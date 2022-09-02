Its three doctors and a river man at this year’s Asian Nobel Prize

People in Catholic-majority Timor-Leste cheered as Pope Francis made Salesian Archbishop Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva the first cardinal of the country. The pope created 20 new cardinals including six from Asia along with the 54-year-old archbishop of Dili during a consistory in the Vatican on Saturday.

Cardinal da Silva said his elevation to the College of Cardinals is a moment of great joy, not only for himself but also for the Church and Timorese people.

Cardinal Virgilio do Carmo da Silva at the consistory ceremony on Aug. 26. (Photo: President Jose Ramos-Horta's Facebook page)

A Timorese delegation led by President Jose Ramos-Horta attended the consistory, while millions of Timorese watched the program on television in their homes while praying with their families.

Dili Archdiocese has invited Catholics from parishes and religious orders to join in the welcoming ceremony for the new cardinal on September 5 and a thanksgiving program at Tasi Tolu, about eight kilometers west of Dili where Saint John Paul II celebrated Mass when he visited in 1989. Pope Francis planned to visit Timor-Leste in 2020 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catholic churches in two states of India came under attack this week amid a rising tide of violence against Christians in the Hindu-majority country.

In the northeastern state of Meghalaya, police are yet to arrest the culprits days after statues of the Virgin Mary, Jesus and Joseph were vandalized in a Church at Daram village in the North Garo Hills district, on Saturday. The Church is one of the oldest in the state and has about 100 Catholic families. About 83 percent of the state’s 3.2 million people are Christians.

Sikh devotees clean the gold plating of the Akal Takht Sahib at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, India, on Dec. 12, 2020. Media reports say a mob vandalized Pieta statue and a priest’s car on the day Akal Takht, the chief center of religious authority of Sikhism, issued a statement against forced conversions by Christian missionaries in Punjab. (Photo: AFP)

In another incident reported on Wednesday, a mob attacked Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Patti area of northern Sikh religion dominated Punjab state and vandalized a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Jesus, and a car belonging to the parish priest who claimed the mob chanted Sikh separatists’ slogans.

Media reports said Sikh groups have accused that some "fake pastors" are misleading Sikhs and converting them to Christianity. About 10 percent of Punjab’s 20 million are Christians.

Catholics in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Papua province have called for a fair trial against six soldiers facing criminal charges for allegedly killing and mutilating four people.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Faizal Ramadhani, the director of Criminal Investigation of the Papua Police said the soldiers had pretended to sell weapons to lure the victims, who were allegedly affiliated with the pro-independence movement.

A murder-accused Indonesian soldier faces interrogation in Papua province. (Photo: Indonesia National Army)

The soldiers then killed them, mutilated their bodies, and dumped them into a river after putting the dismembered bodies in sacks.

Police also named four civilians who claimed the soldiers were directly involved in the killing, as possible suspects. Bloodshed in the restive Papua region is common as it has endured deadly conflicts between pro-independence separatists and the Indonesian military since the 1960s that claimed thousands of lives.

A senior leader of the Chinese Communist Party has warned the country’s Catholics about the dangers of “foreign infiltration.”

Wang Yang, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and head of the parliamentary advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, urged Catholic leaders that their faith needs to “better adapt itself into a socialist society.”

A painting by Osamu Giovanni Micico remembers the martyrs in the massacre of Catholics in Xiwanzi of China in the 19th and 20th centuries. (Photo: Bitter Winter)

He reportedly made the comments during a recent meeting with leaders of the state-sponsored Catholic Church. His warnings came as a tech company running – CathAssist – a helper app for Chinese Catholics announced it was stopping operations because of difficulties in obtaining a license. The app provided Catholic spiritual content every day including explanations of the Bible.

An observer alleged the crackdown is part of the party’s retaliation for the Catholic Church’s support for the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The developments came shortly after the state-backed Catholic Church in China held the 10th National Congress where they made vows to practice their faith in line with the socialist policies of the Communist Party.

