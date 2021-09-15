X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

It’s back to school in Bangladesh after 18 months

Students, parents and teachers are happy but fret over recouping lessons lost during the prolonged pandemic shutdown

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Published: September 15, 2021 07:06 AM GMT

Updated: September 15, 2021 10:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
2

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
3

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
4

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
7

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
8

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom

Sep 11, 2021
9

Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

Sep 11, 2021
10

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
Support UCA News
It’s back to school in Bangladesh after 18 months

A school official checks the body temperature of a student upon her arrival at the Azimpur Government Girls School and College in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on September 12, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Schools and colleges in Bangladesh including those run by the Catholic Church are bracing for academically challenging times ahead with students returning to their classrooms after a protracted pandemic break of 18 months.

Primary, secondary and higher secondary level education institutes reopened on Sept. 12 as the country’s Covid-19 virus situation eased with a drop in new infections and deaths. But it will be a massive task to make up for the academic and extracurricular losses due to prolonged school closures during the pandemic, parents and teachers say.

Like most South Asian countries, most Bangladeshi children and their teachers couldn’t transition to remote learning due to low connectivity and device affordability, UNICEF noted. A study conducted by BRAC, a Bangladeshi non-government organization, found out that about 56 percent of the country’s students were not connected to online or recorded classes during the 543-day shutdown.

Educational institutions closed their doors on March 17 last year; two weeks after Bangladesh recorded its first three virus infection cases.

Since then, Bangladesh has recorded 1.53 million infections and 26,972 deaths due to the virus, according to government data. Some 1,950 new cases and 41 deaths were registered on Sept. 13.

About 13.9 million people or about 8.5 percent of its estimated 170 million citizens have been fully vaccinated so far.

Education Minister Dipu Moni warned all education institutes to maintain mandatory health procedures and social distancing or face punitive action. A festive mood prevailed across the country with teachers and staff greeting students with candy and flowers at the gates of schools and colleges.

“The school has come back to life again,” gushed Tanvir Ahmed, a teacher at Jessore Zilla School in southern Bangladesh. The attendance on the first day was good and students seemed happy to be back, he said adding that all health safety measures were in place.

But the real battle lay ahead, said the heads and teachers of Church-run institutes.

Holy Cross Brother Leo J. Pereira, principal of St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School and College in the capital Dhaka, said they regularly conducted online classes for the 2,700 students studying at the institute.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“However, it is true that there is a difference between a classroom and online teaching. Imparting academic lessons is fine but it is not possible to teach human values online. So, we have to work hard now with all concerned — students, parents and teachers — to plug the gap,” Brother Pereira told UCA News.

He was also concerned about those students falling behind in studies and facing problems in their next classes, a problem that was much more serious and widespread in rural areas where schools could not afford to conduct online classes due to lack of technology and infrastructural facilities.

Purnita Jengcham, the headmistress of Church-run Dorgachala Junior High School in Mymensingh Diocese in north-central Bangladesh, said it was an “irreparable loss” for her students and wondered how to make up for it.

“We could not conduct online classes for students as they are from poor ethnic families and the internet [connectivity] is very poor here. I cannot find words to describe the academic loss students have suffered over the past 18 months,” Jengcham, an ethnic Garo Catholic, told UCA News.

Her rural school has 64 students on its books and about 70 percent of them began attending classes over the past three days, she said.

“We are contacting parents to bring the rest of the students to classrooms,” Jengcham said. “We will be working hard to make up for the lost time, but are not sure how much we can achieve.”

Augustine Gain, the headmaster of Church-run St. Francis Xavier Junior High School in the southern Satkhira district, expressed similar concerns. Most of its 170 students come from poor backgrounds and were forced to work to support their families during the pandemic, he said.

“School closure was bad, so I see this reopening as a positive sign. Irreparable damage has been done and it won’t be possible for us to recover fully. But we are trying hard to get the students back on track again,” he added.

Parents said they were glad schools had finally reopened. “There was not much to do at home, so my daughter was depressed. She is now happy to return to school,” Mohammad Jakir Hossain, the father of a fifth-grade student at Udayan Higher Secondary School in Dhaka, told UCA News. 

“The girl’s future now depends on the teachers. As a parent, we will cooperate as much as we can,” he said.

Faruque Hasan, an eighth-grade student from Rajapur High School in Natore district, said he was happy to be in school again but also worried about getting back into the academic groove.

“Our school did not offer online classes, but some teachers taught us privately. We may be lagging behind students in the city,” he said. “Now that the school has reopened I hope I will be able to make up for what I have missed with regular classes.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus
Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Thousands gather for Marian feast in Pakistan's Mariamabad
Thousands gather for Marian feast in Pakistan's Mariamabad
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Support Us

Latest News

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Sep 15, 2021
Indian state adds Hindu epics to college syllabus
Sep 15, 2021
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion
Sep 15, 2021
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South's military
Sep 15, 2021
Taiwan jets land on highway for Chinese invasion wargame
Sep 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Sep 15, 2021
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability
Sep 14, 2021

Features

Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Eastern African bishops delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace

Eastern African bishops’ delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace
Giving or Sharing How we think about the Eucharist

Giving or Sharing? How we think about the Eucharist
Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17

Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17
Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed

Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed
The popes advice to the Catholics of old Europe

The pope’s advice to the Catholics of old Europe
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 15 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows
Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.

Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.
May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers

May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers
Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.