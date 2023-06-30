James Lee Burke: Raconteur of life on the margins

Burke loves his characters, even when they are problematic and make questionable choices
James Lee Burke is best known for his thriller and detective novels. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)
Jimenez Edizioni is a recently founded (2018) Italian publisher whose catalog contains U.S., British and Australian authors, with a focus on music and film. Last year it released a collection of short stories by James Lee Burke.
Born in 1936, the U.S. writer is best known for his thriller and detective novels, from which two films have been made: Heaven’s Prisoners (1996) and In the Electric Mist (2009). In both films the protagonist is Detective Dave Robicheaux, the main character of a series of novels.
The most recently released was simply titled Robicheaux. It focuses on the detective who has so far inspired 23 books in a series that continues to enjoy great international success.
Alongside this series from the Houston-born writer, readers will also find another set of novels devoted to the Holland family.
Burke is undoubtedly a prolific, well-known novelist, whose ability has been widely recognized. He has received three Edgar Awards. On two occasions, the award was for a novel, and in the wake of receiving a Lifetime Achievement Oscar, a third Edgar recognized Burke for his entire body of work. The awards – presented by the Mystery Writers of America, a group of mystery, horror and thriller writers – are for works of fiction, nonfiction, television, film and drama that have appeared in the previous year.
