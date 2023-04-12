News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Jailing of Chinese rights defenders draws fire

Rights groups slam lengthy prison terms for activists Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi

Jailing of Chinese rights defenders draws fire

Chinese civil right lawyers Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi (right). (File photo: Yaxue Cao, via Twitter/HKFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 12, 2023 03:48 AM GMT

Updated: April 12, 2023 04:01 AM GMT

Two global rights groups have slammed China’s communist regime for handing lengthy jail terms to two prominent human rights defenders allegedly for subversion and called for their immediate release.

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a statement on April 10, shortly after a court in eastern China's Shandong province sentenced Xu Zhiyong to 14 years in prison and Ding Jiaxi to 12 years after convicting each for the crime of “subversion of state power.”

The rights watchdog said their trials were conducted “behind closed doors and riddled with procedural problems and allegations of mistreatment.”

Chinese authorities should immediately quash the lengthy sentences on baseless charges handed down to two of China’s most prominent human rights lawyers and activists, said Yaqiu Wang, a senior China researcher at HRW.

“The cruelly farcical convictions and sentences meted out to Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi show President Xi Jinping’s unstinting hostility towards peaceful activism,” Wang said.

“Governments around the world should join in calling on the Chinese authorities to release the two lawyers immediately and unconditionally” she added.

"The two men already suffered four years and three and a half years in prison"

Zhiyong, 50, is a former lecturer at the Beijing University of Post and Telecommunications. He was a co-founder of the now-banned legal aid center, Open Constitution Initiative, and the New Citizens’ Movement, a nongovernmental group advocating for civil rights, government transparency, and education equality.

Jiaxi, 55, a former commercial lawyer, played key roles in both groups.

Among other things, the duo advocated for government officials to disclose property documents, including President Xi. Their activism also sought to use China’s constitution to defend human rights.

Due to their previous activism, the two men already suffered four years and three and a half years in prison, reported ChinaAid, a US-based group monitoring rights issues in China.

In 2019, Zhiyong came under state pressure after he called on President Xi to resign for his failure to handle the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing him to go into hiding.

Police arrested Jiaxi in December 2019, after the two attended a gathering in Fujian province where a group of rights lawyers and activists discussed human rights and China’s political future, HRW reported.

"Human rights and rule of law continue to deteriorate"

Zhiyong was arrested in Guangzhou city, where he had gone into hiding. His partner, Lio Qiaochu, has been detained since February 2021 and is awaiting trial on a charge of “inciting subversion of state power.” 

In a statement on April 10, ChinaAid also urged the Chinese authorities to release jailed activists. The group earlier reported that both activists were tortured in police custody.

“ChinaAid calls for the unconditional and immediate release of Dr. Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi. Human rights and rule of law continue to deteriorate, especially for those who stand for freedom,” the statement said.

Wang from HRW warned global leaders to be watchful about the rights situation in China before they establish business relations with the communist nation.

“Beijing’s treatment of the country’s best-known human rights defenders should be a reality check for foreign leaders rushing to return to business as usual with Beijing,” Wang said.

“The international community needs to stand by those who are paying the highest price by fighting for the rights of everyone in China,” she further added.

