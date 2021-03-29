X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Jailed Chinese activist pledges to keep fighting

Zhang Wuzhou says she will spend her 33-month jail sentence 'looking for the truth'

UCA News reporter, Beijing

UCA News reporter, Beijing

Updated: March 29, 2021 03:31 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste

Mar 26, 2021
3

Philippine cardinal becomes new Manila archbishop

Mar 26, 2021
4

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
5

Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights

Mar 26, 2021
6

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases

Mar 26, 2021
7

Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers

Mar 26, 2021
8

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian

Mar 26, 2021
9

Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 

Mar 26, 2021
10

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Jailed Chinese activist pledges to keep fighting

Zhang Wuzhou was jailed by a court in southern China for holding up a placard to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and opposing Hong Kong’s draconian national security law. (Photo: Radio Free Asia)

A prominent human rights activist who was arrested for holding up a placard to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and opposing Hong Kong’s draconian national security law was jailed by a court in southern China.

Vowing to continue the fight for truth and justice, Zhang Wuzhou was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison by the Qingcheng District People's Court in Guangzhou, the provincial capital of Guangdong, on March 24.

The court found Zhang guilty of "obstructing public officials" and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Zhang was visibly frail and tired as the sentence was handed down to her after a brief hearing.

Her son Xu Hungbo said that despite her poor physical and mental condition Zhang didn’t break down after the court jailed her.

“You sentenced me to two and a half years in jail. I will spend that time looking for the truth,” Xu quoted her as saying, reported Hong Kong-based Apple Daily.

She repeatedly said "This isn't the truth" and "I was framed" following the court verdict, he noted, adding that they would appeal against the sentence after discussions with lawyers even though they have “lost faith in China’s justice system.”

Police in Guangzhou arrested Zhang last June after she stood up holding signs commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and opposing Hong Kong’s highly repressive national security law.

Her relatives and lawyers alleged that she was tortured and beaten in police custody, with marks on her body proving she was denied medical treatment for her injuries.

Zhang has been suffering from non-cancerous growths in the uterus for years. Her repeated appeals for treatment were allegedly ignored during her detention.

Related News

Fellow rights activist Liang Yiming expressed grave concerns about Zhang and feared she may not come out alive as "she will not compromise on anything."

"She won't back down if she is sure that she is in the right," he was quoted in a Radio Free Asia article.

Zhang earlier served prison terms on similar charges with her sister Zhang Weichu in 2015 that made headlines. The outspoken sisters were petitioning Chinese authorities for justice following the death of their brother Zhang Liumao in police custody on Nov. 4, 2015.

The family alleged his body showed signs of severe physical assaults during detention

Communist and officially atheist China regularly ranks top in the list of worst offenders of human rights and religious freedom across the globe.

Beijing has been criticized for its judicial system despite reforms “to bring an end to torturing and mistreating suspects” in police detention, which has been widespread across the country.

However, rights groups say legal reforms didn’t bring important changes as dissent is still gagged and prisoners mistreated in custody.  

In a report in 2015, Amnesty International argued that China’s police continue to abuse and beat prisoners, often using torture devices and denying them food, water, sleep and medical care in order to extract confessions.

Also Read

Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Korean Cardinal backs pro-democracy movement in Myanmar
Korean Cardinal backs pro-democracy movement in Myanmar
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph
Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong

Latest News

Nuns help victims of deadly Equatorial Guinea blasts
Mar 29, 2021
Church denounces deadly violence over Modi's Bangladesh visit
Mar 29, 2021
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Mar 29, 2021
Number of Catholics worldwide continues to grow
Mar 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
How Irish missionaries made their mark across the world
Mar 27, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont let distrust despair take us away from experiencing Gods love says pope

Don’t let distrust, despair take us away from experiencing God’s love, says pope
French bishops launch 11point plan to fight clergy sex abuse

French bishops launch 11-point plan to fight clergy sex abuse
Trappists in France blown away by success of online cheese sales

Trappists in France "blown away" by success of online cheese sales

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

The Holy Sees vaccine diplomacy

The Holy See’s vaccine diplomacy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week
Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings

Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings
Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals

Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals
St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day

St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.