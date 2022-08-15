Italian missionary who worked for Bangladeshi poor dies

PIME missionary Father Emilio Spinelli served in Bangladesh for over four decades before leaving for Italy in 2020

PIME missionary Father Emilio Spinell. (Photo supplied)

Catholics and people of other faiths have paid tributes to an Italian missionary, who worked for the social advancement of the poor in Muslim-dominated northern Bangladesh for more than four decades.

Father Emilio Spinelli, a member of the Milan-based Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME) died on Aug. 12 at the age of 76.

PIME missionary Father Carlo Buzzi confirmed the news of his confrere's death in Italy.

Father Spinelli survived Covid-19 in 2020 but later started "to feel unbalanced. He went to Italy for treatment. There, doctors found that Father Spinelli had cancer" and died on Aug.12, Father Buzzi told UCA News.

Samson Hasdak, 40, an assistant professor at Rajshahi Government College, recalled how the priest helped many young students like him to advance in life.

“Father Spinelli has borne the cost of education for many of us from primary school to university, he has taught us to become good people. He always reminded us about Jesus’ teaching: Give freely what you have received freely,” Hasdak told UCA News.

“I saw Jesus Christ in him. He always lived like a poor, in a mud house and worked with us in the field. If there is a true hero in our lives, it is Father Spinelli. I always try to follow his footprints,” he said.

The priest was known as a great lover of nature. He had planted numerous trees in his mission areas.

Local people say the priest served them irrespective of religion.

Suruj Mia, 56, a Muslim farmer from Naogaon district said Father Spinelli lend a hand when he suffered a terrible road accident years ago.

“A road accident left my left arm and leg fractured. Then I came to Father Spinelli, and he sent me to Rajshahi for medical treatment. He paid for all the costs. Today I am healthy and fit for work thanks to his graceful support,” Mia, a father of four, told UCA News.

“Just expressing gratitude to him will not be enough. Had died in Bangladesh, thousands of people like me would have paid visits to show their respect. May he finds eternal rest in heaven,” he added.

The late Italian priest arrived in Bangladesh in 1975 and served the nation until he left for Italy in 2020.

Father Spinelli dedicated his life to the social development of poor indigenous people including Christians in northern parts of Bangladesh through education, catechism and technical training.

Before joining PIME he studied in a technical school and worked in factories.

Born in Milan, Italy in 1946, Father Spinelli was ordained a priest in 1974.

The missionary arrived in Bangladesh in 1975, four years after Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan.

He studied Bangla, the national language and became the parish priest of St. Joseph’s Church in Chapai Nawabganj district in Rajshahi, a northern parish inhabited by largely poor indigenous Christians.

Father Buzzi said his late confrere was devoted to saving poor people from land grabbers.

“He helped them to redeem their land which was grasped by influential landlords. He promoted education by funding schools. Most of all he accepted hundreds of poor tribal children in the hostel of the mission,” Father Buzzi told UCA News.

In 1982, Father Spinelli became director of Church-ran Novara Technical School in the neighboring Dinajpur diocese. The school offers technical training to hundreds of young people, helping them for employment and improve their families to free themselves from the cycle of poverty.

In 1983, he became the priest of Christ the King of Peace Church in the Rajshahi diocese, where he served for the next 25 years.

During his time, he financially supported the education of hundreds of poor students and accommodated them in hostels.

He also supported those who graduated from school to continue their education in colleges and universities.

He was appointed the parish priest of St. Joseph's Church in the Naogaon district in 2008, which became his last mission in Bangladesh until he left for Italy in 2020.

Latest News