Jailed Filipino senator gets clerical poll bid backing

Archbishop, activist priests voice support for Leila de Lima's poll bid as she faces court on drugs charges

Society of Divine Word priest and human rights activist Father Flavie Villanueva with a cardboard cutout of detained Senator Leila de Lima. (Photo: Vincent Go)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila Published: April 27, 2022 10:11 AM GMT Updated: April 27, 2022 10:41 AM GMT

A senior Catholic bishop and priests in the Philippines have thrown their support behind a detained lawmaker seeking re-election as a senator in national elections on May 9.

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, together with Jesuit Father Albert Alejo and Society of Divine Word Father Flavie Villanueva, declared their support for Senator Leila de Lima on April 26 as she appeared in court to face drugs charges.

De Lima, an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in 2017 after being linked to a drug trafficking scandal inside Manila’s biggest prison during her term as justice secretary.

She denied all charges, saying they were all concocted by Duterte in retaliation for her attacking his deadly war on drugs and spearheading investigations that have now been taken up by the International Criminal Court.

She had previously led an investigation into an alleged Duterte death squad in Davao when the president was major of the city in the Mindanao region.

The investigation took place when she was chair of the Commission on Human Rights from 2008 to 2010.

“I have been visiting her since she was illegally detained and accused of trumped-up charges. Despite her oppressors wanting to break her, her spirit remains indefatigable and grounded in faith”

Archbishop Villegas, in a video message, said he prayed for de Lima as she was escorted to court to attend a court hearing on April 26 in which a witness against her failed to appear, forcing an adjournment in her case.

He praised her for showing courage despite being incarcerated because of testimonies allegedly made by convicted drug criminals.

Jesuit anthropologist and human rights activist Father Albert Alejo, who attended the court hearing in Muntinlupa, Manila, said: “To all those who are hoping and praying with and for Senator Leila De Lima, we are all united in prayer that she will win in the upcoming election.”

De Lima’s case depicts the lack of justice in our society, Father Alejo told reporters before the hearing.

He said success in the polls would not only be hers but for the nation. “I am witness to her credibility and character,” he added.

Society of Divine Word Father Flavie Villanueva praised de Lima for her “unbreakable” spirit.

“I have been visiting her since she was illegally detained and accused of trumped-up charges. Despite her oppressors wanting to break her, her spirit remains indefatigable and grounded in faith,” he told UCA News.

