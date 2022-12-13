News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan confronts problem of video game addiction

Japanese education ministry survey shows that 17 percent of children aged six to 12 spend over four hours a day gaming

Japan confronts problem of video game addiction

In this file photo taken on Sept. 29, 2019, Japanese children play a video game in Oita. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 13, 2022 06:06 AM GMT

Updated: December 13, 2022 06:14 AM GMT

From Super Mario to Final Fantasy, Japan has long been synonymous with gaming, but some experts and parents fear a growing addiction problem is going unaddressed.

While nearby nations like China and South Korea have imposed drastic restrictions on youth gaming in recent years -- with mixed results -- some Japanese families feel they are being left to deal with the issue on their own.

Each month, a group meets in Tokyo to swap stories and strategies for tackling their children's gaming habits.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"My only comfort is that he has been keeping his promise to stay offline overnight," one father says, as another confides their child has been attending a rehab day camp.

The group's founder, Sakiko Kuroda, says children in Japan now start playing video games early in primary school, and pandemic restrictions mean many are playing for longer.

Many parents do not know how to deal with the issue, and there is "a lack of action by the government and the gaming industry," said Kuroda, who started the group in 2019 as an informal meet-up.

"People come from across the country to take part, as this kind of self-help gathering is rare in Japan."

The World Health Organization describes "gaming disorder" as behavior that results in "significant impairment" of areas like relationships, education or work, and lasts at least a year.

As gaming can overlap with other online activities like social media use, it is hard to quantify the problem, though anecdotal evidence from doctors suggests more families in Japan are worried -- particularly since the pandemic.

'Playing all night' 

An education ministry survey this April showed that 17 percent of children aged six to 12 spend more than four hours a day gaming -- up from nine percent in 2017, with a similar jump seen among those aged 12 to 15.

"Games have clever systems to lure people into continuing to play... including constantly updated apps and virtual money," said Mia Itoshiro, who works with a group that gives seminars on preventing gaming addiction.

"Parents are increasingly consulting us saying 'my children can't go to school because they're tired after playing all night'."

China in November announced it had "solved" youth gaming addiction by limiting the time children can play online games to just three specified hours a week, enforced through facial recognition software and ID registration.

Meanwhile, South Korea last year removed a decade-long ban on PC-based online gaming for children under 16 between midnight and 6:00 am, which local media had branded outdated and ineffective.

Japan has had no similar rules, and even a much-debated 2020 local ordinance that banned under-18s from playing more than an hour on weekdays had no enforcement mechanism.

Parents and experts say gaming can tip into obsessive behavior in children because of other problems, including Covid-related stress or bullying.

The mother of a 13-year-old girl told AFP that video games became a "lifeline" for her daughter when she was struggling at school.

When she tried to take away the girl's tablet, her daughter, then 10, replied: "If you deprive me of this, I'd want to die."

"I was shocked to hear her say something like that," the mother said.

Others who have experienced gaming addiction also say it became a lifeline for them during times of struggle.

Underlying problems 

Takahisa Masuda, now a 46-year-old social worker, plunged into gaming as a bullied middle school student, and he believes the escape mechanism saved his life.

"I had thought about killing myself, but I wanted to finish Dragon Quest," Masuda told AFP.

By the time he had, he felt strong enough to face his tormentors, and he committed to his studies, eventually realizing his goal of working in the gaming industry.

So, while parents are often inclined to ban gaming or remove devices, Susumu Higuchi, a doctor and director of the Kurihama Medical and Addiction Centre, instead offers children counseling to tackle underlying problems.

His clinic also provides offline activities from art and cooking to sports, intended to open patients up to other hobbies and social situations.

He wants the government and industry to do more to prevent children from becoming addicted in the first place.

"Discussing gaming and online tools require a balance," Higuchi said.

"But at the moment it seems to me that measures to rein in the negative aspects are dwarfed by the promotion of gaming."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

When the Japanese ‘quiet hour’ is too much to bear When the Japanese ‘quiet hour’ is too much to bear
Court lifts sanctions on Korean Christian TV Court lifts sanctions on Korean Christian TV
Indonesia’s nature reserve auction put off amid outcry Indonesia’s nature reserve auction put off amid outcry
Cannot be ousted in ‘500 lifetimes,’ Cambodia PM says Cannot be ousted in ‘500 lifetimes,’ Cambodia PM says
Jesuit charity seeks Christmas gifts for Cambodia’s poor Jesuit charity seeks Christmas gifts for Cambodia’s poor
Gunmen attack Kabul hotel popular with Chinese Gunmen attack Kabul hotel popular with Chinese
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga

Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga

In a land area of 2,045 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Povince of Pampanga, City of San

Read more
Archdiocese of Guangzhou

Archdiocese of Guangzhou

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province, 1,910 kilometers south of Beijing. Guangzhou diocese covers the cities

Read more
Diocese of Haimen

Diocese of Haimen

Haimen, in eastern China Jiangsu province, is located 1,012 kilometers southeast of Beijing, at the opposite side of

Read more
Diocese of Bhagalpur

Diocese of Bhagalpur

In 1939, the Third Order Regular Franciscan Missionaries of the Province from their Most Sacred Heart of Jesus province

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.