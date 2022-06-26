Irish president under fire over Nigerian church massacre comments

Bishop Arogundade says linking the killing of 50 Catholics to climate change is 'far-fetched and misleading'

A man walks past the bloodstained floor of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo in southwest Nigeria on June 6 after jihadists massacred 50 Catholics during Mass. (Photo: AFP)

Ireland’s president has been criticized for linking the massacre of 50 Catholics at a Nigerian church to climate change.

Jihadist group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) is suspected of conducting the June 5 attack during Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo in southwest Nigeria. Apart from the men, women and children killed, some 126 people were injured.

President Michael D. Higgins said that such an attack made in a place of worship “is a source of particular condemnation, as is any attempt to scapegoat pastoral peoples who are among the foremost victims of the consequences of climate change. The solidarity of us all, as peoples of the world, is owed to all those impacted not only by this horrible event but in the struggle by the most vulnerable, on whom the consequences of climate change have been inflicted.”

Bishop Jude Ayodeji Arogundade of Ondo said he felt compelled to address the president’s statement because of the historical ties between Ireland and his diocese.

“While thanking the Honorable Mr. Higgins for joining others to condemn the attack and offering his sympathy to the victims, his reasons for this gruesome massacre are incorrect and far-fetched,” Bishop Arogundade said.

“To suggest or make a connection between victims of terror and consequences of climate change is not only misleading but also rubbing salt into the injuries of all who have suffered terrorism in Nigeria.

“And it is striking how quickly politicians and commentators trot out the same discredited banal narrative that the drivers for such carnage are climate change and lack of resources"

“The victims of terrorism are of another category to which nothing can be compared. It is very clear to anyone who has been closely following the events in Nigeria over the past years that the underpinning issues of terror attacks, banditry and unabated onslaught in Nigeria and in the Sahel Region and climate change have nothing in common.”

The first two bishops of the Diocese of Ondo were Irish members of the Society of African Missions: Dr. Thomas Hughes from 1943-57, and Dr. William Richard Field from 1958-76.

“The first two bishops of the Diocese of Ondo were Irishmen, the church building in which the attack took place was built by Irish missionaries and some of the people killed were baptized and given the sacraments of confirmation and matrimony by many venerable Irish missionaries. Also, Irishmen and women laid the foundations of the faith for us in this part of the world. To their eternal memories, we remain grateful,” Bishop Arogundade added.

Sister Kathleen McGarvey, Irish provincial leader of the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles, ministered for many years in Nigeria where she helped found the Women’s Interfaith Council as a peace-building process in the Kaduna region.

She said President Higgins’ “use of words reveals the ignorance, whether conscious or unconscious, of the alarming spread of insecurity and violence in Nigeria.” The cause was “the very inadequate and bad governance in the country, beginning at the highest level.”.

Lord David Alton echoed Bishop Arogundade’s comments, saying on his website that the suffering of Nigerians provokes little interest in the mainstream media.

“And it is striking how quickly politicians and commentators trot out the same discredited banal narrative that the drivers for such carnage are climate change and lack of resources,” he said.

“They say that the causes are ‘complicated,’ with hardly a mention of the jihadist ideology that is behind the endless atrocities of ISIS and Boko Haram. And then they say that everyone suffers and there is a sort of equivalence with victims coming from varied religious backgrounds. They should tell that to the families whose loved ones are targeted, day in and day out, and see what sort of response they receive.”

Lord Alton said it is “high time the world woke up to the unpalatable truth” about the ongoing violent attacks on Christians.

* Matt Moran is a writer and author living in Cork in the Republic of Ireland.

