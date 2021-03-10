X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

Canisius College seeks to help govt speed up inoculation efforts by giving shots to thousands of elderly people

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: March 10, 2021 05:24 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
2

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
3

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
6

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
7

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Mar 7, 2021
8

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
9

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
10

Thailand gets tough on Myanmar asylum seekers

Mar 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

A Jesuit priest, Father Ignatius Ismartono, 78, is vaccinated at Canisius College on March 9 during a Covid-19 vaccination drive held by the college and its alumni. (Photo supplied)

The alumni of a Jesuit-run school in Jakarta have begun a free Covid-19 vaccination drive to help elderly people and give added momentum to the Indonesian government’s inoculation efforts.

Canisius College and its alumni association said they aim to vaccinate at least 2,500 elderly people across the capital from March 8-13.

Indonesia kicked off its vaccination drive at the college on Jan. 13 but as of March 9 only about 3,337,000 out of a population of more than 270 million had received a shot.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Jesuit Father Alexander Koko Siswijayanto, coordinator of the alumni’s campaign, said the aim was to help speed up vaccination efforts.

He said 500 people aged over 60 will be vaccinated each day. They will receive the Sinovac vaccine made in China which will involve each person getting two shots 28 days apart.

The first shots will be given from March 8-13, and the second will be administered from April 5-9 by health workers from the alumni, Sint Carolus Hospital run by the Congregation of St. Carolus Borromeus Sisters, and a hospital run by Atma Jaya Catholic University.

Those seeking to be vaccinated must register online, Father Siswijayanto said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Alumni chairman Irlan Suud said the drive is one small effort to end the pandemic in a country that is seeing more than 7,000 new cases every day.

"We want to be partners of the government in ending the pandemic in Indonesia. We got the vaccine free from the government and are using it,” he told UCA News. 

He said the alumni’s vaccination is being carried out in full cooperation with the Health Ministry.

Related News

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government welcomed the alumni’s assistance, saying he hoped it would speed up vaccination efforts and encourage vaccine doubters to register for shots. 

“The ministry would like to replicate such campaigns elsewhere,” the minister said during a visit to the college.

Nur Komariah, 68, said she received her first shot on March 9.  

“I feel lucky to have been given the vaccine since there are so many people waiting for one, ” she told UCA News.  

As of March 9, Indonesia had recorded 1,386,556 Covid-19 cases and 37,547 deaths.

Also Read

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Catholic bishop condemns killing of Filipino politician
Catholic bishop condemns killing of Filipino politician
Cambodian PM orders crematoriums to prepare for Covid deaths
Cambodian PM orders crematoriums to prepare for Covid deaths
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life

Latest News

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Christians protest after church demolition in Bangladesh
Mar 10, 2021
Catholic bishop condemns killing of Filipino politician
Mar 10, 2021
Jews, Christians asked to learn from their shared Scriptures
Mar 10, 2021
Faith groups applaud US decision to help Venezuelan immigrants
Mar 10, 2021
Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party
Mar 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021

Features

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
Selfless catechists lead Church's pastoral mission in Bangladesh
Mar 10, 2021
Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Mar 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis reflects on his journey to Iraq

Pope Francis reflects on his journey to Iraq

A protector of Mother Earth

A protector of Mother Earth
Bishops in Senegal call for calm following rash of violence

Bishops in Senegal call for calm following rash of violence
Institut Catholique rector named head of John Paul II institute in Rome

“Institut Catholique” rector named head of John Paul II institute in Rome
In the Steps of Father Abraham

"In the Steps of Father Abraham"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, help me always turn my heart to You

Lord, help me always turn my heart to You
Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father

Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father
Saint Eulogius of Cordoba | Saint of the Day

Saint Eulogius of Cordoba | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.