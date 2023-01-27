News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Israel, Gaza militants trade missiles after West Bank raid

There were no reported casualties on either side but Hamas and Islamic Jihad vowed to respond to Israel's raid

Israel, Gaza militants trade missiles after West Bank raid

Palestinian children stand near empty bullet cartiges in the Qalandia refugee camp in the occupied West Bank following the funeral of a man killed during a military raid by Israeli forces, on Jan. 12. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Gaza City

By AFP, Gaza City

Published: January 27, 2023 10:27 AM GMT

Updated: January 27, 2023 10:58 AM GMT

Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip traded missile fire Friday, raising fears of a further escalation after one the deadliest army raids in the occupied West Bank in years.

Israel said in response to the missiles, it "targeted an underground rocket manufacturing site" belonging to Hamas and a north Gaza military base used by the Palestinian militant group.

There were no reported casualties on either side and most of the rockets fired from the coastal Palestinian enclave were intercepted by Israel's air defence system.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Islamic Jihad said the rockets were "part of a message" to show that "Palestinian blood is not cheap". Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad had vowed to respond to Israel's raid Thursday in the West Bank.

Nine people were killed by Israeli forces during the raid on the crowded Jenin refugee camp, where gunshots rang through the streets and smoke billowed from burning barricades.

Another Palestinian was killed Thursday by Israeli fire in separate West Bank unrest near Ramallah.

In Jenin, calm returned on Friday, with businesses across the city shuttered as part of a general strike.

The military said Israeli forces came under fire during a "counterterrorism operation to apprehend an Islamic Jihad terror squad" and shot several enemy combatants.

Since its records began in 2005, the United Nations has never logged such a high death toll in a single operation in the West Bank.

'State of panic' 

The violence prompted the Palestinian Authority to announce it was cutting security coordination with Israel, a move criticised by the United States.

Among those confirmed dead in Jenin was Majeda Obeid, 61, who lived some metres (yards) from the house targeted by the Israeli forces.

Her daughter, Kefiyat Obeid, told AFP her mother was shot as she peered out her window at the clashes.

"After she finished her prayers, she stopped for a moment to look and, as she stood up, she was hit in the neck by a bullet and she fell against the wall and then to the floor," the 26-year-old told AFP, as bloodstains soaked into the rug of their home.

The military said the incursion targeted Islamic Jihad militants who were allegedly behind attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians and, according to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, were planning "to conduct a terror attack in Israel".

Three Palestinians were shot in a firefight, while Israeli forces shot a further two "fleeing the scene", an army statement said. Israeli forces also shot a sixth suspect inside a building, and other Palestinians were hit after firing on troops, the army said.

There were no casualties among the Israeli forces, the military said.

Wisam Bakr, director of the Jenin Government Hospital, said there was a "state of panic" in the paediatric ward, with some children suffering from tear gas inhalation.

The Israeli military told AFP "the activity was not far away from the hospital, and it is possible some tear gas entered through an open window".

Jenin resident Umm Youssef al-Sawalmi said homes were hit during the raid. "Windows, doors, walls and even the refrigerator, everything was damaged by the bullets," she told AFP.

'Bloody massacre' 

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Salmi vowed that "the resistance is everywhere and ready and willing for the next confrontation".

The latest deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank so far this year to 30, including fighters and civilians, most of whom were shot by Israeli forces.

Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of Hamas, which rules Gaza, vowed that Israel "will pay the price for the Jenin massacre".

Washington earlier Thursday announced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel next week to Israel and the Palestinian territories, where he will push for an "end to the cycle of violence".

US regional allies Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE condemned the deadly Israeli incursion.

The mounting toll follows the deadliest year in the Palestinian territory recorded by the UN.

At least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians were killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2022, the majority in the West Bank, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

UN peace envoy Tor Wennesland said he was "deeply alarmed and saddened by the continuing cycle of violence in the occupied West Bank".

Thousands flocked to funerals in Jenin, as the Palestinian presidency announced three days of mourning. It charged that Thursday's raid was happening "under international silence".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian parishioners stage stir to reopen Cathedral Indian parishioners stage stir to reopen Cathedral
Indonesian Catholics must build social bridges through politics Indonesian Catholics must build social bridges through politics
Priests, activists welcome justice for long-suffering Papuans Priests, activists welcome justice for long-suffering Papuans
Israel, Gaza militants trade missiles after West Bank raid Israel, Gaza militants trade missiles after West Bank raid
Witnessing Jesus Christ in Cambodia Witnessing Jesus Christ in Cambodia
IMF review team to visit crisis-hit Pakistan IMF review team to visit crisis-hit Pakistan
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Wuzhou

Diocese of Wuzhou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuzhou is a diocese located in the city of Wuzhou in

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Chuncheon

Diocese of Chuncheon

With a land area of 23,171 square kilometers, the Chunchon diocesan territory includes Cheorwon-gun (county),

Read more
Diocese of Bayombong

Diocese of Bayombong

In a land area of 6,961 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.