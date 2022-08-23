Is freedom of speech an absolute right?

British writer Salman Rushdie (C) talks on July 10, 1997, with the president of France's national assembly, Laurent Fabius (R) and the former socialist minister Jack Lang in Paris. (Photo: AFP)

The recent attack on the writer, Salman Rushdie, has forced us all to re-consider the right to express ourselves freely in public, and the constant threats that impinge upon this freedom.

For most of human history, however, this right simply didn’t exist. It still doesn’t — for certain groups, like women, Dalits, tribals, and minorities.

Earlier, you dared not talk back to the king, or make fun of him. This is still true today in certain theocracies and dictatorships where speech is muzzled — unless it is the flattery of those in power.

In India today, this right is continually threatened by charges of “sedition,” of being “anti-national” or a “terrorist.”

Where did free speech start?

We owe freedom of expression to the Anglo-Saxon tradition. It’s England and America that initially encouraged religious dissent, parliamentary government, and so freedom of expression through newspapers and pamphlets. Cartoons and caricatures, and protest meetings of all kinds quickly followed.

So freedom of expression is linked with representative government. Or more succinctly, it is part of being a genuine democracy.

Autocracies — even if they term themselves as “people’s democratic republics” — abhor free speech and suppress it. The Gulag Archipelago was full of writers, intellectuals, pastors and activists.

For centuries the Catholic Church too did not tolerate free speech, for as the old brag went, “The Church is not a democracy”. Those who protested were called "heretics," and reformers like John Wycliffe were condemned.

Others like Johann Hus, Giordano Bruno and Girolamo Savonarola were burned at the stake. More recently, Lamennais, George Tyrrel and Teilhard de Chardin were all harshly censured.

Today they are revered as prophets.

However, ever since the French Revolution, freedom has become a paramount value, and freedom of speech and association most of all, be this in politics, culture or religion.

If democracy has any value, then every opinion, no matter how outrageous, must be accepted and valued. This is conventional wisdom.

What does free speech imply?

But is freedom of speech an absolute right? Or as Salman Rushdie once put it, “Freedom of speech gives one the right to offend.”

Many feel Rushdie's attitude is arrogant because it demeans the beliefs — imperfect though they are — of others, who are seen as inferior. A racist attitude? Probably.

The Syrian intellectual Sadiq Jalal al-Azm put it well, “Perhaps the deep-seated, silent assumption of the West is that Muslims are simply not worthy of serious dissidents, do not deserve them, and are ultimately incapable of producing them.”

For what Rushdie and his kind are saying is: My freedom of speech may deliberately choose to hurt you, to ridicule you, to offend you with malicious intent.

And if you don’t like it, you can lump it.

Trouble is, the “other side” didn’t just lump it, it put a price on Rushdie’s head and sent him into hiding for two decades. Still, thirty-three years later, one mad assailant came close to murdering him.

In 2015, two brothers enraged by the cartoons on the Prophet Mohammed, entered the offices of Charlie Hebdo and slaughtered 12 people, and seriously injured 11 others.

Arrogance was met with violence.

Those who used violence as an answer were convinced that Rushdie and his ilk were blasphemous and in error, and in the feudal world they come from, “error has no rights.”

At an earlier age, as I have shown above, Rushdie would have been burnt at the stake or stoned to death for apostasy. In fact, Catholics did this in medieval times, even as some Muslim countries continue to do this today.

And omnipotent governments which believe that "dissent" or "terrorists" have no rights, will liquidate their dissenters, or assassinate them by drone attacks anywhere in the world. Religion has little to do with this. It’s the omnipotence of power.

For, absolute freedom of speech has in these last years also engendered another loathsome phenomenon: hate speech.

Those who argue vociferously for the “right to offend” must now justify the vicious propaganda and clever lies floated on social media, which only serve to denigrate and vilify. They realize that if they do not mute their “free speech,” they too may be eliminated.

No, the right to speak freely also entails the responsibility to listen to what the other is saying, and the obligation to speak only the truth and nothing else.

