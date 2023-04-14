News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan clears country's first legal casino

The government on April 14 approved the controversial 'Osaka plan' after years of wrangling, hoping to draw tourists

Japan clears country's first legal casino

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (second from right) speaks during a meeting of the government's integrated resort promotion headquarters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on April 14. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tokyo

By AFP, Tokyo

Published: April 14, 2023 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: April 14, 2023 05:41 AM GMT

Japan's government said Friday it had approved a controversial plan to build the country's first legal casino in Osaka, hoping to draw tourists after years of wrangling.

The local governments of Osaka and Nagasaki in western Japan have long sought approval to build "integrated resort" (IR) facilities combining casinos, convention centres, hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The Osaka plan, which aims to open the casino by 2029, was approved after "sufficient examination from various perspectives", land and transport minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida praised the move, saying the complex would help development in the region and "become a tourism base that will disseminate the charm of Japan to the world."

Japan was long the only developed nation that banned casinos but passed legislation in 2016 paving the way to make the industry legal.

And in 2018, parliament enacted a law allowing the construction of IR facilities.

Critics warn that approving legal casinos could worsen the country's already significant gambling problem.

"We have grave concerns about the decision," a pair of NGOs that deal with gambling addiction said in an open statement to government officials.

The groups pointed to a surge in requests for help from young people addicted to gambling via smartphones and illegal online casinos, adding the public would be better served by stronger anti-addiction measures than the casino's approval.

A 2021 government survey found about 2.2 percent of the population, or 2.8 million people, were affected by gambling addiction.

Many are hooked on the pinball-like game "pachinko" or on "pachislo" slot machines, which together annually generate 14.6 trillion yen in revenue as of 2021.

About 7,600 parlours hosting one or both of the games dot the nation, many readily accessible near train stations, using legal loopholes to let winners exchange tokens for cash.

Japan also has a multi-trillion-yen market for government-controlled races of horses, motorcycles, boats and bicycles, along with football betting and a lottery.

The government says any IR complex seeking approval will have to submit its plans to prevent gambling addiction.

The IR law also stipulates that Japanese citizens will be required to pay 6,000 yen for every 24 hours in a casino.

That fee will be split between the local and national governments, with a portion of funds directed towards anti-gambling addiction measures, according to an Osaka official who declined to give his name.

There is also a cap on the number of visits to a facility by Japanese citizens, and family members can request that a relative be banned from entering a casino, Saito noted.

The Osaka IR will be run by a company led by MGM Resorts International's Japan unit and financial services company Orix, in consortium with around 20 local companies.

In addition to casinos, the complex will include three hotels with a combined 2,500 rooms, an international conference hall and exhibition facilities.

The Osaka government estimates the IR's economic impact at an annual 1.14 trillion yen ($8.6 billion), with 15,000 jobs created inside the facilities.

It expects a total of 20 million visitors annually from inside and outside Japan, with sales of 520 billion yen, 80 percent of which would come from casinos.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics struggle to practice their faith Vietnam Catholics struggle to practice their faith
Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia
Militants claim killing 'Pakistani spy' Christian Militants claim killing 'Pakistani spy' Christian
Ex-bishop arrested for alleged graft, money laundering in India Ex-bishop arrested for alleged graft, money laundering in India
Indian president concerned over attacks on Christians Indian president concerned over attacks on Christians
Christian Chinese lawyer appeals ‘subversion’ conviction Christian Chinese lawyer appeals ‘subversion’ conviction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.