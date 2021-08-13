X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Italian PIME missionary loved Bangladesh's poor

Father Giulio Berutti served poor and ethnic communities in Bangladesh for nearly five decades

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Dhaka

Published: August 13, 2021 04:42 AM GMT

Updated: August 13, 2021 06:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
2

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
3

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
4

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia

Aug 10, 2021
5

China arrests leaders of Evangelical church demolished in 2018

Aug 10, 2021
6

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers

Aug 11, 2021
7

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
8

Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities

Aug 11, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid

Aug 11, 2021
10

Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens

Aug 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Italian PIME missionary loved Bangladesh's poor

Italian PIME missionary Father Giulio Berutti (1943-2021) spent nearly five decades serving poor and ethnic communities in Bangladesh. (Photo supplied)

Catholics in Bangladesh are mourning an Italian missionary priest who provided vital support for the socioeconomic development of poor and indigenous communities for nearly five decades.

Father Giulio Berutti, a member of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME), died on Aug. 11 in a private hospital in capital Dhaka. He was 77.

He had contracted Covid-19 a few weeks ago but later tested negative. He then had respiratory problems that caused his death, according to Father Belisario Ciro Montoya, a Colombian PIME missionary based in northern Bangladesh.

Father Berutti came to Bangladesh following the nation’s independence from Pakistan in 1971 and was mostly based in Dinajpur Diocese, a predominantly indigenous area in the north.

He is credited with offering health services through church-run hospitals, insurance and the pioneering cooperatives movement among poor and indigenous communities. He also helped farmers to learn modern methods of agriculture.

Bishop Sebastian Tudu of Dinajpur mourned the demise of the missionary.

He has been by the side of farmers in the modernization of agriculture and provided modern machinery to them

“After independence, he came to Bangladesh and worked to unite the poor, making a significant contribution to their economic development. Dinajpur credit unions gained momentum with his hands, and he made a special contribution in the field of agriculture. He has been by the side of farmers in the modernization of agriculture and provided modern machinery to them,” Bishop Tudu told UCA News.

“His death is an irreparable loss for us.”

The prelate said the priest made significant contributions to the health sector of the diocese and assisted Catholic charity Caritas Dinajpur.

Kerobin Hembrom, an ethnic Santal Catholic from St. Francis of Assisi Church in Dinajpur and a village leader, described Father Berutti as a great missionary.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He worked with the priest for many years in the PIME-run Leprosy Hospital in Dinajpur that has been offering treatment and rehabilitation for leprosy patients since 1927.  

“Father Berutti was a good human being with a great heart for people. He also developed our credit union,” Hembrom told UCA News.

The priest donated money for the education of poor ethnic children and took up development work for marginalized indigenous Catholics, he said.

Giulio Berutti was born on Oct. 16, 1943, in Busto Arsizio of Varese, covered by the Archdiocese of Milan.

After completing his studies at the Tommasini College (Cottolengo) and the Rotondi College of Gorla Minore, he obtained a classical high school diploma and entered a seminary in Monza for a higher course of philosophy. He also completed theological studies and obtained a degree in general nursing.

He professed his vows with the PIME on Dec. 19, 1969. He was ordained a priest on June 27, 1970, by Cardinal Giovanni Colombo, the archbishop of Milan.

Father Berutti studied the English language in England and arrived in Bangladesh as a missionary in early 1972. He was mostly based in Dinajpur Diocese.

Except for a short period in Italy from 2017 to 2019, the priest spent his entire missionary life in Bangladesh in various roles as a qualified social worker, health worker, cooperatives pioneer and dedicated priest.

There are those who choose to be a doctor or an engineer or a professor. I have chosen to be a missionary priest

Since 1996, Father Berutti was involved in the cooperatives movement and encouraged villagers to save money so that they could start small businesses to generate new income and repay loans at a much lower interest rate than offered by banks.

In 2008, he promoted health insurance for poor people for the token amount of 120 taka (US$1.41) per year through church-run St. Vincent Hospital in Dinajpur, where he was the director. He also set up a nursing training institute that helped many ethnic students to obtain diplomas in nursing. 

His final assignment was as the priest in charge of Khidirpur Mission Center in Dinajpur Diocese.

According to PIME, the priest encouraged people to be missionaries.

“In our parish almost every year there have been new priests, but a missionary had not been consecrated a priest for 14 years. Perhaps someone will ask: why a missionary? It is a choice like many others: there are those who choose to be a doctor or an engineer or a professor. I have chosen to be a missionary priest,” Father Berutti once wrote.

“Not because I had special gifts but because in examining myself I found that I could not be authentic if not by making this choice. Of course I chose, but before me he had chosen someone else for me — Christ — and I have done nothing but joyfully adapt to this choice of his.” 

A funeral Mass for the missionary was due to be held on Aug. 13 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Dinajpur.

Also Read

India needs to clean up its politics
India needs to clean up its politics
Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges
Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Indian Church mourns 'sin of abortion' with special day
Indian Church mourns 'sin of abortion' with special day
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
11 held over attacks on Hindu temples, shops in Bangladesh
11 held over attacks on Hindu temples, shops in Bangladesh

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Minorities an easy target in Asia
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
South Korean sailor found dead after alleged sexual abuse
Aug 13, 2021
Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya
Aug 13, 2021
India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar bishop who welcomed back Jesuits dies at 77
Aug 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship
Aug 13, 2021
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Aug 12, 2021
Do former religious deserve such discrimination?
Aug 12, 2021
Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021

Features

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
Aug 12, 2021
After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Lectors at the Eucharist A Special Skill Set

Lectors at the Eucharist: A Special Skill Set?
Hey you stop being so critical

Hey you, stop being so critical!
Why dont they listen

Why don’t they listen?
Catholic women are still relegated to second class

Catholic women are still relegated to second class
The climate emergency Part 2

The climate emergency (Part 2)
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin

Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin
O God, remove the concentration camps of the world

O God, remove the concentration camps of the world
Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day

Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.