James Lee Burke: Raconteur of life on the margins

Jimenez Edizioni is a recently founded (2018) Italian publisher whose catalog contains U.S., British and Australian authors, with a focus on music and film. Last year it released a collection of short stories by James Lee Burke.

Born in 1936, the U.S. writer is best known for his thriller and detective novels, from which two films have been made: Heaven’s Prisoners (1996) and In the Electric Mist (2009). In both films the protagonist is Detective Dave Robicheaux, the main character of a series of novels.

The most recently released was simply titled Robicheaux. It focuses on the detective who has so far inspired 23 books in a series that continues to enjoy great international success.

Alongside this series from the Houston-born writer, readers will also find another set of novels devoted to the Holland family.

Burke is undoubtedly a prolific, well-known novelist, whose ability has been widely recognized. He has received three Edgar Awards. On two occasions, the award was for a novel, and in the wake of receiving a Lifetime Achievement Oscar, a third Edgar recognized Burke for his entire body of work. The awards – presented by the Mystery Writers of America, a group of mystery, horror and thriller writers – are for works of fiction, nonfiction, television, film and drama that have appeared in the previous year.

