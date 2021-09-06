X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Will Catholic women lag behind their Dalit, Muslim and Adivasi sisters in challenging patriarchal traditions?

Myron J. Pereira

Myron J. Pereira, Mumbai

Published: September 06, 2021 11:02 AM GMT

Updated: September 06, 2021 11:11 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
4

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
5

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
6

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
7

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
8

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
9

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
10

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Indian nuns walk along the grounds of the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: AFP)

I recently watched a debate at the Oxford Union on why Arab men hate women. Egyptian feminist Mona Eltahawy, who was the main speaker, brought forward numerous instances of women’s oppression in the Muslim Arab world. 

These were not unique to Islam, she emphasized. They occur with variations wherever patriarchy holds sway.

The truth is that similar attitudes of patriarchy dominate the Catholic world as women themselves have reiterated for decades.

A recent report commissioned by the Conference of Religious Women in India, "It’s High Time, Women Religious speak up on Gender Justice in the Indian Church," edited by Hazel D’Lima, Cletus Zuzarte and Pallavi Xalxo, brings this out sharply.

The hierarchy of the Church, the report says, is steeped in patriarchy. This contributes in no small way to its oppression of all women — but to religious sisters in particular.

What actually is patriarchy? Simply put, it is the “rule of the father” — the rule of men at every level, intent on dominating women and keeping them subservient. The activist Rosemary Ruether put it succinctly: “Where God is a man, there men want to play god.”

Much of what passes for religious formation in the Church is indoctrination and it is important for sisters to realize this

Patriarchal attitudes are found everywhere — in offices, classrooms, homes, parliament and on the street.  

What forms of oppression do Catholic religious sisters suffer from the clergy here in India?

Here are some; 

   *Verbal abuse (sexist jokes about women in general, and about nuns in particular) and abusive language from the pulpit;

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

   *Refusal to say Mass for religious communities because of some grievance;

   *Sundry forms of petty harassment, demanding that the sisters are always at the priests’ beck and call;

   *Ignoring the professional competence of sisters, shown particularly in not paying them a commensurate salary for their work, but just a token amount, a stipend;

   *Tensions between the hierarchy and sisters’ congregations regarding the ownership, use and transfer of properties.

Brother Philip Pinto, former superior-general of the Christian Brothers, said: “I have heard such stories from sisters over the years and gone through a whole gamut of emotions, from anger to disbelief at male arrogance, to frustration, sorrow and shame. Enough! Now is the call to action!”

The options are many, but it is important that they start from the sisters themselves and are not imposed from without.

The first is education, both religious and professional. Many sisters — like most women in India — have limited general knowledge that usually doesn’t go beyond domestic matters. Many are diffident about holding themselves in public. With proper training, this must change.

Much of what passes for religious formation in the Church is indoctrination and it is important for sisters to realize this.

How does one know that one is being indoctrinated? When there is no freedom to question, to criticize.

For most religious women (and men too) questions arise related to finances, relationships of governance and mission, and sexuality. These are all areas of control where hierarchy resents any questioning of its decisions. This too must change.

The second option is a work environment outside the convent walls so that those religious sisters can experience for themselves the world of the working woman with all its joys and successes, its tensions and harassment.

There’s nothing like professional work to give one a sense of one’s worth and self-respect. It’s an important counterpoint to the pettiness of religious community life.

A third area, unmentioned in the report but increasingly a cause of concern, is the sexual exploitation of religious sisters by the clergy. The pedophile crisis has fractured the western Church and exposed its rottenness.

The Indian situation is peculiar in that it is rigidly authoritarian and pervasively hypocritical

How do religious sisters protect themselves from predatory priests and bishops in this country with its skewed attitudes to gender equality? We urgently need answers.

In many respects, the Catholic Church lives in a time warp of its own, and many of its major problems are related to this feudal mentality.

While the world outside lives in a democracy with relative freedom of expression, priests and sisters continue to live in systems where the accountability and transparency of their superiors is almost nil, and where human love and sexuality are fiercely repressed.

In several places in the West, such forms of religious life are in a process of disintegration. The Indian situation is peculiar in that it is rigidly authoritarian and pervasively hypocritical. This gives patriarchy in this country certain resilience.

But the world is changing, and changing rapidly. Indian women are speaking out, challenging familial mores, demanding their rights. In many respects, they have shown themselves to be as skilled as men, if not superior.

Will Indian Catholic women lag behind their Dalit, Muslim and Adivasi sisters? It’s high time they broke their silence.

Father Myron Pereira SJ is a media consultant based in Mumbai. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
4 Comments on this Story
CLEETUS JOHN
Nobody in this world can rever imitate our lord Jesus Christ, or his Mother (Mary) , The rest in disguise are just our ordinary brothers and sisters,so why can't they get married off,instead of creating all this blasphemy.
Reply
C. AMIRTHA RAJ
Well said
Reply
C AMIRTHA RAJ
Patriarchal attitude among the clergy are reinforced by our traditionalist theology that idolizes priesthood and discriminates againts the feminine. Right thinking people should do theologizing.
Reply
C AMIRTHA RAJ
Patriarchal attitude among the clergy are reinforced by our traditionalist theology that idolizes priesthood and discriminates againts the feminine. Right thinking people should do theologizing.
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Bangladesh sees rise in cases of dengue fever
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Another pastor attacked in central Indian state
Veteran Sri Lankan Catholic singer dies at 68
Veteran Sri Lankan Catholic singer dies at 68
Support Us

Latest News

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Sep 7, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists
Sep 7, 2021
Philippine province shuts churches, mosques
Sep 7, 2021
Thai morality push 'last gasp of a declining regime'
Sep 7, 2021
Indonesian diocese under fire over tourism MoU with govt
Sep 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An exhausted Guinea

An exhausted Guinea
Looking at Iraq six months after the historic papal visit

Looking at Iraq, six months after the historic papal visit
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.