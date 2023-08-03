Jailed Baptist pastor fails to win early release in Myanmar

Dr. Hkalam Samson was not among more than 7,000 prisoners released by junta to mark Buddhist Lent

Baptist pastor Dr.Hkalam Samson was not among more than 7,000 prisoners released by Myanmar’s ruling military on Aug.1. (Photo: Radio Free Asia)

A prominent ethnic Christian leader was not among more than 7,000 prisoners released by Myanmar’s ruling military on Aug.1 to mark the start of Buddhist Lent.

The military grants amnesty to thousands of prisoners to commemorate special Buddhist holidays.

Baptist pastor Dr.Hkalam Samson, however, was not among those released from Myitkyina jail in the capital of northern Kachin state.

It was also not clear whether he received a sentence reduction which was afforded to the country's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Suu Ki was pardoned on five of the 19 offenses for which she was convicted and sentenced to a total of 33 years. Her sentence reduction amounted to only six years.

Dr. Samson, 65, was secretary and president of the Kachin Baptist Convention for 12 years and was still associated with it before his arrest as an adviser.

He was sentenced on April 7 to six years for terrorism, unlawful association, and defaming the state after being detained in December last year.

He played a vital role in organizing rescue operations after an airstrike by the junta on a music festival, organized by rebels in A Nang Pa, a village in Kachin state, in October last year.

The military regularly targets Kachin state, a predominantly Christian region of 1.7 million people, who include 116,000 Catholics.

The Kachin pastor became a target for the military in 2019, when he told the then US President, Donald Trump, about the oppression of minorities, including Christians, in civil war-hit Myanmar.

He was among a select group of people from 17 countries invited by the US administration to meet Trump.

Following his imprisonment, the United States had joined global calls for the immediate release of the Baptist pastor who was hailed by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on July 31 as “a prominent, well-respected religious figure for his courageous work, including advocating for freedom of religion or belief.”

Dr. Samson is a well-known humanitarian activist in Myanmar, where ethnic strife and military suppression since the Feb. 2021 coup have resulted in the deaths of more than 3,200 civilians and the displacement of more than 1.8 million people.

Christians make up nearly 6 percent of Myanmar’s population of 54 million, while Buddhism is the state religion and is practiced by 89 percent of its people.

Meanwhile, around 120 political prisoners were among the 7,749 inmates released across the country on Aug.1, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners who also said more than 24,000 people have been arrested since the military seized power.

The junta also released 125 foreign prisoners this year, while an unspecified number of prisoners facing the death penalty had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, according to state-controlled media.

In addition, the regime also recently extended, yet again, a "state of emergency" it imposed after toppling Suu Kyi's elected government and postponed elections it had promised would take place this month, citing violence.

