X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Italy records biggest gap between births, deaths since 1918 Spanish flu

Statistics show continued low birth rates, fewer marriages and record highs for deaths, all affected by the pandemic

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 30, 2021 06:12 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
3

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
4

Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes

Mar 29, 2021
5

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook

Mar 29, 2021
6

Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan

Mar 30, 2021
7

Church denounces deadly violence over Modi's Bangladesh visit

Mar 29, 2021
8

Jailed Chinese activist pledges to keep fighting

Mar 29, 2021
9

India's West Bengal: The last man standing

Mar 27, 2021
10

Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Italy records biggest gap between births, deaths since 1918 Spanish flu

The statistics were released in a report on Italian demographics during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Italy already facing a diminishing population, low birth rates and fewer religious and civil marriages, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted those numbers for 2020, according to the Italian National Institute of Statistics.

In fact, it said, Italy set new records in 2020 with the lowest number of births since its unification in 1871, the highest number of deaths since the end of World War II and the largest gap between the number of deaths and births since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

The statistics were released March 26 in a report on Italian demographics during the COVID-19 pandemic for 2020.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The first COVID-19 cases in Europe were registered in late January in Italy, and the country's northern regions, especially Lombardy, were hit the hardest by the contagion until nationwide lockdowns and restrictions slowed the surge.

According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics, commonly referred to as ISTAT, more than 746,000 deaths were registered in 2020, almost 112,000 more than 2019 -- an increase of 17.6% -- and the highest number recorded since the end of World War II.

There were 7,600 fewer deaths recorded in January and February 2020 -- the pre-pandemic phase -- than the average for those two months in each of the preceding five years, it said.

But starting in March, when the epidemic exploded in Italy, until the end of 2020, the number of deaths nationwide went up 21% compared to the same period in the previous five years, the report said. The number of deaths registered as being due to COVID-19 were 10% of all deaths in 2020 with nearly 76,000 lives lost; ISTAT estimated that those deaths accounted for 70% of the increase over a normal year.

However, the highest numbers were during the worst phase of the crisis, from March to May 2020 when the number of deaths was 31.7% higher than the national average with almost 51,000 additional deaths than those recorded in the same period over the preceding five years, ISTAT said.

Northern Italy saw the highest concentration of deaths with the number of deaths being 61% higher than its norm from March to May; the number of deaths were 95% higher than the norm in March and 75% higher in April, it said.

The northern region of Lombardy -- the epicenter of the pandemic -- saw a 111.8% increase in the number of dead in that first phase, it said.

Related News

While Italy has been experiencing a population decline since 2015, there were about 384,000 fewer people -- equivalent to the total population of Florence in Italy or Cleveland in the U.S. -- registered as residents as of Dec. 31, 2020, compared to the end of 2019, it said.

The report said a little more than 404,000 births were registered in 2020, down by almost 3.8% with 16,000 fewer births with respect to 2019.

With a record low in the number of births and a record high in deaths, Italy saw its already diminishing population-replacement level affected with the highest gap between births and deaths (-342,000) since the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 when the gap was -648,000 with 1.3 million deaths that year -- nearly half attributed to that virus.

According to ISTAT, "in addition to the increased deaths as a direct consequence of the virus, there are additional repercussions that (emergency health) measures aimed at curbing the spread of contagion have had on people's lives," such as travel restrictions, the loss or temporary suspension of employment and restrictions on how many people can attend ceremonies.

In fact, fewer than 97,000 marriages were celebrated in 2020, a drop of 47.5% compared to 2019. Of those, there was a 68% decrease in religious ceremonies and a 29% drop in civil marriages, it added.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent
Mar 30, 2021
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Mar 30, 2021
72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
Mar 30, 2021
Sri Lankan Church calls for ban on extremist groups
Mar 30, 2021
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing
Mar 30, 2021
Philippine hospitals declare full capacity of Covid-19 wards
Mar 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent
Mar 30, 2021
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Mar 30, 2021
Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan
Mar 30, 2021
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican statistics show number of Catholics have grown by 16 million

Vatican statistics show number of Catholics have grown by 16 million
Religious orders renew commitment to the weak in our throwaway culture

Religious orders renew commitment to the weak in our "throw-away culture”
Keeping the faith in Belgium under restrictions

Keeping the faith in Belgium... under restrictions
Highlevel Catholic funeral for Tanzanias controversial president

High-level Catholic funeral for Tanzania’s controversial president

Why the Catholic Church needs a theology of the clitoris

Why the Catholic Church needs a theology of the clitoris

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 30 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 30 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of Holy Week

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of Holy Week
God, our Father in Heaven, strengthen our faith and our hope

God, our Father in Heaven, strengthen our faith and our hope
Bestow on every father St. Joseph’s heart

Bestow on every father St. Joseph’s heart
Blessed Jane of Toulouse | Saint of the Day

Blessed Jane of Toulouse | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.