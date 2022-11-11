News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Bangladesh

Italian missioner who worked for Bangladeshi poor dies

Father Paolo Ciceri served poor and indigenous communities in Bangladesh from 1973-2017

Italian PIME missionary Father Paolo Ciceri served in Bangladesh from 1973-2017 and is credited for the socio-economic development of poor indigenous communities

Italian PIME missionary Father Paolo Ciceri served in Bangladesh from 1973-2017 and is credited for the socio-economic development of poor indigenous communities.

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 11, 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Updated: November 11, 2022 11:38 AM GMT

An Italian missionary, who worked for Bangladesh's poor and indigenous communities for more than four decades, died on Nov. 9 in Italy, Church officials said.

Father Paolo Ciceri, a member of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME), died in the congregation's house in Rancio di Lecco in Italy. He was 80.

Father Ciceri had been suffering from various ailments including liver problems since 2005 and his condition worsened after he had a car crash in 2017, according to Father Carlo Buzzi, a PIME missioner based in Bangladesh.

The crash left his several bones fractured and he had surgical operations in Bangladesh.

The missionary was moved to Italy in 2017 for better medical care as he also developed complications.

He worked for 44 years in Bangladesh, mostly in the tribal-dominated dioceses of Rajshahi and Dinajpur in the northern part of the nation.

Father Ciceri was instrumental in providing educational and health care facilities for poor indigenous people in the Rajshahi diocese, said Father William Murmu, an ethnic Santal priest and the diocese's development director.

He also provided housing, rehabilitation, and means of livelihood for thousands of landless ethnic indigenous Catholics in the Rajshahi area, he said.

“His contribution to Rajshahi Diocese is invaluable and visible. We will always remember him with respect,” Father Murmu told UCA News.

Paolo Ciceri was born on Nov. 25, 1942, in Monte Siro District in Milan.

At age 12, he joined the Opera Don Folci seminary in Vatican City. He left that three years later to join the Milan diocesan seminary.

He was ordained a priest for the Milan diocese on Jun. 28, 1967.

His first assignment was in a parish at the Snia Viscosa industrial district, a hub of migrant workers, Father Buzzi said.

But he wanted to serve more needy people in a poorer nation as a missionary,  Father Buzzi told UCA News

After 5 years of work in the diocese in 1971, the archbishop allowed him to join PIME, the priest said.

After arriving in Bangladesh in 1974, two years after Bangladesh was born, he studied the national Bangla language.

His first assignment was in Beneeduwar Parish in the Rajshahi diocese in Naogaon district, where he developed a parish and stayed until 1982.

He built Christian villages by buying lands and bringing together Catholics who were scattered in the area. He also built houses for the homeless, PIME records show.

In each village, he also set up schools to offer education to children. He also financed the higher education of many students after they completed secondary level, 

Father Ciceri was "a pastor who worked all his life alongside the people, with the people and for the people," Father Brambilla, told UCA News.

Some of those educated by the missionary are today doctors, nurses, teachers, or private job holders, PIME release claimed.

"His passion for educating the poor is what has brought us to where we are today,” said Kamal Hasdak, 36 a Catholic and dental doctor who thanks the missionary for supporting his education.

From 2012-2017, Father Ciceri was based in Dinajpur Diocese, where also he worked among indigenous people.

