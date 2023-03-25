News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Islamic State group kills 15 truffle hunters in Syria

Since February, at least 150 people, mostly civilians, foraging for the prized desert fungi have been killed in IS attacks

Islamic State group kills 15 truffle hunters in Syria

In this file photo a merchant presents a desert truffles at a market in the city of Hama in west-central Syria on March 6. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Beirut

By AFP, Beirut

Published: March 25, 2023 05:21 AM GMT

Updated: March 25, 2023 05:27 AM GMT

The Islamic State group killed 15 people foraging for desert truffles in conflict-ravaged central Syria by cutting their throats, while 40 others are missing, a war monitor said Friday.

Since February, at least 150 people -- most of them civilians -- have been killed by IS attacks targeting truffle hunters or by landmines left by the extremists, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syria's desert truffles fetch high prices in a country battered by 12 years of war and a crushing economic crisis.

"At least 15 people, including seven civilians and eight local pro-regime fighters, were killed by IS fighters who slit their throats while they were collecting truffles on Thursday," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

Forty others are missing following the attack in Hama province, he added.

Syrian state media did not immediately report the incident.

Between February and April each year, hundreds of impoverished Syrians search for truffles in the vast Syrian Desert, or Badia -- a known hideout for jihadists that is also littered with landmines.

Prized fungus

The monitor said that IS was taking advantage of the annual harvest of the desert fungus delicacy to carry out attacks in remote locations.

Foragers risk their lives to collect the delicacies, despite repeated warnings about landmines and IS fighters.

The Syrian Desert is renowned for producing some of the best quality truffles in the world.

The prized fungus can sell for up to $25 per kilo ($11 per pound) depending on size and grade -- in a country where the average monthly wage is around $18.

Earlier this month, IS fighters killed three truffle hunters and kidnapped at least 26 others in northern Syria, according to the monitor, which relies on a vast network of sources inside Syria.

That attack happened near positions held by pro-Iran forces, said the Britain-based Observatory.

In February, IS fighters on motorcycles opened fire on truffle hunters, killing at least 68 people, the war monitor said at the time.

After IS lost their last scraps of territory in March 2019 following a military onslaught backed by a US-led coalition, IS remnants in Syria mostly retreated to hideouts in the desert.

They have since used such hideouts to ambush civilians, Kurdish-led forces, Syrian government troops and pro-Iranian fighters, while also mounting attacks in neighbouring Iraq.

Syria's war has claimed the lives of around half a million people and displaced millions since it erupted in March 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope, World Council of Churches' leaders discuss war, divisions Pope, World Council of Churches' leaders discuss war, divisions
Memorial to new Christian martyrs opens in Rome Memorial to new Christian martyrs opens in Rome
Silence can be compassionate, pope says Silence can be compassionate, pope says
Islamic State group kills 15 truffle hunters in Syria Islamic State group kills 15 truffle hunters in Syria
Vatican returns Parthenon fragments to Greece Vatican returns Parthenon fragments to Greece
Japan-Korea alliance aims to ward off Chinese dragon Japan-Korea alliance aims to ward off Chinese dragon
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jabalpur

Diocese of Jabalpur

The first Roman Catholics arrived in Jabalpur in 1840 with the establishment of a military regiment in Jabalpur by the

Read more
Diocese of Ootacamund

Diocese of Ootacamund

The diocese stretches over a land area of 7,312 square kilometers. Ooty is the largest town in the

Read more
Diocese of Sendai

Diocese of Sendai

In a land area of 44,842 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima

Read more
Diocese of Manado

Diocese of Manado

Manado diocese covers an area of 90,000 square kilometers and includes the territories of three provinces on Sulawesi

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.