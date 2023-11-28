Jailed Chinese lawyers get human rights award

The Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe honors Chow Hang-tung, Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi

Chinese civil rights lawyers Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi (right) are seen in this file photo. Hong Kong barrister Chow Hang-tung, along with Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi, all imprisoned, have won human rights awards from the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe. (Photo: Yaxue Cao, via Twitter/HKFP)

Three dissident lawyers from Hong Kong and mainland China, in prison for their human rights and democracy activism that drew the ire of the state, have won a top European human rights awards, says a report.

The Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe honored Hong Kong barrister Chow Hang-tung, and Chinese rights attorneys Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi with human rights awards, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Nov. 27.

Chow has been behind bars since September 2021. She was one of four vice-chairs of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Patriotic Democratic Movement of China.

The alliance was the main organizer of the annual vigils marking the Tiananmen Massacre of 1989 until they were banned in 2020, following a heavy government crackdown on the pro-democracy movement.

She served a 12-month prison sentence for her involvement in the banned June 2020 Tiananmen vigil, then won an appeal against a 15-month jail sentence for inciting others to participate in the 2021 vigil through her writing.

Chow was also later convicted and sentenced to 4.5 months in prison for "not complying with the requirement to provide information" under the draconian National Security Law. She is facing another trial for "inciting subversion of state power” under the same law.

Chinese rights attorneys Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi were jailed in April for attending a 2019 gathering of dissidents in the southeastern city of Xiamen, RFA reported.

The duo founded the New Citizens' Movement in 2010 to campaign for constitutional reform and a more transparent system of government.

The awards were to honor "the long-standing and outstanding commitment and sacrifice those three lawyers have demonstrated in upholding the fundamental values of the legal profession and in defending and advocating for human rights and the respect for the rule of law," the association said in a statement on its website.

The day the awards ceremony was held in Athens on Nov. 24, a court in China's eastern Shandong province rejected appeals by Ding and Xu, against their 12- and 14-year jail sentences for "subversion of state power."

Ding's wife, Luo Shengchun, said both men were barred from seeing their lawyers, who weren't allowed to enter the court building before the results of the appeal were announced.

"They did everything to prevent the lawyers from meeting with them, saying the system was down," Luo said. "They were under heavy guard [for the hearing]."

"The lawyers weren't allowed to publicize the appeal verdict," she said. "These people are more like gangsters than policemen and judges."

"All Ding Jiaxi wanted to do was be a lawyer, but now all he can do is sit in prison, locked up for such a long time," Luo said.

"All they can do in prison is use their own bodies, like the Tank Man who stood in front of those tanks just before June 4, 1989," she said in a reference to the iconic news photo taken shortly before the Tiananmen massacre.

"If they want to oppose this totalitarian dictatorship, they have no choice but to go to jail," she said.

Chow said in an acceptance speech sent from prison that the fight for democracy in China is part of ensuring that the law serves democratic and humanitarian values, rather than just the wishes of those willing to use force to bring others into law.

"The dignity of our profession ... it is bound up with the dignity of the law, and whether the law reflects our autonomy or denies it," wrote Chow.

"In that sense, the building of democratic institutions that alone can safeguard the law’s dignity is also a lawyer’s duty, which is why all three of us receiving this prize today are jailed for working for democracy in China, a fight that may seem unrelated to our profession but is in fact, central to it," said Chow.

She is currently awaiting trial under a security law on charges of "subversion" amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

Rights activist Patrick Poon said the fact that Chow was honored alongside Xu and Ding shows how little difference there is now between the judicial systems in Hong Kong and mainland China following the crackdown on public dissent and the pro-democracy movement.

"It's very clear that things in Hong Kong are exactly the same as in mainland China, which is a judicial system within a totalitarian system," he said.

"Chow [and other defendants] are faced with a country like China, which has no concept of the rule of law at all."

"If the Chinese government thinks you are inciting subversion, then you're inciting subversion," he said. "If they want you in jail, then you have to go to jail."

"It is fundamentally lawless," Poon said.

