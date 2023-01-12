News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Islamic State behind blast that kills 5 in Kabul

Casualties continue to rise as an Italian NGO, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said it received more than 40 wounded people

Islamic State behind blast that kills 5 in Kabul

Taliban security forces block a road after a suicide blast near Afghanistan's foreign ministry at the Zanbaq Square in Kabul on Jan. 11. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Kabul

By AFP, Kabul

Published: January 12, 2023 05:14 AM GMT

Updated: January 12, 2023 05:18 AM GMT

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility Wednesday for a suicide bombing outside the foreign ministry in Kabul that officials and witnesses said killed at least five people and wounded 40 others.

An IS member slipped by Taliban security barriers "before blowing up his explosive belt in the middle of employees and guards," the Amaq news agency of the local chapter of Islamic State said on the Telegram messaging app.

An AFP team was conducting an interview inside the information ministry next door when Wednesday's blast took place.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

A company driver waiting outside saw a man holding a bag and with a rifle slung over his shoulder walk past before the man blew himself up.

"He passed by my car and after a few seconds there was a loud blast," Jamshed Karimi said, adding he saw 20 to 25 casualties. "I saw the man blowing himself up."

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said five civilians were killed and several more wounded by the blast.

The local IS branch, known as Islamic State-Khorasan (ISK), claimed that the blast killed at least 20 people, "including several 'diplomatic' employees."

Italian nongovernmental organization Emergency NGO, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said it received more than 40 wounded people.

"Casualty numbers are continuing to rise," Emergency said in a statement. "We have also set up beds in the kitchens and canteen."

Bodies lay strewn on the road in the aftermath outside the high-walled compound of the ministry, marked with the Taliban flag, a video verified by AFP showed.

Some wounded people writhed on the ground, screaming for help, and a handful of onlookers scrambled to offer assistance.

The ministry itself did not appear to be badly damaged. Window panes in the interior ministry were also shattered by the explosion.

"There was supposed to be a Chinese delegation at the foreign ministry today, but we don't know if they were present at the time of the blast," deputy minister of information and culture Muhajer Farahi told AFP.

However, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a senior official at the prime minister's office, said no foreigners were present at the ministry when the suicide bomber struck.

Tom West, the US special representative on Afghanistan, tweeted that diplomats "have seen reports of at least 20 dead and many more injured. This violence serves no purpose."

Attacks targeting foreigners 

IS has claimed a string of attacks that have targeted foreigners or foreign interests in recent months, at a time when the Taliban is trying to attract investment from neighbouring countries.

At least five Chinese nationals were wounded last month when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with Chinese business people in Kabul.

That raid was claimed by IS, which also took responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in Kabul in December that Islamabad denounced as an "assassination attempt" against its ambassador.

Neighbouring China is one of the few nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Afghanistan’s new rulers, saying it was ready for "friendly and cooperative" relations after the Taliban entered Kabul in August 2021.

Beijing has not recognised the Taliban government but has been eyeing investment in Afghanistan's ample mineral deposits, which were largely impossible to exploit during the 20-year war that followed the end of the Taliban's previous reign in late 2001.

Four people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack on a mosque in the grounds of the interior ministry in Kabul in October, with survivors reporting it was a suicide bombing.

And two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside their mission in September in another attack claimed by IS.

Hundreds of people, including members of Afghanistan's minority communities, have been killed and wounded in other attacks since the Taliban regained power.

Afghanistan's regional chapter of the Islamic State group is known as Islamic State-Khorasan, a historical term describing the territory they hope to rule spanning India, Iran and Central Asia.

The Taliban and IS-K share an austere Sunni Islamist ideology but the latter are fighting to establish a global "caliphate" instead of the Taliban's more inward-looking goal of ruling an independent Afghanistan.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine bishops issue appeal for stranded ship's crew Philippine bishops issue appeal for stranded ship's crew
Cambodian opposition advisor sued for US$500,000 Cambodian opposition advisor sued for US$500,000
Pilgrim shrine becomes Malaysia's first minor basilica Pilgrim shrine becomes Malaysia's first minor basilica
Global fashion firms exploiting Bangladesh workers Global fashion firms exploiting Bangladesh workers
Islamic State behind blast that kills 5 in Kabul Islamic State behind blast that kills 5 in Kabul
Pope calls evangelization the 'oxygen' of Christian life Pope calls evangelization the 'oxygen' of Christian life
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Mandalay

Archdiocese of Mandalay

Mandalay archdiocese is located in the central part of Myanmar. It covers about 76,774 square kilometers and comprises

Read more
Diocese of Xiapu

Diocese of Xiapu

Mindong diocese covers the prefecture-level city of Ningde, which is located at the northeastern coast of Fujian

Read more
Diocese of Thai Binh

Diocese of Thai Binh

General Characteristics of the diocese In a land area of 2,465.09 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

The diocese of Weifang (Yidu) covers an area of 16,139 square kilometer. It covers 6 cities (of Qingzhou, Zhucheng,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.