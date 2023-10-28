News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Israel army accuses Hamas of abusing Gaza hospitals

'Hamas wages war from hospitals,' military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists specifically identifying Al-Shifa hospital

Israel army accuses Hamas of abusing Gaza hospitals

Members of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are seen gathered together around the Israeli national flag in this undated photo. (Photo: Israel News Agency)

AFP, Tel Aviv

By AFP, Tel Aviv

Published: October 28, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

Updated: October 28, 2023 05:20 AM GMT

The Israeli army accused Hamas on Friday of abusing hospitals in the Gaza Strip for military purposes, as war rages in and around the Palestinian territory.

The allegation was swiftly denied by Hamas, and the main United Nations agency working in Gaza said earlier it had mechanisms in place to prevent aid being diverted.

"Hamas wages war from hospitals" in Gaza, military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists, adding that the Islamist group was also using fuel stored in hospitals to help carry out its operations.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Hagari specifically identified Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, as one from which Hamas militants were operating.

"Terrorists move freely" in Shifa and other hospitals, he said.

His allegations came as Israel pressed a withering air campaign against Hamas, now nearing the end of its third week, in response to the gruesome attacks by the group's militants on southern Israel on October 7 that killed around 1,400 people.

Hagari said Hamas had relied on hospitals to maintain its war effort, charging that the group had used hospitals "as command and control centers and hideouts".

The spokesman said some entrances to the sprawling network of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza could also be found inside hospitals, calling it a "cynical" use of medical facilities to shield their operations.

"There is fuel in hospitals and Hamas is using it for its terror infrastructure," he added.

A senior member of the Hamas political bureau, Izzat al-Rishq, swiftly fired back at the allegations from the Israeli army, calling them unfounded.

"There's no basis in truth in what the spokesman of the enemy army stated," Rishq said, accusing Israel of making up the allegations to "pave the way for a new massacre to be committed against our people".

Earlier the commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, denied that any aid was being diverted.

"We have solid monitoring mechanisms... UNRWA does not and will not divert any humanitarian aid into the wrong hands," Lazzarini said.

During the October 7 attack on Israel, Hamas gunmen also kidnapped 229 people, according to Israeli officials.

Since Israel launched retaliatory air and artillery strikes on the day of the attack, at least 7,326 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to figures released by the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

The death toll in Gaza is the highest since Israel unilaterally withdrew troops and settlers from the enclave in 2005.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Parable of the Good Samaritan The Parable of the Good Samaritan
Pope allows formal investigation in Father Rupnik case Pope allows formal investigation in Father Rupnik case
Pope asks Mary to 'convert those who fuel, foment conflict' Pope asks Mary to 'convert those who fuel, foment conflict'
LGBTQ+ issues remain a 'red line' for Africa's bishops at Synod LGBTQ+ issues remain a 'red line' for Africa's bishops at Synod
Israel army accuses Hamas of abusing Gaza hospitals Israel army accuses Hamas of abusing Gaza hospitals
Indonesian court sentences Iranian drug gang to death Indonesian court sentences Iranian drug gang to death
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Antipolo

Diocese of Antipolo

Antipolo diocese comprises the whole province of Rizal, including the whole city of Marikina. The territorial area is

Read more
Archdiocese of Shillong

Archdiocese of Shillong

In a land area of 5,196 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of East Khasi Hills and Ri

Read more
Eparchy of Parassala

Eparchy of Parassala

Parassala is a town in Trivandrum in Kerala state and is located at the southern end of Kerala

Read more
Diocese of Khulna

Diocese of Khulna

The Diocese of Khulna was canonically erected on January 3, 1952, as the Diocese of Jessore, with parts taken from the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.