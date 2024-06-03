News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Father Shay Cullen is an Irish Columban missionary who has worked in the Philippines since 1969. In 1974, he founded the Preda Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to protecting the rights of women and children and campaigning for freedom from sex slavery and human trafficking.

shay-cullen

Israel’s attempts to undermine the ICC have failed

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv on Oct. 28, 2023. The International Criminal Court's prosecutor Karim Khan said on May 20 that he had applied for arrest warrants for alleged war crimes of top Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu and Gallant.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv on Oct. 28, 2023. The International Criminal Court's prosecutor Karim Khan said on May 20 that he had applied for arrest warrants for alleged war crimes of top Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu and Gallant. (Photo: AFP)

Published: June 03, 2024 03:48 AM GMT
Its tactics have resulted in the pending arrest warrants against PM Netanyahu and his defense minister

The atrocious Israeli bombing with air-to-ground missiles of a refugee tent camp of displaced Palestinians near Rafah in the Gaza Strip recently killed at least 45 innocent women, children and men, and seriously wounded hundreds more. It ignited fires and destroyed the camp where thousands of people had fled to escape Israeli bombing around Rafah, which is on the border with Egypt.

This is one more “tragic mistake,” as Israel’s government called it, accepting blame that will go down in history as one of the worst of many atrocities committed by Israel in its fanatic and failed effort to eliminate the brutal Hamas, a violent fanatical group, branded a terrorist organization by some Western nations.

Hamas killers mounted a vicious attack against Israeli soldiers, civilian settlements and a music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, to massacre more than 1,130 Israelis and foreign nationals and take more than 240 hostages back into the Gaza Strip where they hid in underground tunnels and fired rockets at Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is held responsible for appeasing Hamas, allowing them to receive cash from Arab states, and being unprepared for an attack despite intelligence warnings, according to a BBC documentary.

The latest mass killing by Israel is in addition to the estimated 36,096 Palestinians killed and 81,136 seriously wounded since they retaliated against Hamas.

The Israeli army has blockaded the delivery of food and medical aid and has been accused by South Africa of attempting the genocide of the Palestinian people. This was brought to the International Court of Justice, which ruled that Palestinians had “plausible rights to protection from genocide,” rights which were at real risk of irreparable damage. These are words that clearly indicate that whatever violent acts of war Israel was committing in Gaza could be genocide.

Netanyahu and his right-wing government seem to brand all Palestinians as Hamas terrorists who deserve to die. Netanyahu and Israel deny all the charges and condemn the allegations. However, this is a great shame for the Israeli people and nation after what the Jewish people suffered in WWII.

Not all Israelis agree with the war of retaliation and retribution that is causing enormous grief, suffering and loss to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

As soon as the aerial bombing began in Gaza, many thousands of members of the Jewish Voice for Peace spoke out against the war. The organization works for a peaceful solution, which many believe is adopting a “two-state solution.”  They are proud Jewish people with thousands of supporters, and they say the war is “not in their name.”

They make it clear that being Jewish does not mean unquestioned support for Israel. They soundly reject all Israeli government supporters who try to brand any criticism of Israel’s policies and actions as being anti-Semitism.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague is considering the request of prosecutor Karim Khan to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu, his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders. They are facing allegations of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Hamas leaders named in the BBC report are Yahya Sinwar, their leader in Gaza, Mohammed Deif, commander of its military wing the Qassam Brigades, and Ismail Haniyeh, head of its political bureau.

Deif rejected the allegations claiming that they were the victims of Israeli aggression, and said that the prosecutor was “equating the victim with the executioner.”

Netanyahu and his defense minister said it is outrageous to equate them with Hamas. Gallant said that Israel is not a party to the court and does not recognize its authority.

Khan, the chief ICC prosecutor and a British King’s Council, as reported by the BBC on May 21 said: “No foot soldier, no commander, no civilian leader — no one — can act with impunity.” The law, he said, cannot be applied selectively. If that happens, “we will be creating conditions for its collapse.”

The Israeli human rights organization, B’Tselem, commented that the ICC prosecutor’s request for arrest warrants indicated “Israel’s rapid decline into a moral abyss.”

“The international community is signaling to Israel that it can no longer maintain its policy of violence, killing and destruction without accountability,” the B’Tselem spokesperson said.

In 2015, the previous chief prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, began investigations into human rights violations and violence in Palestine and Gaza. She allegedly came under pressure from various sources to drop the investigation and was approached by Yossi Cohen, the chief of Israeli Intelligence known as Mossad.

The Guardian newspaper reported on May 28 that ICC officials revealed that Cohen told Fatou Bensouda: “You should help us and let us take care of you. You don’t want to be getting into things that could compromise your security or that of your family.”

The Guardian also revealed that the Mossad chief had pressured Bensouda not to go ahead with the investigation into the allegations of rights violations in Palestine at different times.

It was allegedly part of a 10-year campaign to undermine the credibility of the court and scare and intimidate. The tactics failed and resulted in the situation today where arrest warrants are pending against Netanyahu and his defense minister, much to the shock of the Israeli establishment and their backers in the United States and Europe.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

