News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary

China’s communist regime has forcibly suppressed the public mourning for the victims of the 1989 crackdown for years

Chinese citizens gathered in Tiananmen Square in 1989 to demand democracy and freedom

Chinese citizens gathered in Tiananmen Square in 1989 to demand democracy and freedom. (Photo by CATHERINE HENRIETTE/AFP via Getty Images.)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 02, 2023 10:51 AM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2023 11:03 AM GMT

A Chinese jailed rights activist has urged the people to observe a day of fasting on June 4 in remembrance of the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.

In a letter from prison, Xu Zhiyong urged his supporters to fast but also warned them of retaliation from the government, Radio Free Asia reported on June 1.

The letter was published by the Rights Protection Network website and the Twitter account of US-based activist Teng Biao.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

“I have fasted for a day on June 4 every year over the past decade, in prison and outside," Xu said further adding that "others have also fasted over the years, but silently."

"I may fall silent for some time after this," he said hinting at possible retaliation for his letter to the public.

 "When I disappear into the darkness, please continue to work hard as citizens, and fight for universal suffrage and freedom of speech,” Xu further added.

China’s communist regime has forcibly suppressed the public mourning for the victims of the Tiananmen crackdown for years.

The People’s Liberation Army, through a violent crackdown, ended the months-long student-led protests in Beijing on June 4, 1989. It is estimated that hundreds, some say thousands, died in the brutal military action.

China has banned public mourning about the event and has removed, blocked, or deleted all references to the event on Chinese social media sites.

Xu has urged the public to take up fasting and make the practice widespread.

"Fasting isn't just a personal thing -- it should awaken people, rebuild the national character, and create a new national spirit," Xu wrote.

"We should make it a public affair, and work together to awaken the [Chinese] people," Xu further added.

In April, a Linshu County People's Court in the eastern province of Shandong handed down a 14-year jail term to Xu and a 12-year sentence to rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi.

They were found guilty of “subversion of state power” – a charge often used to target critics of the government – after they attended a 2019 dissident gathering.

Ding and Xu were the founders of the "New Citizens' Movement" – a campaign for government transparency.

They were detained after they attended a dinner with prominent activists in December 2019 in Xiamen, southeastern China.

Teng Biao who was in high school during the peak of the 1989 pro-democracy movement found the idea inspiring and pointed out that the movement still has an impact on the Chinese ethos.

"June 4, 1989, was an extremely important and profoundly influential event in Chinese politics. It still has a profound impact on China, even though 34 years have passed. It will never be a thing of the past." Teng said.

Teng warned that the victims of the Tiananmen massacre must be remembered, or else such unfortunate events would repeat themselves.

“The way Xu Zhiyong sees it, we must always remember this day, or this tragedy from history is likely to repeat itself," Teng said.

Describing Xu as his “best friend,” Teng pointed out that Xu was abused in prison.

"The way the Chinese prison guards treat him is inhumane -- there are many ways to threaten and abuse prisoners," Teng said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case 7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case
Japan must break free of political dynasties Japan must break free of political dynasties
Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state
The steady decline of Indonesian democracy The steady decline of Indonesian democracy
Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary
Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yanggu

Diocese of Yanggu

Liaocheng is a prefecture-level city in western Shandong province. It borders the provincial capital of Jinan to the

Read more
Diocese of Parañaque

Diocese of Parañaque

Parañaque diocese was one of two dioceses carved out of the Archdiocese of Manila. It was established on Dec. 7,

Read more
Diocese of Karwar

Diocese of Karwar

In a land area of 10,291 square kilometres, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil district of Uttara

Read more
Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi comprises the state of Delhi and districts of Gurgaon, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Sonepat, Faridabad,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.