News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Iraqi women refugees in Jordan fashion their future

Italian priest Mario Cornioli began the 'Rafedin' sewing project in 2016, along with Italian designers and tailors

In this picture taken on March 12 in Amman, Italian priest Mario Cornioli holds a camera at the atelier of

In this picture taken on March 12 in Amman, Italian priest Mario Cornioli holds a camera at the atelier of "Rafedin," a sewing project set up by Italians to help Iraqi refugee women in Jordan. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Amman

By AFP, Amman

Published: April 04, 2023 06:38 AM GMT

Updated: April 04, 2023 06:42 AM GMT

In a Jordanian church, Sarah Nael sews a shirt for a project that has provided scores of women who fled violence in neighboring Iraq with skills to earn a living.

Many of the women escaped the extreme violence carried out by the Islamic State group's self-declared "caliphate" that cut across swathes of Iraq and Syria, before they eventually ended up in Jordan -- where they found themselves without work.

"Life here is very, very difficult -- if we don't work, we can't live," said Nael, a 25-year-old Christian from the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, who joined the "Rafedin" sewing project two years ago.

It is based at St Joseph Catholic church in the Jordanian capital Amman.

Italian priest Mario Cornioli began the project in 2016, along with Italian designers and tailors.

The products, including dresses, jackets, belts and ties, are sold in Amman and Italy to raise funds.

For refugees, barred from seeking regular work, the project provides them with a way to supplement handouts from the United Nations.

"It's a safe place," said Nael, who has been taught to create clothes from cloth and leather, while her brother helps in the church's kitchen. "We are Iraqis. We are forbidden to work anywhere."

Asylum limbo 

Since the project started, more than 120 women have benefited.

"We try to help them with dignity," said Cornioli, who runs the Habibi Valtiberina Association, an Italian charity in Jordan.

"A lot are the only ones working in their families."

On the tables in rooms in the church building, colorful rolls of cloth lie ready for cutting.

Cornioli hopes the "Rafedin" fashion label -- meaning "two rivers", the historical term for Iraq between the Euphrates and Tigris -- will become widely recognizable.

For the priest, the aim is to make the project "self-sustaining" to provide more training to women in need.

While the IS extremists were forced out of their Iraqi territory by a US-led alliance in late 2017, many of the refugees in Jordan are still too fearful to go back to their war-ravaged home.

Many are still waiting for their painfully slow asylum applications to other countries to be processed.

"This project allowed them to do something and to survive in this period," Cornioli said. "They are just waiting to leave."

'Opportunity to learn' 

Nael and her family returned home after IS was defeated in 2017, but they left again after being subjected to anonymous threats, and eventually sought safety in Amman.

Their applications for asylum in Australia have been rejected.

"My father is old, and my mother has cancer," she said, but added that going back to Iraq was out of the question. "We have nothing left there to return to."

Diana Nabil, 29, worked as an accountant in Iraq before fleeing to Jordan in 2017 with her parents and aunt, in the hope of joining her sister in Australia.

During her wait, she studied how to sew fabric and leather.

"Some of our relatives help us financially, and sometimes the United Nations helps us a bit," Nabil said. "With my work here, we are managing."

Cornioli said the project offers "the opportunity to learn something", pointing to "success stories" of some of the women who have since left Jordan, and are now working in Australia, Canada, and the United States.

Wael Suleiman, head of the Catholic aid agency Caritas in Jordan, estimated the country hosts as many as 13,000 Christian Iraqi refugees.

"They hope to obtain asylum and leave to a third country, but in light of what is going on in the world now, the doors seem to be closed to them," Suleiman said.

"They are afraid of the future, and no one can blame them for that."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christian-hating Bangladeshi man receives baptism Christian-hating Bangladeshi man receives baptism
Mental illness plagues Japan’s nuclear disaster survivors Mental illness plagues Japan’s nuclear disaster survivors
Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy
Sri Lankan Church asks govt not to undermine judiciary Sri Lankan Church asks govt not to undermine judiciary
Transport shortage hits Philippine Holy Week exodus Transport shortage hits Philippine Holy Week exodus
One dead, church damaged in Myanmar junta attack One dead, church damaged in Myanmar junta attack
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga is located in North Sumatera province, western Indonesia. However, it is not the only diocese in

Read more
Diocese of Jayapura

Diocese of Jayapura

Jayapura diocese covers an area of 115,349 square kilometers comprising seven districts (Jayapura, Keerom, Jayawijaya,

Read more
Diocese of Ratchaburi

Diocese of Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi diocese was erected on December 18, 1965. The diocese has a total land area of 31,362 square kilometers. Its

Read more
Diocese of Indore

Diocese of Indore

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 19,073 square kilometers. It comprises the districts of Indore, Khargone,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.