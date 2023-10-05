News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Israel arrests 5 hardline Jews for ‘spitting’ on Christians

Liberal group documented six hate attacks on minorities in 2023 compared to two in 2022 and three in 2021

Thousands of Christian pilgrims attend the Feast of Tabernacles celebration in Ein Gedi, near the Dead Sea, Oct. 6, 2017.

Thousands of Christian pilgrims attend the Feast of Tabernacles celebration in Ein Gedi, near the Dead Sea, Oct. 6, 2017. (International Christian Embassy Jerusalem)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 05, 2023 11:19 AM GMT

Updated: October 05, 2023 11:44 AM GMT

Police in Israel arrested five ultra-orthodox Jews after a video on social media showed they were spitting in the direction of Christian pilgrims in Jerusalem triggering widespread criticism including from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says a report.

In a press statement, Netanyahu said that he “strongly condemns” the actions by a handful of Jews and promised swift action against the perpetrators, Israel Today reported on Oct. 4.

“Offensive behavior toward worshippers is a desecration and is unacceptable. We will show zero tolerance toward any harm to worshippers,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog echoed similar sentiments while addressing a gathering at the annual Feast of Tabernacles on the same day.

“We will insist on protecting all of the religious communities that make up the beautiful human mosaic of our country and safeguard every site, religious leader, and human being from any vile expressions of hatred or intolerance,” Herzog said.

“This commitment goes to the very heart of who we are as a Jewish and democratic state. And it is not something we will ever compromise on,” Herzog added.

Following condemnation from the top brass, Israeli police identified and arrested five unnamed individuals based on the viral video that has been in circulation on X, formerly Twitter, on Oct. 3.

Police officials said that they will charge the suspects with assault, Israel Today reported.

Dozens of Orthodox Jewish protestors, gathered outside the venue of the Feast of Tabernacles, holding placards reading “Your intentions are exposed! Stop pretending now!”

The slogans were aimed at the notion of Christian Zionism, which holds the idea that the founding of the State of Israel in 1948 and the return of Jews to Holy Land were according to the Bible prophecy.

The incident triggering the arrests took place on Oct. 3 during Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacles, traditionally held in Jerusalem’s Old City.

It is one of the three feasts during which Jews gather in Jerusalem from other parts of Israel and abroad in obedience to God’s command to come up to the holy city for worship.

The video showed foreign Christian pilgrims exiting a church with a large wooden cross as they began their procession. Around four Jews including children who were passing the Christians in the opposite direction spat on the ground as they neared the pilgrims.  

According to Jewish tradition, spitting is a custom related to warding off external evil or impurity which is viewed as insulting according to Western etiquette.

Simcha Rothman, a prominent right-wing leader in Israel’s House of Representatives alleged that there were over a dozen instances of Jewish prayer services being disrupted and Orthodox worshippers harassed on Yom Kippur, and not one arrest was made.

Yom Kippur – the Day of Atonement – is traditionally the day when Jews seek to expiate their sins and achieve reconciliation with God.

Tag Meir, a Jewish group opposing racism and violence against Israel’s minorities, pointed out that there has been a dramatic rise in attacks by Jewish civilians on cemeteries, churches, monasteries, and mosques in Israel and the occupied West Bank, NBC News reported.

The group documented six such incidents in the first three months of 2023 alone, compared to just two in all of 2022 and three in 2021

JOHN MASCARENHAS
the jews! they have not learnt lessons in their history! IT IS THE CHRISTIANS THAT DISPLACED THE ARABS FROM THEIR ANCESTORAL LANDS AND GAVE IT TO THE JEWS, A PLACE THEY CALL ISRAEL. SHAME ON THE CHRISTIANS SPECIALLY THE BRITISH GOVT WHO HELPED THEM. christian zionism: these are american christians who with their huge monetary donations blindly support the govt of israel in subjugating the arabs in and around israel. they believe in the torah/old testament that israel was the place given by god to the jewish people. well....WHO WROTE THE TORAH? (that was copied to the old testament)? JEWS ! FOR THE JEWS!! does that make their biased history the TRUTH?
