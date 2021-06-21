Irish bishops call for peace in Myanmar, Middle East and N. Ireland

Images of Palestinian victims are displayed amid the rubble of buildings destroyed by last month's Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on June 19. (Photo: AFP)

Irish bishops have appealed for peace in Myanmar, the Middle East and Northern Ireland following their recent general meeting.

Members of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference gathered remotely last week for their meeting via video link due to public health restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Brutality in Myanmar, the humanitarian crisis in the Holy Land and rising tensions in Northern Ireland were among the main issues the prelates discussed.

The bishops expressed deep concern about the ongoing repression and brutality inflicted on civilians in Myanmar as people peacefully calling for democracy have been brutally suppressed by the military following Feb. 1 coup.

“Many people have lost their lives, many others have been imprisoned. There is now a climate of fear and intimidation in Myanmar and the courageous people need to know that the international community stands with them in solidarity,” the bishops said in a statement.

Echoing Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, Irish prelates have called for the killings to stop and for dialogue to replace violence.

They have called for an end to oppression and violence, and for respect for the voices of the people of Myanmar, stating that peace and dialogue must prevail.

The Irish bishops also voiced concern about the humanitarian crisis following violence between the Israeli military and Palestinians while they offered prayers for peace in the Holy Land.

They called for “an end to violence on all sides and for a just and lasting peace between the two states, based on respect for international humanitarian and human rights law, accountability for war crimes, an end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and for an end to the blockade of Gaza.”

They commended the unanimous passing of the motion in Ireland’s parliament that condemned Israel’s “de facto annexation” of Palestinian territory as a violation of the fundamental principles of international law.

Noting that the Holy See recognized the state of Palestine in February 2013, bishops have called on the government of Ireland “to progress the Occupied Territories Bill to recognize the State of Palestine.”

The clerics also turned their attention to their home, expressing worries about rising tensions in Northern Ireland as they stressed political Unionism as well as the continued public policy and economic reaction to Brexit and to the Northern Ireland Protocol which are having a very significant impact on the social cohesion of the whole island community.

As it is in times of tension that the disadvantaged suffer most, they have called on political and civic leaders “to avoid harsh words and to act instead through dialogue to provide ways to offer everyone hope for the future.”

They pledged they will continue to work for the common good and facilitate dealing with outstanding legacy issues alongside other Church representatives.

Other key issues the Irish bishops discussed include the pandemic, safeguarding children in the Church in Ireland, climate action and Ireland’s participation at the UN Food Systems Summit in September.