X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

India

Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19

Catholics asked to pray for elderly priest who has been in jail on sedition charges for nearly eight months

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: May 31, 2021 09:43 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2021 09:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistan proposes 'bizarre' bill on compulsory marriage

May 28, 2021
2

Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians

May 31, 2021
3

Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19

May 31, 2021
4

Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India

May 28, 2021
5

Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer

May 29, 2021
6

Another church attacked in conflict-torn eastern Myanmar

May 28, 2021
7

Jailed Indian Jesuit moved to hospital after health worsens

May 28, 2021
8

Four Catholics die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 28, 2021
9

Catholic media mogul jailed, bankers threatened in Hong Kong

May 28, 2021
10

Brunei has Covid under control as much of SE Asia falters

May 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19

Father Stan Swamy was moved to Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai city on May 28. (Photo: YouTube)

Jesuits in India have sought prayers for their jailed 84-year-old confrere Father Stan Swamy after he tested positive for Covid-19 in a hospital.

The elderly priest was moved to church-run Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai city on May 28 following a court order after his health deteriorated since his incarceration began on Oct. 9 last year.

“We appeal to everyone to pray for the speedy recovery of Father Swamy, who is now suffering from Covid-19 apart from other sicknesses,” said Father A. Santhanam, a Jesuit lawyer based in Tamil Nadu state who is monitoring Father Swamy’s case.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We are informed that Father Swamy is now a Covid-19 patient, but no other details of his health are disclosed. We can now only pray for his speedy recovery and good health.”

He said Jesuits are “very much concerned” about Father Swamy’s health.

Media reports quoting prison officials said Father Swamy was vaccinated in Taloja Central Jail on May 18 against the pandemic.

Father Swamy also suffers from Parkinson’s disease, hearing impairment and other age-related ailments 

In the second week of May, the priest’s family members sought his release on grounds that he had contracted Covid-19 and was unable to even speak to his lawyers.

Father Swamy also suffers from Parkinson’s disease, hearing impairment and other age-related ailments that require him to seek help even going to the toilet.

He also requires assistance with eating and drinking because of his Parkinson’s disease and advanced age. Nearly eight months in jail have further deteriorated his health, Father Santhanam said.

Bombay High Court’s order for the priest to be moved to a hospital also allowed two assistants to support him and a police officer to guard him during his treatment.

Related News

Father Swamy is one of 16 accused in a sedition case and was arrested from his residence on Oct. 8 in Ranchi, capital of Jharkhand state in eastern India.

The following day, a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a federal anti-terror combat agency, remanded him to Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai.

The priest has denied all allegations against him and accused investigators of framing him and others because they had criticized the federal government.

The NIA court denied him bail twice, forcing him to twice move the state’s high court for bail — one based on his poor health and the other on a regular basis.

Father Swamy’s health deteriorated on May 28 and the court was told of his condition

While hearing his bail plea on health grounds on May 21, the court spoke to Father Swamy through video conferencing. Sensing his poor health, the court gave him the option of moving to a government or private hospital for his treatment.

But he rejected the offer, saying his only prayer was to be released on bail so that he could go back to his home.

The court rejected his request and adjourned the case to June but told his counsel that he could approach the court any time if his client needed medical assistance.

Father Swamy’s health deteriorated on May 28 and the court was told of his condition. The court then granted permission to move him to Holy Family Hospital.

Also Read

Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
Catholics welcome Indian court suspending discriminatory order
Catholics welcome Indian court suspending discriminatory order
Prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk dies of Covid-19
Prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk dies of Covid-19
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate centenary of migration and faith
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate centenary of migration and faith
Millions of Indians pushed into poverty
Millions of Indians pushed into poverty
Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season
Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Malian bishops condemn coup, seek return of democracy
May 31, 2021
Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
Pakistani TikToker accused of insulting Christian cross
May 31, 2021
Jailed Indian Jesuit tests positive for Covid-19
May 31, 2021
No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
May 31, 2021
Former priest and activist shot dead in Philippines
May 31, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Olympic flame withers as state bungling breaks Japanese spirit
May 31, 2021
An interfaith prayer for Myanmar in Italy
May 31, 2021
Letter from Rome: Vatican Media's identity crisis
May 30, 2021
Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021

Features

No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
May 31, 2021
Fears rising over China's looming 're-education' of Christians
May 31, 2021
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanons Christian leaders

Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanon's Christian leaders
Farleft groups violently attack Church procession in Paris

Far-left groups violently attack Church procession in Paris
Pope Francis or John XXIV

"Pope Francis or John XXIV?"
Pope orders Vatican inquiry into the Archdiocese of Cologne

Pope orders Vatican inquiry into the Archdiocese of Cologne
No hiding place for civilians in Myanmars Catholic stronghold

No hiding place for civilians in Myanmar's Catholic stronghold
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Mon 31 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Mon 31 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Justin, Martyr
Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him

Lord, may I always give to God what belongs to Him
May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith

May there be an end to intolerance to difference in faith
St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day

St. Justin Martyr | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.