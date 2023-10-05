News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Israeli, Palestinian women hold joint peace rally

The protesters, dressed in white and chanting 'We want peace,' called for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Activists from various local and foreign NGOs gather around the Tolerance Monument in a park in Jerusalem, as they take part in a joint event organized by the Israeli 'Women Wage Peace' and the Palestinian 'Women of the Sun' movements, demanding an end to the cycle of bloodshed and a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, on Oct. 4.
Activists from various local and foreign NGOs gather around the Tolerance Monument in a park in Jerusalem, as they take part in a joint event organized by the Israeli 'Women Wage Peace' and the Palestinian 'Women of the Sun' movements, demanding an end to the cycle of bloodshed and a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, on Oct. 4. (Photo: AFP)
AFP, Jerusalem

By AFP, Jerusalem

Published: October 05, 2023 05:38 AM GMT

Updated: October 05, 2023 05:43 AM GMT

Hundreds of Palestinian and Israeli women rallied in Jerusalem and the Dead Sea in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, calling for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We want peace," chanted the demonstrators, many dressed in white and holding placards that read "Stop killing our children".

"Our message is that we want our kids to be alive rather than dead," Huda Abu Arqoub, a Palestinian activist and director of the Alliance for Middle East Peace NGO, told AFP as participants initially rallied in Jerusalem.

"This is the first time that we have a real partnership between Israeli and Palestinian women on an equal level."

The protesters later headed to the Dead Sea in the West Bank where they were joined by more demonstrators, an AFP correspondent reported.

The Alliance for Middle East Peace represents two women-led associations -- Women Wage Peace and Women of the Sun -- that organized Wednesday's rally.

"I feel very happy to be here and to feel that we, the Palestinian women, are not alone and there are many women who want to end the killings," said Yasmeen Soud, a Palestinian from Bethlehem at the demonstration in Jerusalem.

Pascale Chen, a coordinator from Women Wage Peace, said they wanted the conflict to be brought to an end through talks.

"The objective is to issue a joint call from mothers, Israeli and Palestinian, to our two leaderships asking them to return to the negotiating table to finally arrive at a diplomatic accord," Chen said.

Persistent violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has escalated since last year, and an unwillingness to return to the negotiating table has made peace appear more elusive than ever.

At least 243 Palestinians and 32 Israelis have been killed in the conflict so far this year.

Participants said many Palestinian women were unable to obtain authorization to enter Jerusalem from the West Bank to attend Wednesday's demonstration.

"Even today we had difficulties at the checkpoint to come here," said Rim Hajajri, president of Women of the Sun.

