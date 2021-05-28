X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

India

Jailed Indian Jesuit moved to hospital after health worsens

Court told that Father Stan Swamy needs special treatment outside the jail's hospital

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: May 28, 2021 10:39 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor

May 26, 2021
2

Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan

May 27, 2021
3

Cambodian govt accused of silencing critics of Covid efforts

May 26, 2021
4

The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan

May 27, 2021
5

Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India

May 26, 2021
6

Christians flee Myanmar to take refuge in India

May 26, 2021
7

Is Modi trying to gag India's social media?

May 26, 2021
8

Myanmar's Cardinal Bo slams military attack on church

May 26, 2021
9

Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India

May 28, 2021
10

Papuans in Indonesia seek to honor missionary priest

May 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Jailed Indian Jesuit moved to hospital after health worsens

Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: YouTube)

Bombay High Court has ordered 84-year-old Jesuit Father Stan Swamy to be moved to church-run Holy Family Hospital for treatment after his health deteriorated in prison.

The elderly priest, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and other age-related illnesses, has been detained in a prison in Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state, since Oct. 9.

The May 28 court order came after Father Swamy’s counsel told the court that the priest’s health had deteriorated further and he needed special treatment outside the jail’s hospital.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Lawyer Mihir Desai filed a special plea citing his health condition on May 27 before the bench.

The court also directed the Catholic hospital in Mumbai to assign an assistant to take care of the priest.

“We are glad that the court has ordered Father Swamy to be moved to the hospital,” Father A. Santhanam, a Jesuit lawyer who is monitoring his case, told UCA News on May 28.

Father Swamy has become so weak in these days that he is not able to walk or even eat properly

“Father Swamy has become so weak in these days that he is not able to walk or even eat properly and his blood pressure was dropping. He will be moved to the hospital either today or tomorrow.”

Last week Father Swamy told the court through an online platform that his health had worsened since he was jailed. The court was hearing his bail plea filed on health grounds but it postponed the hearing to June.

The priest was arrested on Oct. 8 from his home in Ranchi, capital of eastern India’s Jharkhand state, on charges of conspiring with outlawed Maoist rebels to overthrow the federal government in New Delhi.

The court had given him an option to go for treatment in a government hospital, which he rejected. He said his only prayer was for interim bail and he preferred to stay in jail until it was granted.

Related News

Father Swamy wanted to go back to his residence in Ranchi but the court did not permit it and instead agreed to send him for treatment at a private hospital. He turned down that offer too.

The priest approached the high court on April 26 seeking bail after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) turned down his bail applications twice.

He is among 16 people charged under India’s stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, a controversial law that rights activists and others want scrapped.

Jesuits and rights activists say they were arrested on similar charges to silence their criticism of the federal government run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read

Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season
Caritas Karachi prepares for monsoon season
Pakistan proposes 'bizarre' bill on compulsory marriage
Pakistan proposes 'bizarre' bill on compulsory marriage
Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India
Hindu 'fundamentalists' attack church in India
Fears over pollution as ship burns off Sri Lanka coast
Fears over pollution as ship burns off Sri Lanka coast
Sectarian agenda seen in Indian church break-ins
Sectarian agenda seen in Indian church break-ins
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Brunei Cardinal Cornelius Sim dies after battling cancer
May 29, 2021
Stella Maris joins global call for end to piracy in West Africa
May 29, 2021
Director of pontifical missions among El Salvador's Covid deaths
May 29, 2021
Vietnam restricts religious services after Covid-19 surge
May 29, 2021
America's first cathedral marks 200th anniversary of dedication
May 29, 2021
Philippine Jesuits stand with Myanmar's suffering people
May 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021
People ask what is wrong with Japan
May 25, 2021
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021

Features

Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
Lao women trafficked into China under false pretenses
May 26, 2021
Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Long Game

The Long Game
God goes before us

God goes before us
Just let go and let be

Just let go and let be
St Ignatius Loyola and the midlife journey

St Ignatius Loyola and the midlife journey
Youve got a friend

You’ve got a friend
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 29 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 29 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity

Readings of the Day: The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity
Lord, make me a good disciple

Lord, make me a good disciple
Most Holy Trinity, empower and reassure the world

Most Holy Trinity, empower and reassure the world
St. Joan of Arc | Saint of the Day

St. Joan of Arc | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.