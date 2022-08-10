News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan cabinet reshuffled reviewing links with Unification Church

The government of Fumio Kishida loses popular support following the assassination of ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Japan cabinet reshuffled reviewing links with Unification Church

Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida speaks during Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on Aug. 6. (Photo: Prime Minister's Office of Japan)

AFP, Tokyo

By AFP, Tokyo

Published: August 10, 2022 04:20 PM GMT

Updated: August 10, 2022 04:41 PM GMT

Japan's prime minister reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday (Aug 10) after a slump in approval ratings, replacing the brother of assassinated ex-leader Shinzo Abe as defence minister.

Fumio Kishida led his ruling party to victory in an upper house election last month, days after Abe was shot dead by a man resentful of the Unification Church.

Since then, as the public scrutinises the church's ties with Japanese politicians and Kishida's handling of the economy, approval ratings for the government have tumbled.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

They fell 13 percentage points in three weeks to 46 per cent, according to a poll published on Monday by public broadcaster NHK, while another survey by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily showed a drop of eight points from Jul to 57 per cent.

Political veteran Yasukazu Hamada was named defence minister - a key role given Kishida's pledge to ramp up the defence budget to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.

Hamada, who previously served as defence minister from 2008-9, replaced Abe's brother Nobuo Kishi, whose ailing health has prompted concern.

Kishi also recently vowed to "thoroughly review" his links to the Unification Church, after acknowledging that church members had served as campaign volunteers.

Since Abe's death a month ago, Japanese media has revealed that many ruling lawmakers - especially those in Abe's faction - received similar assistance from Unification Church members, something the group says followers only do as private citizens.

The organisation founded in Korea in 1954, whose followers are colloquially known as "Moonies", has confirmed that the mother of the man suspected of killing Abe was a member.

She reportedly declared bankruptcy after making donations of around 100 million yen (US$1 million at the time) to the church.

The public is also split over Kishida's decision to hold a state funeral for Abe, Japan's longest serving prime minister whose nationalistic stance was divisive.

Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno read out a list of new cabinet members including Katsunobu Kato, who served as health minister under Abe and returns to head the ministry.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan cabinet reshuffled reviewing links with Unification Church Japan cabinet reshuffled reviewing links with Unification Church
Iraq’s constitution is causing a cycle of dysfunctionality Iraq’s constitution is causing a cycle of dysfunctionality
Indonesia’s top Christian cop charged with murder Indonesia’s top Christian cop charged with murder
One killed in shooting at Christian colony in Pakistan One killed in shooting at Christian colony in Pakistan
Malaysia’s champion Christian athlete defends hijab wearing Malaysia’s champion Christian athlete defends hijab wearing
Filipino Catholics told not to speculate about next pope Filipino Catholics told not to speculate about next pope
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

A Cold War is being reheated

A Cold War is being re-heated

Just as it is dangerous to re-heat certain foods in the microwave, so it might be a huge risk to return to the stand-off of the Cold War years

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.