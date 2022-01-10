X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Jakarta Archdiocese declares 2022 as Year of Human Dignity

Special year kicks off new five-year basic pastoral direction program

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: January 10, 2022 07:01 AM GMT

Updated: January 10, 2022 07:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates

Jan 7, 2022
2

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
3

'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm

Jan 7, 2022
4

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers

Jan 7, 2022
5

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

Jan 8, 2022
6

Philippines slaps ban on child marriage

Jan 7, 2022
7

Singapore minister meets pope to reaffirm bilateral ties

Jan 7, 2022
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 7, 2022
9

Indigenous Christians living in fear in Bangladesh village

Jan 7, 2022
10

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Jan 8, 2022
Support UCA News
Jakarta Archdiocese declares 2022 as Year of Human Dignity

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta declares 2022 as the Year of Human Dignity in a homily at a livestreamed Mass on Jan. 8. (Photo: Screenshot from Jakarta Archdiocese Social Communications Commission’s YouTube channel)

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta has declared 2022 as the Year of Human Dignity and called on Indonesian Catholics to show the caring face of God throughout the next 12 months.

He announced the special year during a homily at a livestreamed evening concelebrated Mass on Jan. 8 in St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral Church in Jakarta.

The Year of Human Dignity kicked off Jakarta Archdiocese’s new five-year basic pastoral direction program. Under the slogan “Loving, Caring, Being A Witness,” the archdiocese with 67 parishes wants Catholics to enliven the call to love and to care.

“Together with all churches, today we celebrate the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. And on this day, we, Catholics of the Archdiocese of Jakarta, will also start the journey of our faith for the next five years based on basic pastoral directions,” the prelate said.

“We want to explore Catholic social teaching and to find creative ways to materialize our faith in a more contextual way.”

He said Catholic social teaching could be divided in a simple way into five important points: respecting human dignity, striving for the common good, maintaining and promoting solidarity, paying attention to the less fortunate, and caring for God’s creation as the common home.

While we strive for the common good, there are always the less fortunate whom we need to pay more attention to

“These points relate to one another. To uphold human dignity, the common good must be materialized. To materialize the common good, the spirit of solidarity must be maintained,” he said.

“While we strive for the common good, there are always the less fortunate whom we need to pay more attention to. And we can do all this if we commit to preserving God’s creation as our common home.”

Cardinal Suharyo called on Catholics to pray for the archdiocese so that “we can show the face of God which cares for men and his creation throughout this Year of Human Dignity.”

Father Aloysius Susilo Wijoyo of St. Gabriel Church in East Jakarta said his parish will hold events focusing on elderly and disabled people.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He suggested that respecting human dignity should start within families.

“Families hiring domestic helpers, for example. They should have clear working hours for their domestic helpers. Domestic helpers should be given holidays, too. This is part of respecting human dignity,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam Catholics mark French missionary's death anniversary
Vietnam Catholics mark French missionary's death anniversary
Indonesian activists in uproar over senior military pick
Indonesian activists in uproar over senior military pick
Duterte urges Black Nazarene prayers as Omicron spreads
Duterte urges Black Nazarene prayers as Omicron spreads
Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term
Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term
Hun Sen asks Myanmar to release Australian economist
Hun Sen asks Myanmar to release Australian economist
Thai authorities accused of neglecting health of jailed activists
Thai authorities accused of neglecting health of jailed activists
Support Us

Latest News

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
Sri Lankan Catholics to mark 1,000 days since bombings
Jan 10, 2022
Vietnam Catholics mark French missionary's death anniversary
Jan 10, 2022
Indonesian activists in uproar over senior military pick
Jan 10, 2022
Duterte urges Black Nazarene prayers as Omicron spreads
Jan 10, 2022
Jakarta Archdiocese declares 2022 as Year of Human Dignity
Jan 10, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Jan 10, 2022
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022

Features

Prayers answered for Christian prisoners in Pakistan
Jan 10, 2022
Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
India reverses ban on foreign funds to Missionaries of Charity

India reverses ban on foreign funds to Missionaries of Charity
Off the record of course

"Off the record, of course"
Religious leaders in Kazakhstan call for peace

Religious leaders in Kazakhstan call for peace
Argentina diocese voices concern over seismic work to explore oil

Argentina diocese voices concern over seismic work to explore oil
Atheists and God cancellers

Atheists and God cancellers
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.