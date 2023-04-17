News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Is Japan’s prime minister the target of a discontented fringe?

Killer of former PM Abe is not seen as a criminal but as a hero by some people

Is Japan’s prime minister the target of a discontented fringe?

A man (left), whom local media have named as 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura, believed to have thrown an explosive toward Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leaves Wakayama Nishi Police Station in Wakayama, on April 17. (Photo: JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: April 17, 2023 11:27 AM GMT

Updated: April 17, 2023 11:29 AM GMT

It was perhaps a purely technical problem that fortuitously avoided the worst for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who was the target of an attack very similar to the one that claimed the life of former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, nine months ago.

A police officer and a local fisherman reportedly sustained minor injuries in the attack and Ryuji Kimura, 24, from Hyogo prefecture ended up under arrest.

The suspect was instantly tackled by at least three men, probably fishermen from the Wakayama area, where Kishida was to give a speech in support of the official candidate of the Liberal Democratic Party in the port area of Saigasaki.

Tsutomu Konishi, a fisherman, first noticed something fly overhead and land close to the prime minister.

Judging by the shape of the object thrown and the explosion, it was a homemade "pipe bomb" and not a pistol as in Abe's case. Investigation sources said the suspect brought two bombs with him, one of which was used in the attack.

The materials for the construction of these bombs are readily available and easy to make even by non-specialists. You can find tutorials of all kinds on YouTube.

"It is unforgivable that such violence took place at such a time"

According to Tetsuya Tsuda, a firearms critic, a typical tube bomb mechanism consists of a bare metal cylinder filled with gunpowder, a detonator, and then the whole thing is sealed. When it is ignited, the internal pressure builds up, causing the entire device to explode into smithereens.

Experts have pointed out that if the material had been iron, a large number of people could have been injured in the blast. But the device here appears to have been made of thin aluminum. These types of pipe bombs are nothing new in the Land of the Rising Sun. They were in fact first used in student protests during the late 60s and 70s.

Kishida said immediately after the attack that the incident shouldn't disrupt the electoral process. "Together with all of you, we must move forward with the elections," he said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that "elections are at the foundation of democracy. It is unforgivable that such violence took place at such a time."

After the incident, Kishida was escorted by police officers to a car parked about 10 meters away and taken to the Wakayama Prefectural Police Headquarters.

Mitsuru Fukuda, a professor of emergency and risk management at Nihon University, said the venue chosen for Kishida's speech, like Abe's, was less than ideal for such an event — there should have been a much greater distance between him and the audience.

"There is a current of thought, albeit a minority one, which sees Abe's assassin not as an executioner to be punished"

The incident further affects the credibility of Japanese police protection systems, especially in view of the G-7 summit, added Fukuda.

Yet, currently, security may not be the number one problem in the country.

In fact, in the last six months, an exceptional amount of money and clothes have arrived at the detention center in Osaka, where Tetsuya Yamagami, the suspect in the killing of Abe, is being held.

In some cases, the money is even sent by registered mail and has already reached more than 1 million yen (US$7,460.88). Some have even sent sweets and prepaid cards — that can be used in a large coffee chain — to show support.

Furthermore, on the website of an online petition supporting the murderer, signatures accumulate asking for a reduction of the prisoner's sentence. More than 13,000 have already been collected.

Indeed in Japan, there is a current of thought, albeit a minority one, which sees Abe's assassin not as an executioner to be punished, on the contrary, as a hero who has in fact accomplished what many would have wished but lacked the means or maybe just the courage.

The comments left on the petition site speak for themselves, “He is the person who protected Japan," or "He is just a victim," and "If I had been the subject of the same upbringing [referring to his mother’s ties to the Unification Church] I could have carried out the same attack."

In short, for an extreme fringe of people, the killing of Abe was not a criminal act. The one who committed the crime is imprisoned but that is seen as a serious act of injustice by many.

Kishida is perhaps paying for this kind of absurd discontent.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Chinese engineer accused of blasphemy in Pakistan Chinese engineer accused of blasphemy in Pakistan
Is Japan’s prime minister the target of a discontented fringe? Is Japan’s prime minister the target of a discontented fringe?
Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist jailed for ‘doxing’ Hong Kong's pro-democracy activist jailed for ‘doxing’
Indian nun moves court against speech insulting pope Indian nun moves court against speech insulting pope
India’s civil society decries decline in democracy India’s civil society decries decline in democracy
Pope again calls for peace in Myanmar Pope again calls for peace in Myanmar
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.