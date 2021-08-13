Italian PIME missionary loved Bangladesh's poor

Italian PIME missionary Father Giulio Berutti (1943-2021) spent nearly five decades serving poor and ethnic communities in Bangladesh. (Photo supplied)

Catholics in Bangladesh are mourning an Italian missionary priest who provided vital support for the socioeconomic development of poor and indigenous communities for nearly five decades.

Father Giulio Berutti, a member of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME), died on Aug. 11 in a private hospital in capital Dhaka. He was 77.

He had contracted Covid-19 a few weeks ago but later tested negative. He then had respiratory problems that caused his death, according to Father Belisario Ciro Montoya, a Colombian PIME missionary based in northern Bangladesh.

Father Berutti came to Bangladesh following the nation’s independence from Pakistan in 1971 and was mostly based in Dinajpur Diocese, a predominantly indigenous area in the north.

He is credited with offering health services through church-run hospitals, insurance and the pioneering cooperatives movement among poor and indigenous communities. He also helped farmers to learn modern methods of agriculture.

Bishop Sebastian Tudu of Dinajpur mourned the demise of the missionary.

“After independence, he came to Bangladesh and worked to unite the poor, making a significant contribution to their economic development. Dinajpur credit unions gained momentum with his hands, and he made a special contribution in the field of agriculture. He has been by the side of farmers in the modernization of agriculture and provided modern machinery to them,” Bishop Tudu told UCA News.

“His death is an irreparable loss for us.”

The prelate said the priest made significant contributions to the health sector of the diocese and assisted Catholic charity Caritas Dinajpur.

Kerobin Hembrom, an ethnic Santal Catholic from St. Francis of Assisi Church in Dinajpur and a village leader, described Father Berutti as a great missionary.

He worked with the priest for many years in the PIME-run Leprosy Hospital in Dinajpur that has been offering treatment and rehabilitation for leprosy patients since 1927.

“Father Berutti was a good human being with a great heart for people. He also developed our credit union,” Hembrom told UCA News.

The priest donated money for the education of poor ethnic children and took up development work for marginalized indigenous Catholics, he said.

Giulio Berutti was born on Oct. 16, 1943, in Busto Arsizio of Varese, covered by the Archdiocese of Milan.

After completing his studies at the Tommasini College (Cottolengo) and the Rotondi College of Gorla Minore, he obtained a classical high school diploma and entered a seminary in Monza for a higher course of philosophy. He also completed theological studies and obtained a degree in general nursing.

He professed his vows with the PIME on Dec. 19, 1969. He was ordained a priest on June 27, 1970, by Cardinal Giovanni Colombo, the archbishop of Milan.

Father Berutti studied the English language in England and arrived in Bangladesh as a missionary in early 1972. He was mostly based in Dinajpur Diocese.

Except for a short period in Italy from 2017 to 2019, the priest spent his entire missionary life in Bangladesh in various roles as a qualified social worker, health worker, cooperatives pioneer and dedicated priest.

Since 1996, Father Berutti was involved in the cooperatives movement and encouraged villagers to save money so that they could start small businesses to generate new income and repay loans at a much lower interest rate than offered by banks.

In 2008, he promoted health insurance for poor people for the token amount of 120 taka (US$1.41) per year through church-run St. Vincent Hospital in Dinajpur, where he was the director. He also set up a nursing training institute that helped many ethnic students to obtain diplomas in nursing.

His final assignment was as the priest in charge of Khidirpur Mission Center in Dinajpur Diocese.

According to PIME, the priest encouraged people to be missionaries.

“In our parish almost every year there have been new priests, but a missionary had not been consecrated a priest for 14 years. Perhaps someone will ask: why a missionary? It is a choice like many others: there are those who choose to be a doctor or an engineer or a professor. I have chosen to be a missionary priest,” Father Berutti once wrote.

“Not because I had special gifts but because in examining myself I found that I could not be authentic if not by making this choice. Of course I chose, but before me he had chosen someone else for me — Christ — and I have done nothing but joyfully adapt to this choice of his.”

A funeral Mass for the missionary was due to be held on Aug. 13 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Dinajpur.