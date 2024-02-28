News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Italian music conductor praises missionaries in Vietnam

Damiano Giuranna says without help from Missionaries of Charity, music project for children in Vietnam would have struggled
Children attend piano classes, run by WYO4Children.

Children attend piano classes, run by WYO4Children. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: February 28, 2024 10:24 AM GMT

An Italian music conductor, currently leading an international music project in Vietnam for underprivileged children, has lauded the support extended by local Catholic missionaries.

Damiano Giuranna, founder and conductor of the World Youth Orchestra (WYO), said the help he received from Missionaries of Charity in Binh Duong was "fundamental" for the success of this project.

The international project, called WYO4Children, be realized only through solid local social support, Giuranna said in a Feb. 27 statement. 

The Missionaries of Charity in Binh Duong have provided their facility, located about an hour’s journey from Ho Chi Minh City, for eight months for the music-learning project that began on Feb. 27.

Vietnamese Father Dominic Nguyen assisted in recruiting five young Vietnamese teachers for the project.

Among those selected, Hoang Vuwill will train and direct the choir. The students will have access to guitar, percussion, piano, and violin lessons, the statement said.

The WYO4Children project, run by Giuranna’s foundation, aims to give music lessons to 80 orphaned and abandoned children aged between five and 17 years.

The project is part of a three-year-long program in Southeast Asia, starting with Vietnam.

The project will allow children to share their experiences and strengthen their bond with the community, the WYO said.

The project will promote cultural and artistic cooperation between Italy and Vietnam, developing the artistic, musical, and theatrical language of the local people.

The program includes playing classical and traditional Vietnamese instruments, creating a community choir, and improving skills by playing social games.

The program includes recitals and small concerts every two months and a final event in September 2024.

The WYO4 Children is part of the Sounds of Brotherhood project by the World Youth Orchestra and is supported by the Italian CDP Foundation, the LCA Studio Legale, and the Italian embassy in Vietnam.

“Music is a universal language that brings together different cultures and transmits emotions and sensations that transcend single realities," said Enrico Padula, consul general of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City. said, 

“Between Italy and Vietnam, it represents a fundamental bridge of dialogue and understanding,” Padula emphasized.

The WYO said it has run successful initiatives in Iran, Israel, Palestine, Morocco, Lebanon, the United States, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Bulgaria.

Adolfo Vannucci, president of the WYO Foundation, claimed the project aims to enhance local traditions.

