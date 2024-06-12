News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Iraq's Cardinal Sako reinstated as head of Chaldean Church

Sako left Baghdad in July last year after President Abdul Latif Rashid canceled a decree recognizing him as head of church
Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, leads a mass at church in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, on Nov. 11, 2023.

Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, leads a mass at church in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, on Nov. 11, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Baghdad
Published: June 12, 2024 04:40 AM GMT
Updated: June 12, 2024 04:46 AM GMT

Iraq's prime minister reinstated Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako as the patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic church, paving the way for his return to Baghdad a year after a dispute with the president.

Sako, Iraq's top Christian leader and the architect of Pope Francis' historic visit to the country in 2021, is a key interlocutor between the Iraqi government and its Christian minority.

In July last year, Sako left Baghdad and settled in the autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq after President Abdul Latif Rashid canceled a decree recognizing him as head of the Chaldean church.

But the church on June 11 published a recent decree by Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani naming Sako as the patriarch, adding that he "will be responsible" for the church's endowment and properties.

"I will return to Baghdad," Sako told AFP.

"I am very pleased because the rule of law prevailed, which gives more hope to Christians about the respecting of their rights," added the cardinal, who met Sudani in April during a rare visit to Baghdad.

For several months before the presidential decree last year, Sako had been embroiled in a war of words with a Christian lawmaker, Rayan al-Kildani.

Kildani is the leader of the Babylon Movement, whose armed wing is part of Hashed al-Shaabi -- a network of largely pro-Iran paramilitaries that were integrated into Iraqi security forces in recent years.

In a country ravaged by repeated conflicts and plagued by endemic corruption, Sako and Kildani both accused each other of illegally seizing Christian-owned properties.

Kildani, who has been under US sanctions since 2019, accused the cardinal of assuming a political role beyond his religious mandate.

Sako, in turn, said the parliamentarian aimed to gain legitimacy as the sole representative of the Christian community.

Iraq's Christian population has drastically declined since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled strongman Saddam Hussein, dropping from more than 1.5 million people to around 400,000 today.

Many have fled the violence that has plagued the country over the past 20 years.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Cornelius Piong of Keningau, Malaysia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy of Belthangady , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Maxwell Silva of Colombo, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunyamin of Bandung , Indonesia
Read More...
Latest News
Myanmar junta steps up aerial bombings in Rakhine state
Myanmar junta steps up aerial bombings in Rakhine state
Korean synod document urges pro-poor, reformed Church
Korean synod document urges pro-poor, reformed Church
Hard-hitting journalist ensnared in Mongolia's media crackdown
Hard-hitting journalist ensnared in Mongolia's media crackdown
Swedish cardinal urges Catholics to protect the unborn
Swedish cardinal urges Catholics to protect the unborn
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.