Islamist insurgents launch attacks on Thai security forces

Muslims attend Friday prayers at Pattani Central Mosque in southern Thailand. Separatists in the country's three Muslim-majority provinces have been conducting an insurgency since 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Islamist insurgents in Thailand’s restive southernmost region have carried out several attacks against security forces in recent days as part of an ongoing uprising against the Buddhist-majority nation.

In one incident on Nov. 2, six suspected militants ambushed two policemen travelling in a pickup truck on a country road in the Muslim-majority province of Narathiwat by opening fire on the officers in the early afternoon.

The two officers, one of whom was shot in the leg and the other in the arm, managed to flee before the attackers doused their vehicle in gasoline and set fire to it.

The day before, two rangers, who are themselves Muslim, were injured in the same province when a bomb exploded near them while they were on patrol in a rural area.

Narathiwat is one of three Muslim-majority provinces bordering Malaysia where a separatist insurgency conducted by shadowy Islamist groups has been ongoing since 2014.

More than 7,000 people, mostly civilians, have died in terror attacks conducted by separatists and retaliatory operations by Thai security forces.

Last month four insurgents were killed in Narathiwat during a firefight with security officials who laid siege to a village where the fugitives, who had had arrest warrants out for them on criminal charges such as murder, were hiding.

A few days later in the same province, a police vehicle was damaged and a passing motorcyclist was injured when suspected insurgents exploded a roadside bomb.

Shortly after that incident, security forces killed a suspected insurgent in a shootout in a peat swamp in Narathiwat, making him the sixth insurgent to be killed in the province within a week.

Despite the toll the insurgency has taken on lives and nerves in Narathiwat and the other two violence-scarred provinces, Yala and Pattani, the tit-for-tat violence receives little attention in the Thai media, with only short news items keeping tally of attacks and casualties.

Thailand’s military-allied government has been seeking for years to pacify the restive Muslim-majority region, but its efforts to negotiate a truce have so far been rebuffed by insurgent groups.

In the latest bid to win Muslim locals over, the government announced that as of 2023 rangers deployed to the three southernmost provinces will be teaching Thai to schoolchildren whose mother tongue is Malay.

Border patrol divisions already run some 200 schools in the area, but analysts warn that such educational efforts are unlikely to have much success in pacifying the restive region.

Insurgents have for years made a point of staging attacks against government-run schools by occasionally targeting teachers and administrators in an effort to drive them from the area.

Stories of state-sponsored abuses can be heard in every Malay Muslim village across the southern border provinces

At the same time, security forces have been accused by rights advocates of engaging in extrajudicial killings and the torture of suspects, thereby fueling resentment among local Muslims against the government.

The government, headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief, has failed to address “the root causes of ethnic Malay Muslims’ grievances, specifically a lack of accountability for the government’s human rights abuses in the region,” argues Sunai Phasuk, a Bangkok-based senior researcher for Human Rights Watch.

“Stories of state-sponsored abuses can be heard in every Malay Muslim village across the southern border provinces,” Sunai says.

“The government’s counter-insurgency operations have countenanced extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture.”