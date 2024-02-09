News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Iraq's Basra marathon bars women after online row

In a video, Shiite Muslim clerics said a mixed event would 'deprive the women of Basra of their chastity and honor'

An Iraqi woman wearing an abaya robe takes part in a marathon in the southern city of Basra on Dec. 20, 2019, in support of ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

An Iraqi woman wearing an abaya robe takes part in a marathon in the southern city of Basra on Dec. 20, 2019, in support of ongoing anti-government demonstrations. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Basra

By AFP, Basra

Published: February 09, 2024 05:19 AM GMT

Updated: February 09, 2024 05:26 AM GMT

Organizers of a marathon in predominantly conservative southern Iraq have decided to exclude women following furious controversy on social media pitting women's rights supporters against opponents of mixed events.

The Basra marathon, sponsored by the provincial governor and several corporate donors, is scheduled to take place on Friday.

The organizers say the aim is to "shine a spotlight on the city and its tourism".

However, "following the instructions of interim governor, Mohamed Taher al-Tamimi, participation in the Basra marathon will be open to men only," the organizers announced on social media on Wednesday.

In Iraq, where men and patriarchal structures continue to dominate, a lot of voices calling for the race to be canceled.

In a video picked up by Iraqi media, Shiite Muslim clerics said a mixed event would "deprive the women of Basra of their chastity and honor."

"A mixed marathon is not possible," one user wrote on Instagram, calling for two separate events, "a marathon for women only and another for men".

Another said they were "astonished" at the idea of women and men running together. "They all want their wives and sisters to participate in the marathon," the user wrote, also on Instagram.

However, some people were angered by the decision to exclude women.

"Anyone who has an ounce of conscience will boycott the marathon. How can it be acceptable to bar women from participating just because they are women?" one asked.

Earlier in the week, the organizers had insisted they were "firmly committed to preserving religious values and social traditions" and they would not "authorize any behavior contrary to order and public morality".

Women's sports have a long tradition in Iraq dating back to the 1970s and 1980s, with women's teams participating even today in regional competitions for football, weightlifting or boxing across the Arab world.

Nevertheless, the issue of women's rights can be a divisive one, often provoking violent debate.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Archbishop Zalewski hints at full diplomatic ties with Vietnam Archbishop Zalewski hints at full diplomatic ties with Vietnam
Marriage agencies no longer a lucrative business in Japan Marriage agencies no longer a lucrative business in Japan
Court fines Malaysian employer for death of Indonesian maid Court fines Malaysian employer for death of Indonesian maid
Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children
Philippine Church tells ex-prez Duterte not to sow discord Philippine Church tells ex-prez Duterte not to sow discord
Church-run schools in India told to remove Christian symbols Church-run schools in India told to remove Christian symbols
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Eparchy of Mandya

Eparchy of Mandya

The eparchy of Mandya has an area of 17,460 sq. kms and is home to around 1300 Catholics. There are 26 parishes and

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Belgaum

Diocese of Belgaum

The diocese's land area of 44,215 square kilometers covers civil districts of Belgaum, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag and

Read more
Diocese of Pasig

Diocese of Pasig

In a land area of about 80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Pasig, Taguig and the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.