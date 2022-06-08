News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Jailing of gay Indonesian soldiers stokes LGBT persecution fears

Two army soldiers receive prison terms for having sex with multiple men

New soldiers in the Indonesian Army celebrate at the end of their graduation ceremony in Banda Aceh on Feb. 11 following five months of basic training

New soldiers in the Indonesian Army celebrate at the end of their graduation ceremony in Banda Aceh on Feb. 11 following five months of basic training. (Photo: AFP)

Katharina Reny Lestari

By Katharina Reny Lestari

Published: June 08, 2022 06:38 AM GMT

Updated: June 08, 2022 06:48 AM GMT

Indonesia’s military has sentenced two soldiers to eight and nine months in prison respectively for having sex with multiple men.

The sentences were condemned by rights groups, who said the punishments were another attack on the LGBT community in a country where homosexuality is legal.  

Both soldiers, who were not named, were also kicked out of the army following two recent court martials — one in Aceh in Sumatra and the other in capital Jakarta — which were made public on June 6.

The soldier in Aceh was found guilty of having sex with four men and making a sex video call to a policeman, while the Jakarta court martial found the other soldier guilty of having sex with at least eight men.

“They showed complete disregard for existing regulations and gave into lust without thinking about the consequences,” a military spokesman said.

Homosexuality is banned in the Indonesian military despite it being legal in civilian life, except in Aceh which practices Sharia law.

“These sentences are not fair at all. Homosexuality is not a crime. These soldiers committed no crime. The TNI (Indonesian military) is writing a dark chapter in its history"

Both court martials said the actions of the two soldiers had tainted the image of the military.

Rights groups called the sentences harsh considering the legal status of homosexuality.

“These sentences are not fair at all. Homosexuality is not a crime. These soldiers committed no crime. The TNI (Indonesian military) is writing a dark chapter in its history,” Andreas Harsono, an Indonesian researcher for New York-based Human Rights Watch, told UCA News.

He said it was another example of how the LGBT community was being targeted in Indonesian society.

Rights groups fear attempts to revise the country’s colonial-era Criminal Code will see provisions that will further alienate and punish LGBT people.

The Indonesian Ulema Council, the country's top Muslim clerical body, however, welcomed the punishments.

Secretary-general Amirsyah Tambunan said the military had displayed a commitment and strict action to deal with a “social ill.”

He called on Indonesian society as a whole “to be proactive in taking preventive measures, including educating people on the LGBT menace.”

A recent opinion poll revealed that 87 percent of Indonesians see LGBT people as a threat. It also found that 81 percent think that homosexuality is prohibited by religion, 80 percent object to having LGBT people as neighbors and 90 percent do not want them to become public officials.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Economic factors guide India's response to Gulf outrage over religious slur Economic factors guide India's response to Gulf outrage over religious slur
Malaysia must protect Rohingya activist, say civil society groups Malaysia must protect Rohingya activist, say civil society groups
Marcos Jr accused of Philippine election overspend Marcos Jr accused of Philippine election overspend
Activists urge authorities not to arrest Sri Lankan nun Activists urge authorities not to arrest Sri Lankan nun
Families, women religious in Poland open lives to Ukrainian refugees Families, women religious in Poland open lives to Ukrainian refugees
Korean Catholic group raises funds for Ukraine war victims Korean Catholic group raises funds for Ukraine war victims
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The infantilization of our young people in religious ed and catechesis

The infantilization of our young people in religious ed and catechesis?

An inductive approach to religious education, starting for the actual lived experience of the students is the only effective method by which we can engage with people of any age

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.