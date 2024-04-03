Israel needs to stop unethical displacement of Palestinians

Since the Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel and killed at least 1,200 of its citizens on Oct. 7 last year, Israel’s retaliatory military operation in Gaza has killed about 30,000 people and forcibly displaced an estimated 1.9 million Gazan Palestinian people from their homes.

Israel has been confidently claiming a legitimate self-defense right to take such actions.

International law never authorizes any nation to take such disproportionate and atrociously violent measures. It is horrifying that the international community appears to largely condone such a grave breach of international norms.

However, this international jurisprudence perspective has been repeatedly touched on by many other experts. I would hereinafter rather focus on the wider historical context in which Israel appears to unhesitatingly employ what I deem immoral tactics — the “displacement of people.”

At the time of Israel’s inception in 1948, about 70,000 Palestinians were driven out of their land. They became refugees, and the number of their descendants has grown to over five million. So long as their anger and resentment persist, Israel as a state remains unstable and vulnerable.

This sense of uncertainty has always characterized the nature of the Jewish state’s psyche.

Surrounded by sizable Arab nations, the small Mediterranean nation has believed that it needs strenuous efforts to militarize itself to ensure absolute supremacy over the Palestinians and neighboring nations.

But by repeatedly displacing Palestinians from their properties in the West Bank and East Jerusalem for the last 75 years, Israel has only made itself much less secure.

When I was serving as the Japanese ambassador to the Holy See, Cardinal Renato Martino said that Gaza increasingly resembled a “big concentration camp.” The controversial comment referred to Israel’s military strikes against Gaza, including its offensive in December 2008 and January 2009, which resulted in the death of about 1,400 Palestinians.

My impression was that his remark echoed the sentiment of most Vatican officials. No doubt his remark offended the Israelis.

Even so, the kind of behavior Israel has historically demonstrated would not have particularly stood out in the world up to the mid-20th century, a time until which quite a few nations used to implement displacement and forced deportation. This was particularly the case when borders were reshaped because of war, revolution or the independence of nations.

A typical instance was the displacement of approximately 400,000 Muslims from contemporary Greece and an estimated 1.2 million Greek Christians from contemporary Turkey. The massive exchange of people was based on the Lausanne Peace Treaty in 1923, which redefined the border between Turkey and Greece.

Between 1945 and 1947, the then Czechoslovakia and other Central and Eastern European states are said to have expelled some seven million Germans. Approximately 50,000 Ukrainians were displaced from Poland to Soviet Ukraine, and so on and on.

When India and Pakistan were partitioned in 1947, over 10 million people had to move between the new countries’ borders. Muslims fled to Pakistan while Hindus and Sikhs went to India. It is estimated that over one million people were killed in a process rife with communal violence.

The international paradigm has since transformed by 180 degrees. Forced displacement of people is today deemed a stark violation of international humanitarian law.

The Israeli government appears to be stuck in an obsolete mindset from about eight decades ago. Against this backdrop, United States President Joe Biden and other leaders of Group 7 countries are particularly urged to discourage Israel from resorting to the unethical measure of displacement.

*Ueno, Kagefumi is a civilizationologist and a former Japanese ambassador to Guatemala (2001-04) and the Holy See (2006-10). This essay was originally published by the Japan News of Yomiuri on Feb. 24, 2024. It has since been updated and revised by the author for UCA News. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.