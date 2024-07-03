News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Jailed Cambodian activists subjected to ‘cruel, unusual punishment’

Authorities accused of breaching ‘Nelson Mandela Rules’ for humane treatment
Cambodian environmental activist Ly Chandraravuth (center) is arrested outside Phnom Penh municipal court after a verdict that sentenced 10 environmentalists to between six and eight years in jail for plotting to commit crimes in their activism, in Phnom Penh on July 2.

Cambodian environmental activist Ly Chandraravuth (center) is arrested outside Phnom Penh municipal court after a verdict that sentenced 10 environmentalists to between six and eight years in jail for plotting to commit crimes in their activism, in Phnom Penh on July 2. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: July 03, 2024 09:54 AM GMT
Updated: July 03, 2024 10:25 AM GMT

Cambodian authorities have been accused of inflicting “cruel and unusual punishment” on 10 environmental activists who were jailed for up to eight years and then separated and dispatched to remote prisons across the country.

Human rights group Licadho has led a long chorus in condemning the lengthy sentences imposed by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on June 2 adding the prisoners had been divided up and sent to five different prisons, hundreds of kilometers from their residences and families.

“Splitting up activists to ensure they are detained far from each other, and their families is a cruel and unusual punishment that has no precedent in Cambodia,” Licadho said in a statement.

“Sending people to prisons far away from their families and lawyers has been recognized as an infringement of people’s human rights by the United Nations,” it added. “It is also a clear violation of the ‘Nelson Mandela Rules’ for the humane treatment of prisoners.”

The court sentenced 10 activists from Mother Nature to six years imprisonment for plotting to oust the government after the release of an environmental study. Three of those activists must serve an additional two years for insulting the monarch.

The United States Embassy in Phnom Penh said online it was monitoring the case adding it was “concerned by the verdict against Mother Nature Activists.”

Amnesty International called for their immediate release and described the verdict as “another crushing blow to Cambodia’s civil society.”

Mother Nature is a renowned activist group in Cambodia that has raised awareness about environmental degradation fueled by long-standing corruption, it added.

“Instead of listening to young leaders at the forefront of the environmental movement, the Cambodian government has chosen to jail those that dare to speak out,” it said. “Cambodian authorities must release all these environmental defenders immediately and unconditionally.”

Cambodia has witnessed a relentless seven-year crackdown on dissent and political opposition which was initiated by former prime minister Hun Sen and has continued under his eldest son, Hun Manet, who was named prime minister in August.

“The government has shown time and time again that it will not tolerate any dissent. This verdict is yet another sign that Cambodia’s government has no intention of protecting the right to freedom of peaceful assembly,” Amnesty said in a statement.

FORUM-ASIA also demanded their immediate and unconditional release while urging the Cambodian Government to fulfill its commitment under international law to safeguard human rights defenders and uphold fundamental freedoms.

“These convictions significantly stifle civic space, free speech, and freedoms of peaceful assembly and association in Cambodia. It creates a climate of fear and sends a chilling message to all,” said Mary Aileen Diez-Bacalso, executive director of FORUM-ASIA.

Human Rights Watch, CIVICUS and Right Livelihood have also called for their release.

The government has so far declined comment.

Mother Nature, which was formed in 2012 and is known for its involvement of youth, was awarded the Right Livelihood Laureate in 2023.

Human rights groups have listed at least 60 political prisoners, including former opposition leader Kem Sokha, prominent trade unionist Chhim Sithar, and the American-Cambodian lawyer and Khmer Bible editor Theary Seng who are currently serving lengthy jail terms.

Observers, who declined to be named, are also saying the latest sentences and the seven-year crackdown have only compounded Cambodia’s stagnated economy which is in desperate need of foreign investment.

“Chinese investors have not returned to Cambodia's post-Covid world and Western investors have too many alternatives to Cambodia. This just sends all the wrong signals,” one businessman, who declined to be named, said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Elias Gonsalves of Nagpur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Ponniah of Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Michael Goro Matsuura of Nagoya, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Ponen Paul Kubi of Mymensingh, Bangladesh
Read More...
Latest News
India's Eastern Church resolves decades-old liturgy dispute
India's Eastern Church resolves decades-old liturgy dispute
Malaysian diocese seeks sainthood for acclaimed WWII nurse
Malaysian diocese seeks sainthood for acclaimed WWII nurse
Jailed Cambodian activists subjected to ‘cruel, unusual punishment’
Jailed Cambodian activists subjected to ‘cruel, unusual punishment’
Pro-China Islamic leader calls for CCP-aligned ‘Muslim Love’
Pro-China Islamic leader calls for CCP-aligned ‘Muslim Love’
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.