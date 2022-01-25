X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists

Religion-centric education is leading to increasing discrimination and exclusion of non-Muslims

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: January 25, 2022 10:52 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
2

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
3

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand

Jan 26, 2022
6

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
7

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
8

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
9

Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India

Jan 26, 2022
10

India remains a work in progress at 75

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists

Students returning from school in Islamabad during the coronavirus pandemic in November 2020. Pakistani activists are concerned about the increasing Islamization of school education in the country. (Photo: AFP)

Education activists in Pakistan have raised concerns for the safety and well-being of non-Muslim students amid increasingly religion-centric reforms in schools across the country.

Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Jan. 21 directed school authorities to adjust the timings for afternoon prayers (known as Zuhr) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Zuhr prayers are made mandatory in government schools in KP. It has been directed to take a break during Zuhr prayers in schools,” he stated in a tweet.

Activists say such practices in public education are loaded with religious content and nomenclature, changing the very character of school education.

“The data of minority students in Punjab is also being compiled without explaining the purpose behind this exercise. The education department has been indiscreet in introducing this step, raising fears that it will increase religious hostilities in the province,” said Peter Jacob, director of the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ).

Last month, the School Education Department of Punjab notified the compulsory reciting of Durood Shareef (a salutation to Prophet Muhammad) along with the recitation of the Quran before the national anthem during morning assemblies in all public and private schools.

A student from minority faiths who may not be able to pronounce certain Arabic words correctly, or quote a Hadith correctly, could face the accusation of blasphemy

“Around 81 percent of the reported cases under the blasphemy laws during 2021 had taken place in Punjab, where some incidents of false allegation involved students and teachers. The above-mentioned measures carry repercussions on religious tolerance and rule of law in the province,” stated the CSJ and Working Group for Inclusive Education in a press release issued on Jan. 24.

“A student from minority faiths who may not be able to pronounce certain Arabic words correctly, or quote a Hadith correctly, could face the accusation of blasphemy,” they added.

According to a survey of about 400 students, parents and educators published by the Catholic bishops' National Commission for Justice and Peace, textbooks impart compulsory Islamic education and contain hateful content about non-Muslims.

Lack of interest in studies, an increased sense of inferiority and exclusion, discrimination in educational and professional lives, diminishing interaction with Muslims and fear of hate are common concerns shared by minority Christian, Hindu and Sikh students in Pakistan.  

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In November 2021, Lahore High Court issued a verdict that assigned district judges to conduct inspections in schools to check the arrangements for teaching the Quran in all schools across Punjab. Some schools were sealed for insufficient arrangements.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Is India on the path to genocide?
Is India on the path to genocide?
Indian bishop denies role in actor's bail plea
Indian bishop denies role in actor's bail plea
Bid to end discrimination against Pakistan sanitary workers
Bid to end discrimination against Pakistan sanitary workers
India mulls education, job quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims
India mulls education, job quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Support Us

Latest News

Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Indian bishop denies role in actor's bail plea
Jan 26, 2022
Bid to end discrimination against Pakistan sanitary workers
Jan 26, 2022
Kem Sokha's lawyers urge speedy Cambodian treason trial
Jan 26, 2022
Indonesian terrorists 'infiltrating Islamic schools'
Jan 26, 2022
Singapore churches seek concessions for unvaccinated worshippers
Jan 26, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022

Features

Reopening of Maya Bay signals changes to Thai tourism
Jan 26, 2022
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Jan 26, 2022
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A challenge to all believers to get the Church of Jesus Christ in order

A challenge to all believers to get the Church of Jesus Christ in order
Theology in Motion

Theology in Motion
Benedict XVI backtracks admits attending meeting cited in abuse report

Benedict XVI backtracks, admits attending meeting cited in abuse report
Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message

Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message
Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany

Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.