokyo weighs significantly increasing military spending.

The document includes a chapter on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it says risks sending the message "that an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force is acceptable".

The paper surveys the global security landscape and specific threats to Japan, and says there was concern Russia could "further enhance and deepen relationships with China".

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

It also warns Moscow may increasingly lean on its nuclear capacity as a deterrent, which could mean an uptick in activity around Japan, where Russian nuclear submarines are routinely active.

Japan has backed sanctions led by the United States and the European Union against Moscow, and has seen increased Russian military activity around its territory.

In May, Chinese and Russian military jets carried out joint flights near Japan immediately after a meeting of the US-led Quad grouping in Tokyo.

The defence paper also devotes significant space to Taiwan.

It includes the most detailed overview yet of the security situation on the island and notes "since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan has been working on further strengthening its self-defence efforts".

Taipei on Friday noted the "great importance" Japan had attached to the island in the report.

"At a time when authoritarianism is expanding and challenging the international order, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks forward to working with like-minded countries including Japan to continue to defend universal values and jointly promote stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as freedom, openness, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," the ministry said.

This year's paper was released amid growing expectations that Japan will significantly boost defence spending.

While the defence budget has been rising for years, Japan still has the lowest ratio of military expenditure to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among Group of Seven countries.

Kishida has publicly backed boosting spending, and his ruling party has a long-term goal of a defence budget equal to two percent of GDP, though experts say it may be difficult to reach that figure quickly.

Japan's military is not officially recognised under the country's post-war constitution and spending is limited to funding nominally defensive capabilities.

The report continues to describe China as a "strong security concern", adding that the risk posed by Beijing "is intensifying in recent years".

It similarly repeats that North Korea poses continued "grave and imminent threats", which it said were also "intensifying".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan defense report sounds alarm on Russia Japan defense report sounds alarm on Russia
International concern as Sri Lanka troops demolish protest camp International concern as Sri Lanka troops demolish protest camp
Pope Francis modifies Opus Dei's relationship to Curia Pope Francis modifies Opus Dei's relationship to Curia
Nigerian priest found dead is most recent to be kidnapped Nigerian priest found dead is most recent to be kidnapped
Child labor abuses in Chinese-owned mines in Congo exposed Child labor abuses in Chinese-owned mines in Congo exposed
Indian nuns refused Covid-19 death compensation Indian nuns refused Covid-19 death compensation
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church reform is systemic not personal

Church reform is systemic not personal

Discussions within the Australian Catholic Church's Plenary Council showed deep fault lines between reformers and those wedded to the status quo

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.