X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Is religious freedom important for Biden's Asia diplomacy?

US president is expected to operationalize religion across a wide range of foreign policy domains when he visits Asia

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Published: February 17, 2022 10:33 AM GMT

Updated: February 17, 2022 04:33 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace

Feb 17, 2022
2

Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections

Feb 15, 2022
3

UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses

Feb 15, 2022
4

We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril

Feb 15, 2022
5

Myanmar military accused of war crimes against civilians

Feb 15, 2022
6

Hun Sen: Myanmar crisis could take 10 years to resolve

Feb 17, 2022
7

Life-changing or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor

Feb 15, 2022
8

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

Feb 18, 2022
9

Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls

Feb 16, 2022
10

Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well

Feb 18, 2022
Support UCA News
Is religious freedom important for Biden's Asia diplomacy?

Idols of Hindu goddess Swaraswati are displayed ahead of the Swaraswati Puja festival in Kolkata on Feb. 2. In India, national identity and political power are tied to religious belonging. (Photo: AFP)

In May, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Asia, the land of major world religions where freedom of religion is fast shrinking for minorities.

Religion has been and continues to be a powerful tool for US diplomacy in Asia, where religion is linked to the emotional core of the masses. Governments and politicians in Asia, even when leading authoritarian regimes, cleverly use religion for their advantage. Religion, therefore, is both a diplomatic and political tool across much of Asia. 

Just like other US presidents, Catholic Biden is expected to operationalize religion across a wide range of American foreign policy domains when he visits Japan and at least two other yet-to-be-disclosed Asian allies in May.

During the Cold War, US foreign policy championed global spiritual health to combat communism. So, established religions, not necessarily Christianity, came in handy to take on the godless social order of communism.

Currently, however, it promotes religious freedom, which also has secular connotations because legalizing religious freedom inevitably privileges some religions over others and, at times, even criminalizes indigenous practices and beliefs.

Whether it is advancing religious freedom globally, cultivating faith-based organizations with humanitarian and development aid, fighting global terrorism by reforming the Muslim world and Islamic theologies, or engaging religious leaders to solve global crises and foster peace, they all have an element of secularism attached under US foreign policy linked to a wider body of human rights norms, including the rights to health and education.

In Asia, there are important issues of blood, soil and community. Two of Asia’s leading religions — Islam and Hinduism — discourage conversions out of the faith

Linking freedom of religion with human rights norms also aids the rights of LGBTQ persons, sexual and reproductive rights, the support of human rights defenders, and civil society.

Though international religious freedom has not been a top priority in American foreign policy since the collapse of the USSR, with the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) new funding streams and special appointees are taking place.

Signed into law on Oct. 27, 1998, the IRFA stresses advancing the cause of religious freedom throughout the world. Under the law, spiritual customers have the right to select from a wide range of faiths the one that suits their interests. They have the right to proselytize and convert others, too.

In Asia, there are important issues of blood, soil and community. Two of Asia’s leading religions — Islam and Hinduism — discourage conversions out of the faith. Of late, in many Asian states like India, a Hindu-majority country, and Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim nation, national identity and political power are tied to religious belonging.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A change in identity politics has profound repercussions and thus comes with many challenges in the Asian context.

The majority of influential actors who champion religious freedom in American foreign policy are generally Christian. This strong Christian footprint is rooted in a wider American social context favoring faith traditions of Protestant evangelicals and Catholics. From climate change to women’s rights, religious freedom is currently embroiled in America’s domestic culture wars. 

Asians see this as a Judeo-Christian idea which potentially endangers the very same Christians whom the US is out to save around the world. Because of this, Christians in other countries become tainted by association with the West in their local context.

This Christian soft spot in US policy is problematic as favoring particular groups rubs against the norms of church-state separation, secular values of neutrality or liberal principles of universalism. So, exporting religious freedom by the US may not always result in the well-being of Christians worldwide.

In an era where the US is engaged in a war on terror against certain jihadist groups and competing with communist China, many misinterpret this as the clash of civilizations, whereas the clash of religions would have been the apt term to describe the growing gulf between religious denominations in the world.

Like other human rights, freedom of religion has its moral and political standing to empower the marginalized and to strengthen the oppressed. This is particularly true for Asia, which is still reeling under poverty by Western standards.

But the chances of lifting millions of Asians out of poverty has gone with the wind as US foreign policy is tied to neoliberal policies where the invisible hand of the market is determining the fate of nations. In short, the much-trumpeted trickle-down effect does not happen, at least with the poor.

This push for neoliberal policies has seen the US engaging deeply with hardcore fundamentalist outfits in Asia, Latin America and Africa

Promoted by the likes of Friedrich Hayek, Augusto Pinochet, Milton Friedman, Margaret Thatcher, Roland Reagan, Alan Greenspan, Donald Trump and now Biden, the key elements of neoliberal ideology are fiscal austerity, rampant deregulation, free trade, fewer taxes for the rich and corporations, privatization and a cut in welfare spending.

It advocates the idea that every individual acts — almost all the time — out of pure self-interest. Selfishness has made rich countries richer but that does not mean that the country is fair, just or equitable.

Inequality increased in Asia and Africa after nations on these continents were forced to adapt to the ideological catechism of neoliberalism known as structural adjustment programs or SAPs.

This push for neoliberal policies has seen the US engaging deeply with hardcore fundamentalist outfits in Asia, Latin America and Africa in exchange for facilitating US trade interests in their countries.

For example, India, ruled by a right-wing Hindu party that is keen on curtailing the religious freedom of minorities, is a close ally of the US. For American corporations and multinational companies, India in South Asia is a bigger market than Germany, the leading EU economy. That market cannot be sacrificed on the altar of religious freedom.

If Biden, who championed his Catholic faith as the core of his political ambition, seeks to reclaim US leadership through a reassertion of core American values, he will need to redefine religious liberty — and Asia, home to all world religions, is the right place to start.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar junta accused of war crimes
Myanmar junta accused of war crimes
What do you think you are talking to?
What do you think you are talking to?
We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar
We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar
Hun Sen: Myanmar crisis could take 10 years to resolve
Hun Sen: Myanmar crisis could take 10 years to resolve
We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations
Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations
Support Us

Latest News

Vatican stats show imbalance in Catholics per priest ratio
Feb 19, 2022
Pope decries warmongering, prays for Eastern Catholics
Feb 19, 2022
Daughters of Charity offer hospice care in Kenya
Feb 19, 2022
Myanmar junta accused of war crimes
Feb 18, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well
Feb 18, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa
Feb 18, 2022
We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar
Feb 18, 2022
Is religious freedom important for Biden's Asia diplomacy?
Feb 17, 2022
The total implosion of Hong Kong's freedoms gathers pace
Feb 17, 2022

Features

Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine's Day signals recovery of Philippine motels
Feb 14, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What do you think you are talking to

What do you think you are talking to?
Zambias president praises Catholic social action

Zambia’s president praises Catholic social action
An aperitif synod for young adult Catholics in Paris

An “aperitif synod” for young adult Catholics in Paris
NGOs urgently call for help to save millions of Somalis from hunger

NGOs urgently call for help to save millions of Somalis from hunger
All religions are correct up to a point

All religions are correct, up to a point

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.