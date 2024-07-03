Jailed Cambodian activists subjected to ‘cruel, unusual punishment’

Cambodian authorities have been accused of inflicting “cruel and unusual punishment” on 10 environmental activists who were jailed for up to eight years and then separated and dispatched to remote prisons across the country.

Human rights group Licadho has led a long chorus in condemning the lengthy sentences imposed by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on June 2 adding the prisoners had been divided up and sent to five different prisons, hundreds of kilometers from their residences and families.

“Splitting up activists to ensure they are detained far from each other, and their families is a cruel and unusual punishment that has no precedent in Cambodia,” Licadho said in a statement.

“Sending people to prisons far away from their families and lawyers has been recognized as an infringement of people’s human rights by the United Nations,” it added. “It is also a clear violation of the ‘Nelson Mandela Rules’ for the humane treatment of prisoners.”

The court sentenced 10 activists from Mother Nature to six years imprisonment for plotting to oust the government after the release of an environmental study. Three of those activists must serve an additional two years for insulting the monarch.

The United States Embassy in Phnom Penh said online it was monitoring the case adding it was “concerned by the verdict against Mother Nature Activists.”

Amnesty International called for their immediate release and described the verdict as “another crushing blow to Cambodia’s civil society.”

Mother Nature is a renowned activist group in Cambodia that has raised awareness about environmental degradation fueled by long-standing corruption, it added.

“Instead of listening to young leaders at the forefront of the environmental movement, the Cambodian government has chosen to jail those that dare to speak out,” it said. “Cambodian authorities must release all these environmental defenders immediately and unconditionally.”

Cambodia has witnessed a relentless seven-year crackdown on dissent and political opposition which was initiated by former prime minister Hun Sen and has continued under his eldest son, Hun Manet, who was named prime minister in August.

“The government has shown time and time again that it will not tolerate any dissent. This verdict is yet another sign that Cambodia’s government has no intention of protecting the right to freedom of peaceful assembly,” Amnesty said in a statement.

FORUM-ASIA also demanded their immediate and unconditional release while urging the Cambodian Government to fulfill its commitment under international law to safeguard human rights defenders and uphold fundamental freedoms.

“These convictions significantly stifle civic space, free speech, and freedoms of peaceful assembly and association in Cambodia. It creates a climate of fear and sends a chilling message to all,” said Mary Aileen Diez-Bacalso, executive director of FORUM-ASIA.

Human Rights Watch, CIVICUS and Right Livelihood have also called for their release.

The government has so far declined comment.

Mother Nature, which was formed in 2012 and is known for its involvement of youth, was awarded the Right Livelihood Laureate in 2023.

Human rights groups have listed at least 60 political prisoners, including former opposition leader Kem Sokha, prominent trade unionist Chhim Sithar, and the American-Cambodian lawyer and Khmer Bible editor Theary Seng who are currently serving lengthy jail terms.

Observers, who declined to be named, are also saying the latest sentences and the seven-year crackdown have only compounded Cambodia’s stagnated economy which is in desperate need of foreign investment.

“Chinese investors have not returned to Cambodia's post-Covid world and Western investors have too many alternatives to Cambodia. This just sends all the wrong signals,” one businessman, who declined to be named, said.