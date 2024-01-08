Italian priest rallies to bring Chinese children to Hong Kong

Father Franco Mella calls on authorities to allow mainland-born children to live with and assist their aged parents

Italian priest and activist Franco Mella is staging a 25-day sit in outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, demanding right of abode for Hongkongers’ children born in the mainland, on Jan. 5. (Photo: Kyle Lam/HKFP)

An Italian Catholic priest in Hong Kong has joined a group of elderly people in a 25-day sit-in protest to press the authorities to allow children born in mainland China to live with their aged parents and assist them in the city.

Priest and rights activist Father Franco Mella, 76, from Milan-based Pontifical Society for Foreign Missions (PIME) has joined the sit-in outside Admiralty’s government headquarters on Jan. 5 demanding “family reunion, human rights and justice,” Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

The group pointed out that it had been more than 25 years since the mainland-born children of Hong Kong residents were barred from living in the city.

“Our parents are aging day by day, waiting in agony, and yet not seeing their children by their side,” Mella said.

Mella told HKFP that his sit-in protest will continue for 25 days marking the 25th anniversary of the residents’ plight. He has continued his protest in a yellow tent in an area cordoned off by Hong Kong police.

In 1999, Beijing’s first interpretation of the Basic Law – the city’s mini-constitution – had overturned a top court’s decision which ruled that the residents’ mainland-born children were entitled to live in Hong Kong.

The rally participants held banners that urged the authorities to “keep the promise, return the right of abode to overage children” among others.

The group also submitted a letter to a government representative requesting a formal meeting with the authorities.

The group also voiced their support for Macau’s elderly residents who face a similar situation and could not express their demands in public for “various reasons.”

“The Macau families fought for many years; they had a lot of actions. But then, their representatives were brought to court, so they said: ‘Sorry, we cannot continue,'” Mella told HKFP.

Activist Paul Chu, 73, who has been part of the campaign since 2008 pointed out that the authorities had broken their promise to allow overage children to settle in the city after processing applications.

Chu was referring to the Chinese authority’s plans in 2011 to give a “one-way permit,” to overage children which would allow them to legally reside in Hong Kong.

Earlier, only those who were under the age of 14 by 2001 were allowed to do so.

Chu pointed out that the group had submitted around 40 cases to the local authorities in which the applicants’ parents were in poor health or were in their final days.

The government should handle the cases with “humanitarian considerations,” Chu urged.

Chan Siu-chi, 86, said that she had been applying for a one-way permit since 1999 for her two daughters who are now in their 40s and living in Shanwei in China.

“I began when I was in my 60s. Every year I came [to the protest], and went to the meetings with the Immigration Department… I can barely walk anymore,” Chan said.

Chan said that she wanted her daughters to be with her, accompany her to the hospital, and take care of her daily chores.

Yu Siao-ching, who was born in China and had acquired the right to live in Hong Kong in 2012 said that an estimated 60,000 people living in the mainland were “overage children,” based on reports by Chinese media.

“[Right of abode] is a freedom and identity for us,” Yu said while adding that the Hong Kong residents’ children in China were adults, economically capable, and not a burden to the local society.

The group also urged the Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to consider granting amnesty to pro-democracy activists jailed for participating in the large-scale pro-democracy protests of 2014 and 2019.

Mella said that all human rights issues are interconnected and urged the government to think about the possible release of [the jailed activists],” for a stable and open Hong Kong society.

There were around 2 million residents aged 60 and above making up 28 percent of the territory’s 7.3 million population, according to the 2021 census.

