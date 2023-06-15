News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan allocates US$25 billion to reverse birthrate decline

The rise in unmarried people, due to factors such as unstable employment and low incomes is a major cause, says an analyst

Japan allocates US$25 billion to reverse birthrate decline

Pedestrians walk along a street in Tokyo's Ginza district on Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo: Richard A. Brooks/AFP)

Keiko Kurane, Tokyo

By Keiko Kurane, Tokyo

Published: June 15, 2023 12:20 PM GMT

Updated: June 15, 2023 12:30 PM GMT

The Japanese government has approved a series of new measures, including increased financial support to families, aiming to reverse the alarming decline in the birthrate.

The measures spearheaded by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will allocate an annual budget of approximately 3.5 trillion yen (US$25 billion) over three years (2024-2027). 

Kishida identified the lack of adequate income among the younger generation as a major factor contributing to the decline in the birthrate.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

“If we do not put a brake on the rapidly declining birthrate and population decline, our country's economy will shrink, and it will become difficult to maintain our social security systems, including local communities, pensions, medical care, and nursing care,” Kishida told media on June 13.

Japan recorded its lowest number of births ever in 2022, at 799,728, highlighting the critical need for action to address the declining birth rate.

The measures look to increase financial assistance to the younger generation.

The lump-sum allowance for childbirth will be increased from 420,000 yen to 500,000 yen (some US$3,500). Additionally, childbirth expenses will be covered by public health insurance to provide greater financial assistance.

Besides, monthly child allowances of 15,000 yen will be granted for each child under the age of three, while children from ages three through senior high school will receive 10,000 yen per month.

For families with a third child and subsequent children, a monthly allowance of 30,000 yen will be provided, regardless of their age, until they reach senior high school.

Furthermore, income restrictions for receiving government child-rearing allowances will be eliminated, ensuring wider access to financial support.

In addition, Japan aims to expand tuition fee exemptions at universities and offer free higher education to students.

To secure funds for these initiatives, the government plans to implement expenditure reforms.

“While we will implement the support measures with a sense of urgency, we will utilize special deficit-financing bonds for children to address the shortage of financial resources arising from the fact that it will take several years to complete expenditure reforms,” Kishida explained.

Two mothers told UCA News they welcome the state measures.

A Filipino mother, who identified herself only as Maria, said the government program will assist in alleviating the family’s financial burdens.

The 49-year-old woman said she lives in Kawaguchi City in Saitama Prefecture and works as a part-time caregiver. She has two girl children aged 12 and 10, Maria added.

“The increased lump-sum allowance for childbirth will certainly help many mothers,” said Hiroe Katsuki, 34, a Japanese mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Tokyo.

But she said many hospitals and clinics are now expected to increase their fees, and making it free of charge would have been even better, she commented.

Monthly allowance for a third and subsequent child is helpful, but it won’t solve the problem, she pointed out.

“If we don’t receive enough support for our first and second child, we won't even consider having a third child,” she added.

She agreed with Kishida that the lack of enough income among the younger generation remains a major reason for the country's declining birthrate.

“Rather than just providing money, I believe it is necessary to fundamentally change the fact that wages in Japan have remained stagnant for a very long time,” she said.

A major reason for the declining birthrate in Japan is the increase in the number of unmarried people, attributed to factors such as unstable employment and low incomes, according to Haruka Sakamoto, a senior fellow at The Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research.

The increase in unmarried people is not primarily because of a change in value, Sakamoto said during a press conference in Tokyo on June 7,

“The real reason is that they were victims of the ‘ice age generation (job shortage generation)’ and the stagnation of economies that followed, which prevented them from marrying or having children if they wanted to,” she said quoting research data.

“The younger generation should not be considered the cause of the declining birthrate but rather the victims of the stagnant economy in society,” she further stated.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine ecumenical body insists on peace talks with ‘Reds’ Philippine ecumenical body insists on peace talks with ‘Reds’
Bangladeshi Santals demand speedy probe into 2016 atrocities Bangladeshi Santals demand speedy probe into 2016 atrocities
Japan allocates US$25 billion to reverse birthrate decline Japan allocates US$25 billion to reverse birthrate decline
China accused of detaining dissident activist in Laos China accused of detaining dissident activist in Laos
Malaysia seeks Interpol help to track US comedian Malaysia seeks Interpol help to track US comedian
India, Pakistan brace for 'very severe cyclonic storm' India, Pakistan brace for 'very severe cyclonic storm'
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Changanacherry

Archdiocese of Changanacherry

The archdiocese of Changanacherry is the largest Catholic diocese in Kerala state. It is one of the first two

Read more
Diocese of Chiang Rai

Diocese of Chiang Rai

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Chiang Rai  is in the north-eastern region of the country, will

Read more
Diocese of Hai Phong

Diocese of Hai Phong

In a land area of 9,079.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers whole of the coastal Hai Phong city,

Read more
Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

Diocese of Qizhou (Kichow/Qichun)

The Diocese of Qizhou/Kichow/Qichun was a diocese located in the city of Qizhou in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.