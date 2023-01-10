News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Indonesia

Italian missionary who loved Indonesia passes away

Father Carlo was instrumental in spreading the Gospel in Borneo island, East and North Kalimantan

Italian missionary who loved Indonesia passes away

Father Carlo Bertolini Yalai who passed away in Indonesia on Jan. 9. (Photo- Facebook)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: January 10, 2023 11:18 AM GMT

Updated: January 10, 2023 11:38 AM GMT

Indonesian Catholics are mourning the death of Italian missionary Father Carlo Bertolini Yalai who passed away on Jan. 9 after more than four decades of service.

The Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) missionary, who rendered missionary services in Borneo island and in remote tribal areas of the country, was known to be an energetic, humorous and down-to-earth personality.

Father Carlo, 86, breathed his last at the rectory of St. Peter and Paul parish in Dahor, Balikpapan, the nerve center of East Kalimantan province, where he was staying after his last assignment in 2010.

Father Carlo had a special love for Indonesia which made him seek his last resting place here. He liked hanging out with local people. That's why he got the name Yalai, which was given by Dayak tribal people.

Born in Domodossola, Italy, on Oct. 23, 1937, Father Carlo was sent to Kalimantan when he arrived in Indonesia in 1980 to spread the Word of God among the indigenous Dayak people.

Local Catholics have fond memories of the missionary and took turns paying their last respects when his body was kept in the parish church.

Father Ignasius Priyantoro, the parish priest of St Peter and Paul in Dahor, said the Italian missionary was instrumental in spreading the Gospel in all areas of East and North Kalimantan.

"His spirit as a missionary was high. He was passionate and he never got angry with us young priests," he recalled. 

Margaretha Adesti, 24, was baptized by the late priest and said she knew Father Carlo since childhood when he used to visit her village, which was part of the Tembalang Mission Station.

Father Carlo used to walk around the village to take people to the church every Sunday. Children were given sweets and prizes, she told UCA News.

“Hearing Father Carlo's death, I cried,” Adesti said while recalling that she had last interacted with the priest in 2016.

Many Indonesian Catholics took to social media to post condolence messages.

Fabianus Sidi, a Catholic in Samarinda, wrote on his Facebook account: "Your service is really great for the people of Kalimantan."

Father Tarsisius Eko Saktio, provincial of OMI Indonesia, said that Father Carlo was "known as a person of prayer, and his life was filled with joy."

"Everyone who met him would find joy radiating from his energetic, humorous and down-to-earth personality," Father Saktio noted.

Father Carlo's body will be kept at Dahor parish church till Jan. 11 and will be taken to the chapel at OMI’s convent in Balikpapan on Jan. 12. He will be buried there the next day.

