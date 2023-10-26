News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan court slams gender change sterilization rule

Requiring transgender people to be sterilized in order to change their legal gender was unconstitutional, says Supreme Court

A participant holds up a placard during the International Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Shibuya district of Tokyo on March 31

A participant holds up a placard during the International Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Shibuya district of Tokyo on March 31. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tokyo

By AFP, Tokyo

Published: October 26, 2023 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: October 26, 2023 04:39 AM GMT

Japan's top court said on Wednesday that obliging transgender people to be sterilized in order to change their legal gender was unconstitutional.

But the claim from a transgender woman at the center of the case against having to undergo gender affirmation surgery will be sent back to a lower court for further deliberation, the court said.

The sterilization rule "restricts a person's free rights not to have their bodies invaded against their will," the Supreme Court said in the keenly awaited decision that partially overturned its own earlier 2019 ruling.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The requirement imposes a "cruel choice" on those who wish to change gender between "embracing the sterilization surgery that requires an intense level of bodily invasion" and "relinquishing important legal benefits of being treated according to their gender identity", the court said.

Under rules introduced in 2004, transgender people applying to legally change their gender must meet criteria including forfeiting reproductive capacity -- effectively meaning sterilization.

Other conditions include being unmarried, not having children and being officially diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Only a handful of countries around the world allow transgender people to change their status with a simple declaration.

But campaigners say that conditions imposed by Japan, the only Group of 7 wealthy country that does not recognize same-sex marriage or civil unions at a national level, forced people into highly invasive, lengthy and potentially risky medical procedures.

"The procedure for changing one's legally recognized gender, which requires sterilization surgery and an outdated psychiatric diagnosis, is anachronistic, harmful, and discriminatory," Human Rights Watch said in a 2019 report.

The advocacy group blasted it as rooted in a "pejorative" notion that transgender identity amounts to a "mental illness".

Recent years have seen traditionally conservative Japan take small steps towards embracing sexual diversity.

In July, Japan's Supreme Court ruled in favor of a transgender bureaucrat who sued the government over access to female toilets at work.

Opinion polls have shown growing support for LGBTQ-friendly laws, especially among younger people, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has been reluctant to push ahead with reforms.

And in recent months activists have warned of a rising tide of hateful online rhetoric, particularly targeting transgender women, fuelled in part by contentious debate around anti-discrimination legislation that passed this year, albeit in watered-down form.

'Still in pain' 

At the heart of Wednesday's case was a transgender Japanese woman whose claim to be legally listed as female without surgery was rejected.

She has called the obligation to be sterilized a "grave human rights violation and unconstitutional".

"It's extremely rare for the Supreme Court to rule a law unconstitutional," her lawyer Kazuyuki Minami told reporters on Wednesday.

He added though that it was "sad" that the applicant still "will have to live tomorrow and beyond with her gender not recognized by the law."

The ruling will "ease burdens" on those for whom the sterilization requirement had been the only hurdle to gender change, but will leave many trans women obliged to undergo surgery on their genitals or wait in limbo for the lower court's decision.

Wednesday's top court ruling has been hotly anticipated among Japan's transgender community, including 34-year-old transgender man Tomoya Asanuma.

At 23, Asanuma's womb and ovaries were removed in order to legally change gender and be allowed to marry his female fiance at the time.

"Making surgery a condition for changing legal gender is too risky for trans people in all aspects -- physically, emotionally and financially," Asanuma said.

"I am still in pain. It's really frustrating to think I wouldn't be suffering as much as I am now, if only I had been allowed to change my gender without surgery."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Stop China’s forced repatriation of North Koreans Stop China’s forced repatriation of North Koreans
Chinese-ruled Macau opposes US move to check human trafficking Chinese-ruled Macau opposes US move to check human trafficking
Church welcomes relaxation of hijab ban in Indian state Church welcomes relaxation of hijab ban in Indian state
Church, govt offer food to starving people in Indonesia's Papua Church, govt offer food to starving people in Indonesia's Papua
Indian Catholics cheer Vatican nod for beatification process of Kandhamal martyrs Indian Catholics cheer Vatican nod for beatification process of Kandhamal martyrs
Philippine bishops to design own deacon formation program Philippine bishops to design own deacon formation program
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Zhengzhou

Diocese of Zhengzhou

The diocese covers Henan's provincial capital of Zhengzhou and prefectural cities of Xuchang and Pingdingshan, with a

Read more
Archdiocese of Kuching

Archdiocese of Kuching

The Archdiocese of Kuching is located on the north-western part of the island of Borneo- in the Malaysian state of

Read more
Diocese of Khunti

Diocese of Khunti

In a land area of 3, 365 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Khunti civil

Read more
Diocese of Thuckalay

Diocese of Thuckalay

The diocese stretches overs a land area of 1793.94 square kilometers and covers the whole of Kanyakumari district and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.