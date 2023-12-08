News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants 'war crime' probe

Committee to Protect Journalists on Thursday called for an 'investigation that holds the perpetrators to account'

Photographers take pictures of the damaged camera of late Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah (portrait) during a joint press conference by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International in Beirut on Dec. 7.

Photographers take pictures of the damaged camera of late Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah (portrait) during a joint press conference by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International in Beirut on Dec. 7. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Beirut

By AFP, Beirut

Published: December 08, 2023 05:08 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

The Israeli strike that killed one journalist and wounded six others in Lebanon merits a "war crime" investigation, rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch told AFP on Thursday.

Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, 37, was killed instantly in the strike on October 13 in the south of the country near the Israeli border.

The others present -- two more Reuters journalists, two from Al Jazeera, and two from AFP -- were all injured.

AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28, was seriously wounded, later had a leg amputated and is still in hospital.

Independent investigations by both rights groups concluded, like an AFP investigation published earlier on Thursday, that the first strike that killed Abdallah and severely wounded Assi was most likely a tank round fired from Israel.

Amnesty said the strikes "were likely a direct attack on civilians that must be investigated as a war crime".

"Those responsible for Issam Abdallah's unlawful killing and the injuring of six other journalists must be held accountable," said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"No journalist should ever be targeted or killed simply for carrying out their work. Israel must not be allowed to kill and attack journalists with impunity."

HRW said the two Israeli strikes "were apparently deliberate attacks on civilians, which is a war crime".

Under international humanitarian law, "it is forbidden in any circumstances to carry out direct attacks against civilians", it said.

The group's investigation indicated that the journalists were "well removed from ongoing hostilities, clearly identifiable as members of the media, and had been stationary for at least 75 minutes before they were hit".

Amnesty said images it verified showed "the seven journalists were wearing body armor labeled 'press', and that the blue Reuters crew car was marked 'TV' with yellow tape on its hood".

"The evidence strongly suggests that Israeli forces knew or should have known that the group that they were attacking were journalists," HRW's Lebanon researcher Ramzi Kaiss said.

"This is an unlawful and apparently deliberate attack on a very visible group of journalists."

'Justice and accountability' 

Speaking at a press conference in Beirut, Dylan Collins, the other AFP journalist wounded in the attack, said: "I know they (the investigations) won't bring Issam back to life. I know they won't help Christina walk again.

"But what I do hope is that they at least will mark the start of some sort of process of justice and accountability."

He shared a message from Assi that said: "We chose journalism with a mission to deliver the truth, and despite the inevitable costs, our commitment remains unwavering. Nothing can silence us."

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement his government would "take all measures to include" the conclusions of the investigation "in the complaint filed before the UN Security Council".

Since the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began on October 7, 63 journalists and media workers have been killed -- 56 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese, the Committee to Protect Journalists says.

The New York-based rights group on Thursday called for "an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation that holds the perpetrators to account" for the strike on journalists in Lebanon.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Russia bans Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Catholic ministries Russia bans Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Catholic ministries
Syro-Malabar Catholics have Christmas deadline to end row Syro-Malabar Catholics have Christmas deadline to end row
Catholic education must foster community, pope says Catholic education must foster community, pope says
Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants 'war crime' probe Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants 'war crime' probe
Syria's displaced fear dying of hunger as aid runs out Syria's displaced fear dying of hunger as aid runs out
Indian bishops warn against promoting homosexuality Indian bishops warn against promoting homosexuality
donateads_new
roundtable

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Calicut

Diocese of Calicut

Calicut or Kozhikode is situated on the southwestern coast of India. The diocesan territory of 12, 505 square

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yangzhou

Apostolic Prefecture of Yangzhou

Yangzhou, postal romanization Yangchow, is a prefecture-level city in

Read more
Archdiocese of Cebu

Archdiocese of Cebu

In a land area of 5,088.4 square kilometers, the Archdiocese of Cebu covers the whole civil province of Cebu. This

Read more
Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

In a land area of 1,493.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of La Union some 235

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.