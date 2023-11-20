News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
Benedict Rogers

Myanmar

It's 'carpe diem' time for Myanmar

If the international community gets it right, there could be hope for a new dawn in this beautiful but benighted country
Published: November 20, 2023 11:34 AM GMT

Updated: November 20, 2023 12:48 PM GMT

It's 'carpe diem' time for Myanmar

This handout from the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) shows a member of its female special forces at a base camp in the forest near Demoso in Myanmar's eastern Kayah state on May 24, 2022. (Photo: KNDF /AFP)

Myanmar’s illegal, brutal, criminal military dictatorship is currently facing its biggest challenge since it stole power in a coup d’état in February 2021.

Its hold on power is precarious and the alliance of armed resistance groups is gaining ground. While it would be premature to make predictions of the junta’s downfall, now is the time for the international community to step up to support the courageous efforts to dislodge Min Aung Hlaing and his bloody cabal from power.

Over the past few weeks, an alliance of three ethnic armed groups in Shan state has successfully driven the Myanmar army and police out of large areas along the border with China. At least three key towns in Shan state are now in control of anti-regime groups, including the key border town of Chinshwehaw.

The armed groups' audacious actions have emboldened the country’s other armed resistance groups.

As things stand today, the junta has lost control of much of the border with India, as towns in Chin state along the India border, notably Rikhawdar, have been recaptured by resistance groups, and rebels are advancing against Loikaw, the capital of Kayah (Karenni) state and have already captured the university.

The “Brotherhood Alliance” — consisting of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army — has shown what can be achieved when diverse ethnic armed organizations unite, not only in spirit but with strategy, tactics, and weaponry.

"If the ethnic armed groups can maintain and strengthen their unity and coordinate further military operations, the regime could be in real trouble"

Dozens of Myanmar army troops have surrendered or been captured and at least 28 police officers gave up their weapons. “Operation 1027” in Shan state has focused not only on the jungle warfare of the past but also on strategically important towns and trade routes. The alliance has blocked vital trade routes to China and seized a border hub in what amounts to the biggest challenge to the junta since the coup.

This shows that the armed struggle for Myanmar’s freedom is no longer just rural, but urban. If the ethnic armed groups can maintain and strengthen their unity and coordinate further military operations, the regime could be in real trouble.

If the ethnic groups can secure the long sought-after, but until now somewhat elusive united front, with the majority Burman pro-democracy movement putting aside past differences and fighting a truly common cause against General Min Aung Hlaing, they may have a chance of ridding Myanmar of the country’s current, and most brutal, military dictatorship.

Of course, this comes at a very high human price. According to the United Nations (UN), a total of two million people in Myanmar have been internally displaced since the coup. At least 200,000 have been displaced in recent weeks alone, across Shan, Chin, Karenni, and Mon states and the Sagaing region. An estimated 75 people have been killed in recent fighting, and 94 wounded.

And the Myanmar military shows no restraint. On the back foot, it is likely to inflict even more severe punishment on the people of Myanmar. Former general Myint Swe, appointed by junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing as president after the coup, has warned that the country could “split into various parts.”

The military’s raison d’être has always been, according to its own propaganda, to keep Myanmar together, so the last thing they wish to see is a break-up of the country. Massive displacement, killings, and human rights atrocities have been perpetrated by the regime since 2021, and that is only set to intensify.

On Nov 15, 11 people — including eight children — were killed when the military bombed a school in the remote village of Vuilu, Chin state, damaging houses and two churches.

"Efforts to cut the lifeline of finances, fuel, and arms that keep the junta afloat should be intensified"

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern about the escalation and has appealed for the protection of civilians and for humanitarian aid. But he needs to do much more than simply make appeals.

Guterres should lead the international community in shoring up support for Myanmar’s anti-junta forces. Efforts to cut the lifeline of finances, fuel, and arms that keep the junta afloat should be intensified, initiatives to bring the regime to justice should be enhanced and action to provide a lifeline to the people, through the delivery of humanitarian need to the displaced peoples through cross-border mechanisms should be stepped up.

One very welcome development is the announcement by six countries — the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada, and the Maldives — of their decision to join the Gambia’s case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice, each one filing a “declaration of intervention.”

The case involves a prosecution of Myanmar for genocide against the Rohingya and is one of a number of international accountability initiatives.

Bringing about the downfall of this cruel and criminal illegitimate regime in Myanmar and the establishment of a genuine federal democracy in its place — one in which the rights of all people of all ethnicities and religions are given equal respect — should be our goal.

Bringing the perpetrators of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes to justice, ensuring aid to those in desperate need, and cutting off the junta’s sources of support should be our priorities.

It is carpe diem time for Myanmar and the international community. If we get it right, we might have a chance of seeing a new dawn for this beautiful but benighted country that has suffered 75 years of civil war, most of the past six decades under military repression, and several previous false dawns.

Let’s pray for Myanmar and act to support the brave, bold fighters and dissidents seeking a better future for their country.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the activities of the Church and state, whether they be righteous, unjust or even immoral.
With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is just about meeting that need. But professionalism does not come cheap. We depend on you, our readers, to help maintain our independence and seek that truth.
Your contribution will help us make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve these goals.
Donate Now
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican official bats for martial arts groups in Timor-Leste

Vatican official bats for martial arts groups in Timor-Leste

Strongest penalty against online child abuse in Philippines

Strongest penalty against online child abuse in Philippines

Catholic ranked among Cambodia's top entrepreneurs

Catholic ranked among Cambodia's top entrepreneurs

More than 500 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia

More than 500 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia

Buddhist-Christian dialogue calls for shared action

Buddhist-Christian dialogue calls for shared action

Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea

Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea

Latest News

Vatican official bats for martial arts groups in Timor-Leste

Vatican official bats for martial arts groups in Timor-Leste

November 20, 2023Read More
It's 'carpe diem' time for Myanmar

It's 'carpe diem' time for Myanmar

November 20, 2023Read More
Beijing archbishop calls for unity, stresses sinicization

Beijing archbishop calls for unity, stresses sinicization

November 20, 2023Read More
Strongest penalty against online child abuse in Philippines

Strongest penalty against online child abuse in Philippines

November 20, 2023Read More
Catholic ranked among Cambodia's top entrepreneurs

Catholic ranked among Cambodia's top entrepreneurs

November 20, 2023Read More
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate heritage of faith

Bangladeshi Catholics celebrate heritage of faith

November 20, 2023Read More
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.