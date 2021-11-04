X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Islamist insurgents launch attacks on Thai security forces

Policemen shot in the latest incident in a separatist insurgency that has claimed more than 7,000 lives

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: November 04, 2021 04:05 AM GMT

Updated: November 04, 2021 04:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
2

Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames

Nov 1, 2021
3

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance

Nov 2, 2021
4

India's secret weapon to net climate gains

Nov 1, 2021
5

Laos extends lockdown as Covid cases rise

Nov 1, 2021
6

Priest threatened with death by Myanmar military

Nov 1, 2021
7

A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance

Nov 3, 2021
8

Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop

Nov 1, 2021
9

30 Indonesian priests call for Papua ceasefire

Nov 1, 2021
10

Cambodian PM promises fourth Covid-19 booster dose

Nov 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Islamist insurgents launch attacks on Thai security forces

Muslims attend Friday prayers at Pattani Central Mosque in southern Thailand. Separatists in the country's three Muslim-majority provinces have been conducting an insurgency since 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Islamist insurgents in Thailand’s restive southernmost region have carried out several attacks against security forces in recent days as part of an ongoing uprising against the Buddhist-majority nation. 

In one incident on Nov. 2, six suspected militants ambushed two policemen travelling in a pickup truck on a country road in the Muslim-majority province of Narathiwat by opening fire on the officers in the early afternoon.

The two officers, one of whom was shot in the leg and the other in the arm, managed to flee before the attackers doused their vehicle in gasoline and set fire to it.

The day before, two rangers, who are themselves Muslim, were injured in the same province when a bomb exploded near them while they were on patrol in a rural area.

Narathiwat is one of three Muslim-majority provinces bordering Malaysia where a separatist insurgency conducted by shadowy Islamist groups has been ongoing since 2014.

More than 7,000 people, mostly civilians, have died in terror attacks conducted by separatists and retaliatory operations by Thai security forces.

Thailand’s military-allied government has been seeking for years to pacify the restive Muslim-majority region, but its efforts to negotiate a truce have so far been rebuffed

Last month four insurgents were killed in Narathiwat during a firefight with security officials who laid siege to a village where the fugitives, who had had arrest warrants out for them on criminal charges such as murder, were hiding.

A few days later in the same province, a police vehicle was damaged and a passing motorcyclist was injured when suspected insurgents exploded a roadside bomb.

Shortly after that incident, security forces killed a suspected insurgent in a shootout in a peat swamp in Narathiwat, making him the sixth insurgent to be killed in the province within a week.

Despite the toll the insurgency has taken on lives and nerves in Narathiwat and the other two violence-scarred provinces, Yala and Pattani, the tit-for-tat violence receives little attention in the Thai media, with only short news items keeping tally of attacks and casualties.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Thailand’s military-allied government has been seeking for years to pacify the restive Muslim-majority region, but its efforts to negotiate a truce have so far been rebuffed by insurgent groups.

In the latest bid to win Muslim locals over, the government announced that as of 2023 rangers deployed to the three southernmost provinces will be teaching Thai to schoolchildren whose mother tongue is Malay.

Border patrol divisions already run some 200 schools in the area, but analysts warn that such educational efforts are unlikely to have much success in pacifying the restive region.

Insurgents have for years made a point of staging attacks against government-run schools by occasionally targeting teachers and administrators in an effort to drive them from the area.

Stories of state-sponsored abuses can be heard in every Malay Muslim village across the southern border provinces

At the same time, security forces have been accused by rights advocates of engaging in extrajudicial killings and the torture of suspects, thereby fueling resentment among local Muslims against the government.

The government, headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief, has failed to address “the root causes of ethnic Malay Muslims’ grievances, specifically a lack of accountability for the government’s human rights abuses in the region,” argues Sunai Phasuk, a Bangkok-based senior researcher for Human Rights Watch.

“Stories of state-sponsored abuses can be heard in every Malay Muslim village across the southern border provinces,” Sunai says.

“The government’s counter-insurgency operations have countenanced extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesia's Widodo 'failing to protect Papuan civilians'
Indonesia's Widodo 'failing to protect Papuan civilians'
Muted celebrations again for Philippine festival
Muted celebrations again for Philippine festival
US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge
US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Support Us

Latest News

Bethlehem is open for business, waiting for tourists
Nov 4, 2021
Look in the mirror before correcting others' mistakes, pope says
Nov 4, 2021
Pope to offer prayers for record number of deceased cardinals, bishops
Nov 4, 2021
Sri Lankan priest challenges summons over Easter attacks
Nov 4, 2021
Cardinal Coutts celebrates Diwali in Pakistan temple
Nov 4, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo 'failing to protect Papuan civilians'
Nov 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Nov 2, 2021
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021

Features

Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
Kishida defies critics in Japanese election
Nov 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Woman preaches at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille

Woman “preaches” at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille
Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome

Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome
Burkina bishops protest health ministers threat to end subsidies

Burkina bishops protest health minister's threat to end subsidies
In COP26 message pope equates climate change with global war

In COP26 message, pope equates climate change with global war

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.